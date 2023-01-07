Cleveland Cavaliers vs Denver Nuggets: Live Stream and Score Updates in NBA (0-0)
Image: Nuggets

8:15 PM6 minutes ago

Welcome!

Now we start another NBA broadcast here on VAVEL. Today the match will be between Denver Nuggets and Cleveland Cavaliers!
8:10 PM11 minutes ago

8:05 PM16 minutes ago

8:00 PM21 minutes ago

Ball Arena

The match will take place at the Ball Arena, formerly known as the Pepsi Center, will be the venue for the game, being home to the Denver Nuggets, the NHL's Colorado Avalanche and the NLL's Colorado Mammoth, with a capacity of 20,000 people.
7:55 PM26 minutes ago

Injury Report: Cavs

The Cavaliers on the other side will be without some players also injured, those being Dyan Windler, Ricky Rubio, Darius Garland, Dean Wade and Donovan Mitchell.
7:50 PM31 minutes ago

Injury Report: Nuggets

The Nuggets will not be able to use the injured Peyton Watson, Jeff Green and Collin Gillespie, all of whom are out.
7:45 PM36 minutes ago

Eastern Conference

The Cavaliers are in fourth place in the Eastern Conference with 25 wins and 14 losses, falling below the Celtics, 27-12 and the Bucks and Nets, both 25-13. The Cavs are also above the 76ers, who are 23-14, the Knicks and Pacers, 21-18, and the Heat, who are 20-19 on the season.
7:40 PM41 minutes ago

Western Conference

The Nuggets lead the Western Conference with 25 wins and 13 losses, tied with the Grizzlies, and are above the Pelicans, 24-14, the Mavericks, 22-17, the Kings, 20-17, the Clippers, 21-19, and the Trail Blazers, 19-18 on the season.
7:35 PMan hour ago

Last matches: Cavaliers

The Cleveland Cavaliers come into this game with two losses and three wins, but in a different combination than the Nuggets. The losses came first, on Monday (26), by 125-117 to the Nets and on Thursday (29), to the Pacers, by 135-126. After that, on Saturday (31), the victory was by 103 to 102 over the Bulls. On Monday (2), again against the Bulls, the victory was in extra time, by 145 to 134. Finally, on Wednesday (4), the victory was by 90 to 88, over the Suns.
7:30 PMan hour ago

Last matches: Nuggets

The Denver Nuggets come into this game with three wins and two losses in their last few games. The sequence started with a loss, to the Kings, by 127 to 126 on Thursday (29). After that, on Friday (30), the victory was over the Heat, by 124 to 119. On Sunday (01) the victory was now over the Celtics, by 123 to 111. On Monday (2), the victory was over the Timberwolves, by 124 to 111 and, closing the sequence of games last Thursday (5).
7:25 PMan hour ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com’s coverage of the 2022-23 NBA match: Cleveland Cavaliers vs Denver Nuggets Live Score!

My name is Victor Cunha and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.

