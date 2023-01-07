Chicago Bulls vs Philadelphia 76ers LIVE: Score Updates and How to Watch NBA Match

ADVERTISEMENT
How and where to watch the Philadelphia 76ers vs Chicago Bulls match live?
What time is Philadelphia 76ers vs Chicago Bulls match for NBA?
Argentina 9 pm: NBA League Pass
Bolivia 8 pm: NBA League Pass
Brazil 9 pm: NBA League Pass
Chile 8 pm: NBA League Pass
Colombia 7 pm: NBA League Pass
Ecuador 7 pm:NBA League Pass
USA 7 pm ET: NBA League Pass
Spain 1 am: NBA League Pass
Mexico 7 pm: NBA League Pass
Paraguay 8 pm: NBA League Pass
Peru 7 pm:NBA League Pass
Uruguay 9 pm: NBA League Pass
Venezuela 8 pm: NBA League Pass
Bulls
Watch out for this Bulls player
Bulls All-Star Team
Chicago Bulls to avoid failure
Chicago Bulls
Probable lineup for the 76ers
Tobias Harris
Embiid
Harden
De'Anthony
76ers' situation
76ers roster
G-F: Shake Milton, Matisse Thybulle, Furkan Korkmaz
F: Tobias Harris, PJ Tucker, Georges Niang, Paul Reed, Julian Champagnie
F-G: Danuel House Jr
C-F: Joel Embiid
F-C: Montrezl Harrell
Coach: Doc Rivers
Latest results
Oklahoma City Thunder 96-115 Philadelphia 76ers
New Orleans Pelicans 127-116 Philadelphia 76ers
Washington Wizards 116-111 Philadelphia 76ers
New York Knicks 112-119 Philadelphia 76ers
Philadelphia 76ers 119-114 Los Angeles Clippers
Philadelphia 76ers 113-93 Detroit Pistons
Philadelphia 76ers 104-101 Toronto Raptors
Philadelphia 76ers 118-106 Golden State Warriors
Philadelphia 76ers 123-103 Sacramento Kings
Philadelphia 76ers 131-113 Charlotte Hornets
Philadelphia 76ers 133-122 Los Angeles Lakers
Houston Rockets 132-123 Philadelphia 76ers
Memphis Grizzlies 117-109 Philadelphia 76ers
Cleveland Cavaliers 113-85 Philadelphia 76ers
Philadelphia 76ers 104-101 Atlanta Hawks
Orlando Magic 103-133 Philadelphia 76ers
Orlando Magic 99-107 Philadelphia 76ers
Charlotte Hornets 107-101 Philadelphia 76ers
Philadelphia 76ers 115-106 Brooklyn Nets
Philadelphia 76ers 109-112 Minnesota Timberwolves
Philadelphia 76ers 110-102 Milwaukee Bucks
Philadelphia 76ers 105-98 Utah Jazz
Philadelphia 76ers 121-109 Atlanta Hawks
Atlanta Hawks 104-95 Philadelphia 76ers
