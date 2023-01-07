Chicago Bulls vs Philadelphia 76ers LIVE: Score Updates and How to Watch NBA Match
3:00 PM2 hours ago

How and where to watch the Philadelphia 76ers vs Chicago Bulls match live?

If you want to directly stream it: NBA League Pass

If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL US is your best option!

2:55 PM2 hours ago

What time is Philadelphia 76ers vs Chicago Bulls match for NBA?

This is the start time of the game Philadelphia 76ers vs Chicago Bulls of 6th January 2023 in several countries:

Argentina 9 pm: NBA League Pass

Bolivia 8 pm: NBA League Pass

Brazil 9 pm: NBA League Pass

Chile 8 pm: NBA League Pass

Colombia 7 pm: NBA League Pass

Ecuador 7 pm:NBA League Pass

USA 7 pm ET: NBA League Pass

Spain 1 am: NBA League Pass

Mexico 7 pm: NBA League Pass

Paraguay 8 pm: NBA League Pass

Peru 7 pm:NBA League Pass

Uruguay 9 pm: NBA League Pass

Venezuela 8 pm: NBA League Pass

2:50 PM2 hours ago

Bulls

2:45 PM2 hours ago

Watch out for this Bulls player

Zach LaVine, last season proved to have the character and ability to make the team a winner, his performance during the season was good until injury kept him away from the court, now in this new season he has everything to become an idol and along with his great team can fight for the top positions, DeRozan stole the spotlight in the season finale and now together they can give a great show.
2:40 PM2 hours ago

Bulls All-Star Team

Dosunmu, LaVine, DeRozan, Williams, Vucevic.
2:35 PM2 hours ago

Chicago Bulls to avoid failure

Bulls has not had a prosperous season as it closed the previous one, the team knows that they can beat any team in the NBA, but simply this season they have not been given the best results, the team has great players with a lot of experience in the league and also several young players who have injected good energy, Bulls wants to create a new dynasty, because they have not won the title again after the Jordan era, It becomes very complicated to match the great dynasty that the team had, but everything starts by winning the first one, to achieve that goal Bulls this season looks very distant achievement, the team is in the 11th position with a negative record of 13-18, the team now has a streak of two consecutive wins against Hawks and Heat, now they will have a difficult visit to New York.
2:30 PM2 hours ago

Chicago Bulls

With 17 defeats and 21 wins from the 38 games played, the Chicago Bulls appears in 10th place, outside the Eastern Conference play-in ranking zone.
2:25 PM2 hours ago

Probable lineup for the 76ers

PJ Tucker

Tobias Harris

Embiid

Harden

De'Anthony

2:20 PM2 hours ago

76ers' situation

Doc Rivers does not have any missing players.
2:15 PM2 hours ago

76ers roster

G: Tyrese Maxey, James Harden, De'Anthony Melton, Saben Lee, Jaden Springer

G-F: Shake Milton, Matisse Thybulle, Furkan Korkmaz

F: Tobias Harris, PJ Tucker, Georges Niang, Paul Reed, Julian Champagnie

F-G: Danuel House Jr

C-F: Joel Embiid

F-C: Montrezl Harrell

Coach: Doc Rivers

2:10 PM2 hours ago

Latest results

Philadelphia 76ers 120-111  New Orleans Pelicans 

Oklahoma City Thunder 96-115 Philadelphia 76ers 

New Orleans Pelicans 127-116 Philadelphia 76ers 

Washington Wizards 116-111 Philadelphia 76ers 

New York Knicks 112-119 Philadelphia 76ers 

Philadelphia 76ers 119-114 Los Angeles Clippers 

Philadelphia 76ers 113-93 Detroit Pistons 

Philadelphia 76ers 104-101 Toronto Raptors 

Philadelphia 76ers 118-106 Golden State Warriors 

Philadelphia 76ers 123-103 Sacramento Kings 

Philadelphia 76ers 131-113 Charlotte Hornets 

Philadelphia 76ers 133-122 Los Angeles Lakers 

Houston Rockets 132-123 Philadelphia 76ers 

Memphis Grizzlies 117-109 Philadelphia 76ers 

Cleveland Cavaliers 113-85 Philadelphia 76ers 

Philadelphia 76ers 104-101 Atlanta Hawks 

Orlando Magic 103-133 Philadelphia 76ers 

Orlando Magic 99-107 Philadelphia 76ers 

Charlotte Hornets 107-101 Philadelphia 76ers 

Philadelphia 76ers 115-106 Brooklyn Nets 

Philadelphia 76ers 109-112 Minnesota Timberwolves 

Philadelphia 76ers 110-102 Milwaukee Bucks 

Philadelphia 76ers 105-98 Utah Jazz 

Philadelphia 76ers 121-109 Atlanta Hawks 

Atlanta Hawks 104-95 Philadelphia 76ers 

2:05 PM3 hours ago

76ers

Philadelphia 76ers have three straight wins, 23 in 37 games and losing 14 in the Eastern Conference. With hindsight, the 76ers are in fifth place.
2:00 PM3 hours ago

Eye on the Game

Philadelphia 76ers vs Chicago Bulls live this Friday (06), at the Wells Fargo Center at 7 pm ET, for the NBA.
1:55 PM3 hours ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com 's coverage of the NBA match: Chicago Bulls vs Philadelphia 76ers Live Updates!

My name is Arthur Fernandes and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, score updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL USA.
