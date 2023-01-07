Charlotte Hornets vs Milwaukee Bucks LIVE: Score Updates and How to Watch NBA Match

ADVERTISEMENT
How and where to watch the Charlotte Hornets - Milwaukee Bucks match live?
What time is the Milwaukee Bucks vs Charlotte Hornets NBA game?
Argentina 21:00: NBA League Pass
Bolivia 21:00 pm: NBA League Pass
Brazil 22:00: NBA League Pass
Chile 21:00 pm: NBA League Pass
Colombia 9pm: NBA League Pass
Ecuador 9pm:NBA League Pass
US 8:00 pm ET: NBA League Pass
Spain 4h: NBA League Pass
Mexico 8pm: NBA League Pass
Paraguay 21:00 pm: NBA League Pass
Peru 21:00 pm: NBA League Pass
Uruguay 21:00 pm: NBA League Pass
Venezuela 9pm: NBA League Pass
Bucks
What they say
Probable lineup for the Hornets
Gordon Hayward
Plumlee
Ball
Terry Rozier
Hornets' Situation
Hornets roster
F-G: Kelly Oubre Jr.
G: LaMelo Ball, Terry Rozier, Bryce McGowens, Dennis Smith Jr., Theo Maledon
F-C: Jalen McDaniels, Mason Plumlee
C: Mark Williams, Nick Richards
C-F: Kai Jones
Coach: Steve Clifford
Latest Results
Charlotte Hornets 121-113 Oklahoma City Thunder
Golden State Warriors 110-105 Charlotte Hornets
Portland Trail Blazers 124-113 Charlotte Hornets
Los Angeles Lakers 130-134 Charlotte Hornets
Los Angeles Clippers 126-105 Charlotte Hornets
Sacramento Kings 119-125 Charlotte Hornets
Denver Nuggets 119-115 Charlotte Hornets
Charlotte Hornets 106-125 Atlanta Hawks
Charlotte Hornets 134-141 Detroit Pistons
Philadelphia 76ers 131-113 Charlotte Hornets
Charlotte Hornets 102-121 New York Knicks
Brooklyn Nets 122-116 Charlotte Hornets
Charlotte Hornets 117-119 Los Angeles Clippers
Charlotte Hornets 96-105 Milwaukee Bucks
Charlotte Hornets 117-116 Washington Wizards
Boston Celtics 140-105 Charlotte Hornets
Charlotte Hornets 110-108 Minnesota Timberwolves
Charlotte Hornets 107-101 Philadelphia 76ers
Washington Wizards 106-102 Charlotte Hornets
Cleveland Cavaliers 132-122 Charlotte Hornets
Charlotte Hornets 113-125 Indiana Pacers
Orlando Magic 105-112 Charlotte Hornets
Miami Heat 132-115 Charlotte Hornets
Miami Heat 117-112 Charlotte Hornets
Charlotte Hornets
Probable Bucks lineup
Giannis Antetokounmpo
Brook Lopez
Grayson Allen
Holiday
Bucks' Situation
Bucks roster
F-G: Joe Ingles
G: George Hill, Jevon Carter, Grayson Allen, AJ Green, Jrue Holiday, Wesley Matthews, Pat Connaughton
F-C: Sandro Mamukelashvili
C: Brook Lopez
Coach: Mike Budenholzer
Latest Results
New Orleans Pelicans 119-128 Milwaukee Bucks
Milwaukee Bucks 123-97 Utah Jazz
Memphis Grizzlies 142-101 Milwaukee Bucks
Milwaukee Bucks 128-111 Golden State Warriors
Houston Rockets 97-92 Milwaukee Bucks
Dallas Mavericks 105-106 Milwaukee Bucks
Milwaukee Bucks 126-113 Sacramento Kings
Orlando Magic 102-109 Milwaukee Bucks
Charlotte Hornets 96-105 Milwaukee Bucks
Milwaukee Bucks 129-133 Los Angeles Lakers
New York Knicks 103-109 Milwaukee Bucks
Milwaukee Bucks 124-115 Dallas Mavericks
Milwaukee Bucks 117-102 Cleveland Cavaliers
Milwaukee Bucks 113-118 Chicago Bulls
