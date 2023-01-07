Charlotte Hornets vs Milwaukee Bucks LIVE: Score Updates and How to Watch NBA Match
How and where to watch the Charlotte Hornets - Milwaukee Bucks match live?

If you want to directly stream it: NBA League Pass

If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL US is your best option!

What time is the Milwaukee Bucks vs Charlotte Hornets NBA game?

This is the start time for the Milwaukee Bucks vs Charlotte Hornets game on January 06, 2023 in various countries:
 
Argentina 21:00: NBA League Pass

Bolivia 21:00 pm: NBA League Pass

Brazil 22:00: NBA League Pass

Chile 21:00 pm: NBA League Pass

Colombia 9pm: NBA League Pass

Ecuador 9pm:NBA League Pass

US 8:00 pm ET: NBA League Pass

Spain 4h: NBA League Pass

Mexico 8pm: NBA League Pass

Paraguay 21:00 pm: NBA League Pass

Peru 21:00 pm: NBA League Pass

Uruguay 21:00 pm: NBA League Pass

Venezuela 9pm: NBA League Pass

What they say

Steve Clifford: "I just think you have to understand that some nights it's going to happen. Look, part of it is that we have some very good offensive players who are not having a good time. They're going to turn it around. We are taking good shots. With 'Melo (Ball) and Gordon (Hayward) back, it's a lot different than it was before. Now we're consistently creating good chances. I think it will help the guys get back in rhythm, and when we do that, it will help. No matter what happens, you have to play every possession. You can't give away possessions in the NBA." 
Probable lineup for the Hornets

PJ Washington

Gordon Hayward

Plumlee

Ball

Terry Rozier

Hornets' Situation

Steve Clifford will not have at his disposal with Kelly Oubre Jr hand problems, Dennis Smith Jr ankle problems, and Cody Martin knee problems.
F: Cody Martin, Gordon Hayward, JT Thor, P.J. Washington

F-G: Kelly Oubre Jr.

G: LaMelo Ball, Terry Rozier, Bryce McGowens, Dennis Smith Jr., Theo Maledon

F-C: Jalen McDaniels, Mason Plumlee

C: Mark Williams, Nick Richards

C-F: Kai Jones

Coach: Steve Clifford

Charlotte Hornets 106-123 Brooklyn Nets 

Charlotte Hornets 121-113 Oklahoma City Thunder 

Golden State Warriors 110-105 Charlotte Hornets 

Portland Trail Blazers 124-113 Charlotte Hornets 

Los Angeles Lakers 130-134 Charlotte Hornets 

Los Angeles Clippers 126-105 Charlotte Hornets 

Sacramento Kings 119-125 Charlotte Hornets 

Denver Nuggets 119-115 Charlotte Hornets 

Charlotte Hornets 106-125 Atlanta Hawks 

Charlotte Hornets 134-141 Detroit Pistons 

Philadelphia 76ers 131-113 Charlotte Hornets 

Charlotte Hornets 102-121 New York Knicks 

Brooklyn Nets 122-116 Charlotte Hornets 

Charlotte Hornets 117-119 Los Angeles Clippers 

Charlotte Hornets 96-105 Milwaukee Bucks 

Charlotte Hornets 117-116 Washington Wizards 

Boston Celtics 140-105 Charlotte Hornets 

Charlotte Hornets 110-108 Minnesota Timberwolves 

Charlotte Hornets 107-101 Philadelphia 76ers 

Washington Wizards 106-102 Charlotte Hornets 

Cleveland Cavaliers 132-122 Charlotte Hornets 

Charlotte Hornets 113-125 Indiana Pacers 

Orlando Magic 105-112 Charlotte Hornets 

Miami Heat 132-115 Charlotte Hornets 

Miami Heat 117-112 Charlotte Hornets 

Charlotte Hornets

Coming off a stumbling block, Charlotte Hornets has the worst campaign in the Eastern Conference, with 29 defeats and just 10 wins in 39 games played. The Hornets are in 15th position.
Beauchamp

Giannis Antetokounmpo

Brook Lopez

Grayson Allen

Holiday

Bucks' Situation

Mike Budenholzer will not be able to count on Khris Middleton, due to a knee injury.
F:  MarJon Beauchamp, Bobby Portis, Jordan Nwora, Khris Middleton, Serge Ibaka, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Thanasis Antetokounmpo

F-G: Joe Ingles

G: George Hill, Jevon Carter, Grayson Allen, AJ Green, Jrue Holiday, Wesley Matthews, Pat Connaughton

F-C: Sandro Mamukelashvili

C: Brook Lopez

Coach: Mike Budenholzer

Cleveland Cavaliers 114-106 Milwaukee Bucks 

New Orleans Pelicans 119-128 Milwaukee Bucks 

Milwaukee Bucks 123-97 Utah Jazz 

Memphis Grizzlies 142-101 Milwaukee Bucks 

Milwaukee Bucks 128-111 Golden State Warriors 

Houston Rockets 97-92 Milwaukee Bucks 

Dallas Mavericks 105-106 Milwaukee Bucks 

Milwaukee Bucks 126-113 Sacramento Kings 

Orlando Magic 102-109 Milwaukee Bucks 

Charlotte Hornets 96-105 Milwaukee Bucks 

Milwaukee Bucks 129-133 Los Angeles Lakers 

New York Knicks 103-109 Milwaukee Bucks 

Milwaukee Bucks 124-115 Dallas Mavericks 

Milwaukee Bucks 117-102 Cleveland Cavaliers 

Milwaukee Bucks 113-118 Chicago Bulls 

Milwaukee Bucks

Milwaukee Bucks are second in the Eastern Conference. With three wins in five games, the Bucks have won 25 times and lost 13, moving closer to first place.
Eye on the Game

Milwaukee Bucks vs Charlotte Hornets live this Friday (06), at the Fiserv Center, at 8 pm , for the NBA.
Welcome to VAVEL.com 's coverage of the NBA match: Milwaukee Bucks vs Charlotte Hornets Live Updates!

My name is Arthur Fernandes and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, score updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL USA.
