Los Angeles Lakers vs Sacramento Kings LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch NBA Match

Tune in here Los Angeles Lakers vs Sacramento Kings Live Score!
How to watch Los Angeles Lakers vs Sacramento Kings Live Stream on TV and Online?
What time is the Los Angeles Lakers vs Sacramento Kings game for NBA?
Argentina: 12:30 AM (January 8th) on NBA League Pass
Bolivia: 11:30 PM on NBA League Pass
Brazil: 12:30 AM (January 8th) on NBA League Pass
Chile: 12:30 AM (January 8th)en NBA League Pass
Colombia: 10:30 PM on NBA League Pass
Ecuador: 10:30 PM on NBA League Pass
USA (ET): 10:30 PM on NBA League Pass
Spain: 4:30 AM (January 8th) on NBA League Pass
Mexico: 9:30 PM on NBA League Pass
Paraguay: 12:30 AM (January 8th) en NBA League Pass
Peru: 10:30 PM on NBA League Pass
Uruguay: 12:30 AM (January 8th) on NBA League Pass
Venezuela: 11:30 PM on NBA League Pass
Los Angeles Lakers vs Sacramento Kings history
In the regular season
In regular seasons, these two teams have met 443 times. The statistics favor the Los Angeles Lakers, who have won 280 times, while the Sacramento Kings have won 163 times.
The last 10 games in which they have faced each other in regular seasons have been positive for the Sacramento Kings, who have won seven of them, while the Los Angeles Lakers have won the other three.
Key player - Sacramento Kings
In Sacramento Kings, the presence of De'Aaron Fox stands out. The 25-year-old player is coming from being the team's best scorer in the previous game against the Atlanta Hawks. He averages 23.9 points per game in 34 games played, where he has an average of 33.0 minutes played per game.
Key player - Los Angeles Lakers
In Los Angeles Lakers, the presence of LeBron James stands out. The 38-year-old player is coming from being the best scorer of the team in the previous game against the Atlanta Hawks. In the season he has an average of 29.0 points per game, achieved in 29 games played, where he has an average of 36.0 minutes played per game.
Last starting five - Sacramento Kings
9- Kevin Huerter
10- Domantas Sabonis
13- Keegan Murray
40- Harrison Barnes
Last starting five - Los Angeles Lakers
6- LeBron James
17- Denis Schröder
21- Patrick Beverley
31- Thomas Bryant
95- Juan Toscano
Sacramento Kings
The Sacramento Kings are coming off three straight losses to the Atlanta Hawks, Utah Jazz and Memphis Grizzlies. In the few days so far in 2023, the team has not achieved a victory and has a perfect opportunity to boost their spirits in order not to lose the great progress they have achieved throughout the season.
They currently rank fifth in the Western Conference with a .541 average, product of 20 wins and 17 ties.
Los Angeles Lakers
The Los Angeles Lakers are coming off four consecutive wins over the Miami Heat, Charlotte Hornets and Atlanta Hawks (twice). It is a critical moment for the team, which is trying to recover from the bad results they have had so far this season and that today have them out of the playoffs, so they will have to win this game at any cost to improve their average and keep their chances, although there is still a long way to go to reach the postseason.
They are currently in twelfth place in the Western Conference with a .462 average, product of 17 wins and 21 losses.
The game will be played at the Golden 1 Center
The Los Angeles Lakers vs Sacramento Kings match will be played at the Golden 1 Center, located in the city of Sacramento, in the state of California, in the United States. This venue, inaugurated in 2016, has a capacity for 17,500 spectators.