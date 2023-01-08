New Orleans Pelicans vs Dallas Mavericks LIVE: Score Updates and How to Watch NBA Match

ADVERTISEMENT
How and where to watch the New Orleans Pelicans vs Dallas Mavericks match live?
What time is New Orleans Pelicans vs Dallas Mavericks match for NBA?
Argentina 9 pm: NBA League Pass
Bolivia 8 pm: NBA League Pass
Brazil 9 pm: NBA League Pass
Chile 8 pm: NBA League Pass
Colombia 7 pm: NBA League Pass
Ecuador 7 pm:NBA League Pass
USA 7 pm ET: NBA League Pass
Spain 1 am: NBA League Pass
Mexico 7 pm: NBA League Pass
Paraguay 8 pm: NBA League Pass
Peru 7 pm:NBA League Pass
Uruguay 9 pm: NBA League Pass
Venezuela 8 pm: NBA League Pass
Doncic
Green
“We’re starting to see more where they’re putting smaller guys and are putting pressure on Z”, said Pelicans coach Willie Green, before the game.“They are keeping their bigs on edge. We are starting to make some adjustments. something we will continue to watch for the rest of the season.”
“We have to trust each other more,”, Green said.“Especially games like this, where originally the shots are not falling. We just have to do the simple pass. I think we didn’t do a good job. We’ve been doing it. Today night, for whatever reason, we just didn't.''
“When we go to the basket, they are there,” That's why we have to trust each other better. Making the simple plays over and over again against a good defense like Memphis.''
"During the month of December, the Pelicans ranked third in the NBA, averaging 118.3 points per game. New Orleans was the only Western Conference team to finish the month in the top 10 in both the offensive ranking (10th ) and defensive (6th), and also finished sixth in the NBA and second in the Western Conference in net rankings (3.3)," he said.
Probable lineup for theNew Orleans Pelicans!
SG - Trey Murphy
SF - Herbert Jones
PF - Jaxson Hayes
C - Jonas Valanciunas.
New Orleans Pelicans
Probable lineup for the Mavericks
Ntilikina
Christian Wood
Luka Doncic
Dinwiddie
Mavericks' Situation
Mavericks roster
G-F: Reggie Bullock, Tim Hardaway Jr., Theo Pinson
G: Spencer Dinwiddie, Josh Green, Jaden Hardy, Frank Ntilikina, Kemba Walker
F-G: Luka Doncic
C-F: JaVale McGee
F-C: Dwight Powell
Coach: Jason Kidd
Latest Results
Minnesota Timberwolves 99-104 Dallas Mavericks
Minnesota Timberwolves 116-106 Dallas Mavericks
Cleveland Cavaliers 100-99 Dallas Mavericks
Chicago Bulls144-115 Dallas Mavericks
Denver Nuggets 115-116 Dallas Mavericks
New York Knicks 100-121 Dallas Mavericks
Detroit Pistons 131-125 Dallas Mavericks
Milwaukee Bucks 124-115 Dallas Mavericks
Toronto Raptors 105-100 Dallas Mavericks
Boston Celtics 125-112 Dallas Mavericks
Washington Wizards 113-105 Dallas Mavericks
Orlando Magic 94-87 Dallas Mavericks
Brooklyn Nets 125-129 Dallas Mavericks
New Orleans Pelicans 113-111 Dallas Mavericks
Phoenix Suns 107-105 Dallas Mavericks
Utah Jazz 101-115 Dallas Mavericks
Oklahoma City Thunder 96-98 Dallas Mavericks
LMilwaukee Bucks 100-89 Dallas Mavericks
Utah Jazz 83-82 Dallas Mavericks
