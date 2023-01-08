New Orleans Pelicans vs Dallas Mavericks LIVE: Score Updates and How to Watch NBA Match
Photo: NBA

4:00 PMan hour ago

How and where to watch the New Orleans Pelicans vs Dallas Mavericks match live?

If you want to directly stream it: NBA League Pass

If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL US is your best option!

3:55 PMan hour ago

What time is New Orleans Pelicans vs Dallas Mavericks match for NBA?

This is the start time of the game New Orleans Pelicans vs Dallas Mavericks of 7th January 2023 in several countries:

 

Argentina 9 pm: NBA League Pass

Bolivia 8 pm: NBA League Pass

Brazil 9 pm: NBA League Pass

Chile 8 pm: NBA League Pass

Colombia 7 pm: NBA League Pass

Ecuador 7 pm:NBA League Pass

USA 7 pm ET: NBA League Pass

Spain 1 am: NBA League Pass

Mexico 7 pm: NBA League Pass

Paraguay 8 pm: NBA League Pass

Peru 7 pm:NBA League Pass

Uruguay 9 pm: NBA League Pass

Venezuela 8 pm: NBA League Pass

3:50 PMan hour ago

3:45 PMan hour ago

“Brandon Inrgram is still working on his injury,” said Green. “We still don't have an update on whether he will play or not. He's getting down to earth, doing more. But it is still not a complete practice. He is growing up.”

“We’re starting to see more where they’re putting smaller guys and are putting pressure on Z”, said Pelicans coach Willie Green, before the game.“They are keeping their bigs on edge. We are starting to make some adjustments.  something we will continue to watch for the rest of the season.”

“We have to trust each other more,”, Green said.“Especially games like this, where originally the shots are not falling. We just have to do the simple pass. I think we didn’t do a good job. We’ve been doing it. Today   night, for whatever reason, we just didn't.''

“When we go to the basket, they are there,” That's why we have to trust each other better. Making the simple plays over and over again against a good defense like Memphis.''
"During the month of December, the Pelicans ranked third in the NBA, averaging 118.3 points per game. New Orleans was the only Western Conference team to finish the month in the top 10 in both the offensive ranking (10th ) and defensive (6th), and also finished sixth in the NBA and second in the Western Conference in net rankings (3.3)," he said.

3:40 PMan hour ago

Probable lineup for theNew Orleans Pelicans!

PG - CJ McCollum

SG - Trey Murphy

SF - Herbert Jones

PF - Jaxson Hayes

C - Jonas Valanciunas.

3:35 PMan hour ago

New Orleans Pelicans

The New Orleans Pelicans have a positive campaign this season, with 24 wins and 15 losses. The team arrives for the confrontation with a defeat by the Nets, falling to third place in the Western Conference, behind the Nuggets and Grizzlies.
3:30 PMan hour ago

Probable lineup for the Mavericks

3:25 PM2 hours ago

Mavericks' Situation

Jason Kidd will be without Dorian Finney-Smith with a hip injury, Maxmilian Kleber with a hamstring injury, and Reggie Bullock who is ill.
3:20 PM2 hours ago

Mavericks roster

F: Davis Bertans, Dorian Finney-Smith, Maxi Kleber, Christian Wood

G-F: Reggie Bullock, Tim Hardaway Jr., Theo Pinson

G: Spencer Dinwiddie, Josh Green, Jaden Hardy, Frank Ntilikina, Kemba Walker

F-G: Luka Doncic

C-F: JaVale McGee

F-C: Dwight Powell

Coach: Jason Kidd

3:15 PM2 hours ago

Latest Results

Houston Rockets 106-112 Dallas Mavericks 

Minnesota Timberwolves 99-104 Dallas Mavericks 

Minnesota Timberwolves 116-106 Dallas Mavericks 

Cleveland Cavaliers 100-99 Dallas Mavericks 

Chicago Bulls144-115  Dallas Mavericks 

Denver Nuggets 115-116 Dallas Mavericks 

New York Knicks 100-121 Dallas Mavericks 

Detroit Pistons 131-125 Dallas Mavericks 

Milwaukee Bucks 124-115 Dallas Mavericks 

Toronto Raptors 105-100 Dallas Mavericks 

Boston Celtics 125-112 Dallas Mavericks 

Washington Wizards 113-105 Dallas Mavericks 

Orlando Magic 94-87 Dallas Mavericks 

Brooklyn Nets 125-129 Dallas Mavericks 

New Orleans Pelicans 113-111 Dallas Mavericks 

Phoenix Suns 107-105 Dallas Mavericks 

Utah Jazz 101-115 Dallas Mavericks 

Oklahoma City Thunder 96-98 Dallas Mavericks 

LMilwaukee Bucks 100-89 Dallas Mavericks 

Utah Jazz 83-82 Dallas Mavericks 

3:10 PM2 hours ago

Dallas Mavericks

Coming from a defeat to the Celtics, the Dallas Mavericks appear in fourth place, heading to the Western Conference play-offs. In 39 disputes, the Mavericks have 22 victories and 17 defeats.
3:05 PM2 hours ago

Eye on the Game

New Orleans Pelicans vs Dallas Mavericks, live this Saturday (07), at the American Airlines Center at 8 pm ET, for the NBA.
3:00 PM2 hours ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com 's coverage of the NBA match: New Orleans Pelicans vs Dallas Mavericks Live Updates!

My name is Arthur Fernandes and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, score updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL USA.
