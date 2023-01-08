Brooklyn Nets vs Miami Heat LIVE: Score Updates and How to Watch NBA Match
Photo: NBA

ADVERTISEMENT

2:00 PM16 minutes ago

How and where to watch the Brooklyn Nets vs Miami Heat match live?

If you want to directly stream it: NBA League Pass

If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL US is your best option!

1:55 PM21 minutes ago

What time is Brooklyn Nets vs Miami Heat match for NBA?

This is the start time of the game Brooklyn Nets vs Miami Heat of 08th january 2023 in several countries:

 

Argentina 9:30 pm: NBA League Pass

Bolivia 8:30 pm: NBA League Pass

Brazil 9:30 pm: NBA League Pass

Chile 8:30 pm: NBA League Pass

Colombia 7:30 pm: NBA League Pass

Ecuador 7:30 pm:NBA League Pass

USA 7:30 pm ET: NBA League Pass

Spain 1:30 am: NBA League Pass

Mexico 7:30 pm: NBA League Pass

Paraguay 8:30 pm: NBA League Pass

Peru 7:30 pm:NBA League Pass

Uruguay 9:30 pm: NBA League Pass

Venezuela 8:30 pm: NBA League Pass

1:50 PM26 minutes ago

Heat

1:45 PM31 minutes ago

Interview

"It's been extremely disappointing," Spoelstra said. “Every time we gain a bit of balance in the season and then have a disappointing defeat.   what happened tonight,'', said Spoelstra.

“ Gotta give the Lakers credit. They played with a big engine, with a spirit with their guys out," added Spoelstra. “We had a few wins like that too, where we had guys out and you got the win. can take a team. I didn't feel any of that during the day.   just a disappointing loss.”

“I think our overall attack was slow, especially with how we were performing at the start of this trip,” “Even when Denver lost, we were moving the defense, working together to generate a lot of looks. This was more in the mud and we weren't really moving our bodies, getting to the initial triggers and then moving the ball and finding the advantage.

“It was basically walking to the trigger, letting the defense set up, and then working against the second half of the clock. And this is not the case. It's the style we've been playing, mainly because our attack has been improving in the last few weeks”.

"It's part of the game," Butler said. “We have to find a way to protect the ball. É simple as that."

"Hell if I know," Butler said when asked. “We just don’t guard anybody. We don't pass the ball. É hard. I think everyone has – You have your own agenda - but everyone wants to make sure we win. And we are a team that everyone has to be together, everyone needs the stone to succeed. That's how we've won in the past, that's how we've won. how we're going to win now and probably how we're going to end up winning in the future.”

“Concentration, I guess. Maybe it's a thing," Lowry said. “We have to stay focused on what we are doing and understand each situation, we have to take advantage of it. We have to try to keep building and know which one is better. our ultimate goal, what we all do. We are all on the same page. We simply cannot have games of lack of concentration and not play at the level we know how to play.”

“We can“t afford to fall apart knowing we’re a good team,” “We just have to figure that out and hope that whenever we start winning, they come in groups. Win nine, 10 or 11 in a row because it’s good. very possible.   teams that do this and there are   doing it now. So I hope we are the next team.”

1:40 PM36 minutes ago

Probable lineup for the Heat


PG - Kyle Lowry

SG - Tyler Herro

SF - Caleb Martin

PF - Jimmy Butler

C - Bam Adebayo.

1:35 PM41 minutes ago

How does the Miami Heat arrive?

Miami Heat has a positive campaign of 21 wins and 19 losses in the season. The team won the last match against the Suns.
1:30 PMan hour ago

Probable lineup for the Nets

Kevin Durant

Joe Malcolm Harris

Nicolas Claxton

Kyrie Irving

Ben Simmons

1:25 PMan hour ago

Nets' Situation

Jacque Vaughn will not be able to count on the following players:

- Otto Porter (toe injury)

- Ogugua Anunoby (hip injury)

- Precious Achiuwa (ankle injury)

1:20 PMan hour ago

Nets roster

F: Royce O'Neale, T.J. Warren, Kevin Durant, Markieff Morris, Kessler Edwards

G-F: Ben Simmons, Joe Harris, Yuta Watanabe

G: Edmond Sumner, David Duke Jr., Patty Mills, Kyrie Irving, Cam Thomas, Seth Curry, Alondes Williams

C: Day'Ron Sharpe, Nic Claxton

Coach: Jacque Vaughn

1:15 PMan hour ago

Latest Results

Washington Wizards 100-112 Brooklyn Nets

Indiana Pacers 133- 136 Brooklyn Nets

Brooklyn Nets 120-116  Atlanta Hawks

Brooklyn Nets 122-116 Charlotte Hornets

Brooklyn Nets 92 - 103 Boston Celtics

Brooklyn Nets 114 - 105 Toronto Raptors

Brooklyn Nets 113 - 107 Washington Wizards

Brooklyn Nets 109 - 102 Orlando Magic

Brooklyn Nets 111 - 97 Portland Trail Blazers 

Indiana Pacers 128 - 117 Brooklyn Nets

Toronto Raptors 98 - 112 Brooklyn Nets

Philadelphia 76ers 115 - 106 Brooklyn Nets

Brooklyn Nets 127 - 115 Memphis Grizzlies

Portland Trail Blazers 107 - 109 Brooklyn Nets

1:10 PMan hour ago

Nets

Coming off a win, the Brooklyn Nets are in second place in the Eastern Conference, with 26 wins and 13 losses from 39 games played.
1:05 PMan hour ago

Eye on the Game

Miami Heat x Brooklyn Nets live against each other this Sunday (08), at the American Airlines Arena, at 6 pm , for the NBA.
1:00 PMan hour ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com 's coverage of the NBA match: Brooklyn Nets vs Miami Heat Live Updates!

My name is Arthur Fernandes and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, score updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL USA.
VAVEL Logo
  • More news about
  • NBANBA