Brooklyn Nets vs Miami Heat LIVE: Score Updates and How to Watch NBA Match

How and where to watch the Brooklyn Nets vs Miami Heat match live?
What time is Brooklyn Nets vs Miami Heat match for NBA?
Argentina 9:30 pm: NBA League Pass
Bolivia 8:30 pm: NBA League Pass
Brazil 9:30 pm: NBA League Pass
Chile 8:30 pm: NBA League Pass
Colombia 7:30 pm: NBA League Pass
Ecuador 7:30 pm:NBA League Pass
USA 7:30 pm ET: NBA League Pass
Spain 1:30 am: NBA League Pass
Mexico 7:30 pm: NBA League Pass
Paraguay 8:30 pm: NBA League Pass
Peru 7:30 pm:NBA League Pass
Uruguay 9:30 pm: NBA League Pass
Venezuela 8:30 pm: NBA League Pass
Heat
Interview
“ Gotta give the Lakers credit. They played with a big engine, with a spirit with their guys out," added Spoelstra. “We had a few wins like that too, where we had guys out and you got the win. can take a team. I didn't feel any of that during the day. just a disappointing loss.”
“I think our overall attack was slow, especially with how we were performing at the start of this trip,” “Even when Denver lost, we were moving the defense, working together to generate a lot of looks. This was more in the mud and we weren't really moving our bodies, getting to the initial triggers and then moving the ball and finding the advantage.
“It was basically walking to the trigger, letting the defense set up, and then working against the second half of the clock. And this is not the case. It's the style we've been playing, mainly because our attack has been improving in the last few weeks”.
"It's part of the game," Butler said. “We have to find a way to protect the ball. É simple as that."
"Hell if I know," Butler said when asked. “We just don’t guard anybody. We don't pass the ball. É hard. I think everyone has – You have your own agenda - but everyone wants to make sure we win. And we are a team that everyone has to be together, everyone needs the stone to succeed. That's how we've won in the past, that's how we've won. how we're going to win now and probably how we're going to end up winning in the future.”
“Concentration, I guess. Maybe it's a thing," Lowry said. “We have to stay focused on what we are doing and understand each situation, we have to take advantage of it. We have to try to keep building and know which one is better. our ultimate goal, what we all do. We are all on the same page. We simply cannot have games of lack of concentration and not play at the level we know how to play.”
“We can“t afford to fall apart knowing we’re a good team,” “We just have to figure that out and hope that whenever we start winning, they come in groups. Win nine, 10 or 11 in a row because it’s good. very possible. teams that do this and there are doing it now. So I hope we are the next team.”
Probable lineup for the Heat
PG - Kyle Lowry
SG - Tyler Herro
SF - Caleb Martin
PF - Jimmy Butler
C - Bam Adebayo.
How does the Miami Heat arrive?
Probable lineup for the Nets
Joe Malcolm Harris
Nicolas Claxton
Kyrie Irving
Ben Simmons
Nets' Situation
- Otto Porter (toe injury)
- Ogugua Anunoby (hip injury)
- Precious Achiuwa (ankle injury)
Nets roster
G-F: Ben Simmons, Joe Harris, Yuta Watanabe
G: Edmond Sumner, David Duke Jr., Patty Mills, Kyrie Irving, Cam Thomas, Seth Curry, Alondes Williams
C: Day'Ron Sharpe, Nic Claxton
Coach: Jacque Vaughn
Latest Results
Indiana Pacers 133- 136 Brooklyn Nets
Brooklyn Nets 120-116 Atlanta Hawks
Brooklyn Nets 122-116 Charlotte Hornets
Brooklyn Nets 92 - 103 Boston Celtics
Brooklyn Nets 114 - 105 Toronto Raptors
Brooklyn Nets 113 - 107 Washington Wizards
Brooklyn Nets 109 - 102 Orlando Magic
Brooklyn Nets 111 - 97 Portland Trail Blazers
Indiana Pacers 128 - 117 Brooklyn Nets
Toronto Raptors 98 - 112 Brooklyn Nets
Philadelphia 76ers 115 - 106 Brooklyn Nets
Brooklyn Nets 127 - 115 Memphis Grizzlies
Portland Trail Blazers 107 - 109 Brooklyn Nets
