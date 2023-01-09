Minnesota Timberwolves vs Houston Rockets LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch NBA

ADVERTISEMENT
Speak up, Silas!
"I am a positive person," said Silas. " It's hard now. But this is going to be a fun thing when we put it all together."
“We are all frustrated and would like to see this rebuild faster and more concrete. If you don't win as many matches as you'd like, frustration sets in. It's an easy process we go through”.
Probable Houston Rockets!
SG - Kevin Porter Jr.
SF - Eric Gordon
PF - Jabari Smith
C - Alperen Sengun.
How do the Houston Rockets arrive?
Speak up, Austin Rivers!
“This guy listens to what we say, first of all. the most impressive point, actually, about Anthony since I got here. Such a talented young man is not usually so attentive to other people's tips because he thinks he's already done. it has everything. But he was never like that. He listens because he doesn’t want to stop improving”, he extolled.
“To begin with, I am always prepared to show my best basketball in the last period. When that stage of the game arrives, I know it's okay. my time to settle. So, to be honest, I already have. I'm getting used to it. After all, I know that the time has come to dominate everything”, he said.
"I thought defensively we were great all night," said Timberwolves head coach Chris Finch. “We gave them a lot of different looks and, to end the game, a lot of winning plays.”
Probable Minnesota Timberwolves!
SG - Anthony Edwards
SF - Kyle Anderson
PF - Jaden McDaniels
C - Rudy Gobert.