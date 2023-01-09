Minnesota Timberwolves vs Houston Rockets LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch NBA
Photo: Handout/Houston Rockets

Speak up, Silas!

“I will always be positive with this group,” said Silas. "I understand the ins and outs of being the head coach of a rebuilding team. [Staying positive] infects our locker room and our fans.   my motivation."

"I am a positive person," said Silas. " It's hard now. But this is going to be a fun thing when we put it all together."

“We are all frustrated and would like to see this rebuild faster and more concrete.  If you don't win as many matches as you'd like, frustration sets in.  It's an easy process we go through”.

Probable Houston Rockets!

PG - Jalen Green

SG - Kevin Porter Jr.

SF - Eric Gordon

PF - Jabari Smith

C - Alperen Sengun.


 

How do the Houston Rockets arrive?

The Houston Rockets have a negative campaign of 29 losses and only 10 wins in the league. The Texas team occupies the Western Conference lantern and bitter the worst campaign in the entire league with 25% success in the competition. The Rockets have lost their last six matches.
Speak up, Austin Rivers!

Austin Rivers, a longtime player for the Los Angeles Clippers, with “Anthony is still in the running.   about six years from its heyday, but already   a really good player. Being this good already So young is certainly unusual.   the kind of talent that runs a franchise. He is, in short, the leader of this team. And already   there are no doubts about that”, praised the experienced wing-guard.

“This guy listens to what we say, first of all.   the most impressive point, actually, about Anthony since I got here. Such a talented young man is not usually so attentive to other people's tips because he thinks he's already done. it has everything. But he was never like that. He listens because he doesn’t want to stop improving”, he extolled.

“To begin with, I am always prepared to show my best basketball in the last period. When that stage of the game arrives, I know it's okay. my time to settle. So, to be honest, I already have. I'm getting used to it. After all, I know that the time has come to dominate everything”, he said.


"I thought defensively we were great all night," said Timberwolves head coach Chris Finch. “We gave them a lot of different looks and, to end the game, a lot of winning plays.”

Probable Minnesota Timberwolves!

PG - D'Angelo Russell

SG - Anthony Edwards

SF - Kyle Anderson

PF - Jaden McDaniels

C - Rudy Gobert.


 

How do the Minnesota Timberwolves arrive?

The Minnesota Timberwolves have a negative season campaign with 21 losses and 19 wins in the competition. The team won the last three games and amended a positive sequence, which now occupies the 11th place in the ranking. Western Conference placement, one position above the Play-In.
The game will be played at Toyota Center

The Minnesota Timberwolves vs Houston Rockets game will be played at Toyota Center, with a capacity of 18.300 people.
