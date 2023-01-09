Cleveland Cavaliers vs Phoenix Suns LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to watch NBA Game

ADVERTISEMENT
Stay with us to follow the Suns vs Cavaliers live of the NBA Regular Season 2022-2023!
In a few moments we will share the starting lineups for the Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Phoenix Suns live for the 2022-2023 NBA Regular Season, in addition to the most recent information that emerges from the Footprint Center. Do not lose detail of the game with minute by minute and live online from VAVEL.
Where and how to watch Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Phoenix Suns online and live in the Regular Season NBA 2022-2023?
This is the start time of the Suns vs Cavaliers game in various countries:
Argentina: 22 hours in NBA League Pass
Bolivia: 21 hours in NBA League Pass
Brazil: 22 hours in NBA League Pass
Chile: 22 hours in NBA League Pass
Colombia: 20 hours in NBA League Pass
Ecuador: 20 hours in NBA League Pass
USA (ET): 20 hours on NBATV
Spain: 02 hours in NBA League Pass
Mexico: 7:00 p.m. on NBATV, NBA League Pass
Paraguay: 22 hours in NBA League Pass
Peru: 20 hours in NBA League Pass
Uruguay: 22 hours in NBA League Pass
Venezuela: 21 hours in NBA League Pass
If you want to follow it online, VAVEL is your best option.
Donovan Mitchell, a must see player!
The Cleveland forward is one of the team's new figures and expects the 2022-2023 season to be one of the best. He finished the season as one of the Jazz's offensive leaders averaging 25.5 points, 4.0 rebounds and 5.2 assists per game per game. The project in Utah and the bad relationship between Mitchell and Rudy Gobert were an important part for "Spida" to look for a new team, as part of the negotiation Collin Sexton and Lauri Markkanen left. The new figure of the Cavaliers, comes to reinforce one of the sensational teams from last season and with great young talent to become a competitive squad. The point guard's connection to the likes of Darius Garland, Jarrett Allen and Kevin Love will be critical to fulfilling Cleveland's goals. Mitchell will be the one who attracts all the reflectors and that will help take the pressure off the young promise.
How does the Cavs arrive?
The Cleveland team arrives after having had a revelation season, after losing its starting point guard and substitute, very few trusted that Darius Garland would be the best point guard for the team, however, he surprised everyone by making the team get involved to Play-In. The Cavs had a great year with Kevin Love nominated for sixth man of the year, Evan Mobley nominated for rookie of the year and Garland nominated for most improved player, unfortunately they failed to make the playoffs, ending one of the most attractive seasons for the team. Last season, Cleveland had a positive record with 44 wins and 38 losses, finishing in eighth place in the standings. Now, the team has been reinforced with big names such as Donova Mitchell, Ricky Rubio and Robin López, to reinforce all the lines of the team that already has several stars such as Jarret Allen, Kevin Love, Darius Garland and Evan Mobley. The goal this year is to get into the playoffs and fight to be one of the best teams in the Eastern Conference.
Devin Booker, a must see player!
The Phoenix point guard is one of the great figures of the Suns, he finished the season as the team's offensive leader averaging 26.8 points, 5.0 rebounds and 4.8 assists per game. The Suns star will start a new season with those from Phoenix, after only playing 68 games with the team, reducing his contribution to the squad. Booker will look to take advantage of the revamped Suns roster and add his play to that of Chris Paul, Deandre Ayton and Cameron Payne as Phoenix returns to the NBA title fight. Devin Booker is already the face of the franchise but now he will have to show that he is the leader the team needs on offense. A healthy season should be enough for the Suns to reach the postseason and try to win the Western Conference.
How does the Suns get here?
The Suns start a new season with the same objective, to win the NBA title and win their first championship. The team has begun making moves and giving an important turn to the second unit of the squad, incorporating players like Damion Lee and Josh Okogie, in addition to renewing their defensive players such as Deandre Ayton and Bismack Biyombo. Although it seems that the board has made some desperate moves, the project has kept important pieces in the team such as Devin Booker, Chris Paul and Jae Crowder. Last season the team finished in first place in the Western Conference with a record of 64 wins and 18 losses. Problems in the team arose from several stars of the team in the postseason, culminating in the elimination of the team in the semifinals of the Western Conference. Monty Williams' project has been one of the ones that has achieved the best results, however, they have not managed to attract a title that confirms their good project. The objective of this season for the Booker-Paul-Ayton trio will be to seek an NBA finals.
Where's the game?
The Footprint Center located in the city of Phoenix will host this regular season duel between two teams looking to continue the 2022-2023 NBA campaign in good shape in their respective Conference. This stadium has a capacity for 18,400 fans and was inaugurated in 1992.
Welcome!
Good day to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the broadcast of the Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Phoenix Suns game, corresponding to the 2022-2023 NBA Regular Season. The meeting will take place at the Footprint Center, at 8:00 p.m.