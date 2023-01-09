Atlanta Hawks vs Los Angeles Clippers: Live Stream and Score Updates in NBA (0-0)
How to watch Atlanta Hawks vs Los Angeles Clippers Live in TV and Stream

If you want to watch the game Atlanta Hawks vs Los Angeles Clippers live on TV, your options is: Bally Sports TV.

If you want to directly stream it: Streaming services and NBA League Pass app.

If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL US is your best option!

Staples Center

The game will take place at Crypto.com Arena, which was known as Staples Center, staying in Los Angeles. The arena is home to the Lakers and Clippers in the NBA, as well as being home to the Sparks in the WNBA and the Kings in the NHL, and has a capacity, in basketball games, for more than 18,000 fans.
Injury Report: Hawks

Meanwhile on the Hawks side, Clint Capela is the only injured player.
Injury Report: Clippers

The Clippers have no injured players, but have listed as day-to-day Paul George, Nicolas Batum and Luke Kennard.
Eastern Conference

The Hawks are in 10th position in the Eastern Conference, with 18 wins and 21 losses, ranking above the Wizards, who are 17-23, the Raptors, 16-23, and the Magic, 15-25, as well as being below the Bulls, 19-21, the Heat, 21-19, and the Knicks and Pacers, 22-18.
Western Conference

The Clippers, in the Western Conference, are in the sixth position, with 21 wins and 20 losses, above the Suns, who are 20-20, the Trail Blazers, 19-19, and the Warriors, who are also 20-20, and below the Kings, 20-18, the Mavericks, 23-17, and the Pelicans, 24-16.
Last Matches: Hawks

The Atlanta Hawks on the other side won only one victory in the last five games, with four losses. The first loss was to the Nets, by 108 to 107 on Wednesday (28). On Friday (30) the loss was to the Lakers, by 130 to 121. On Tuesday, in overtime, the loss was to the Warriors, by 143 to 141. On Thursday (5) the victory finally came, over the Kings, by 120 to 117. Finally, again to the Lakers, the defeat came last Saturday (7), by 130 to 114.
Last Matches: Clippers

The Los Angeles Clippers come into this game with five straight losses. This bad sequence started on Thursday (29), when they lost to the Celtics, by 116 to 110. After that, on Saturday (31) the loss was to the Pacers, by 131 to 130. On Tuesday (3) the new loss came to the Heat, by 110 to 100. On Thursday (5), the Nuggets were the winners, by 122 to 91 and, finally, the Timberwolves won on Friday (6), by 128 to 115.
