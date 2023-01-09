Atlanta Hawks vs Los Angeles Clippers: Live Stream and Score Updates in NBA (0-0)

ADVERTISEMENT
The game will take place at Crypto.com Arena, which was known as Staples Center, staying in Los Angeles. The arena is home to the Lakers and Clippers in the NBA, as well as being home to the Sparks in the WNBA and the Kings in the NHL, and has a capacity, in basketball games, for more than 18,000 fans.
Meanwhile on the Hawks side, Clint Capela is the only injured player.
The Clippers have no injured players, but have listed as day-to-day Paul George, Nicolas Batum and Luke Kennard.
The Atlanta Hawks on the other side won only one victory in the last five games, with four losses. The first loss was to the Nets, by 108 to 107 on Wednesday (28). On Friday (30) the loss was to the Lakers, by 130 to 121. On Tuesday, in overtime, the loss was to the Warriors, by 143 to 141. On Thursday (5) the victory finally came, over the Kings, by 120 to 117. Finally, again to the Lakers, the defeat came last Saturday (7), by 130 to 114.
The Los Angeles Clippers come into this game with five straight losses. This bad sequence started on Thursday (29), when they lost to the Celtics, by 116 to 110. After that, on Saturday (31) the loss was to the Pacers, by 131 to 130. On Tuesday (3) the new loss came to the Heat, by 110 to 100. On Thursday (5), the Nuggets were the winners, by 122 to 91 and, finally, the Timberwolves won on Friday (6), by 128 to 115.
