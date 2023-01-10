Milwaukee Bucks vs New York Knicks LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch NBA Game

ADVERTISEMENT
Stay with us to follow the Bucks vs Knicks live of the NBA Regular Season 2022-2023!
In a few moments we will share the starting lineups for the Milwaukee Bucks vs. New York Knicks live for the 2022-2023 NBA Regular Season, as well as the latest information coming from Madison Square Garden. Do not lose detail of the game with minute by minute and live online from VAVEL.
Where and how to watch the Milwaukee Bucks vs New York Knicks online and live in the Regular Season NBA 2022-2023?
This is the start time of the Bucks vs Knicks game in various countries:
Argentina: 22 hours in NBA League Pass
Bolivia: 8:30 p.m. in NBA League Pass
Brazil: 9:30 p.m. in NBA League Pass
Chile: 9:30 p.m. in NBA League Pass
Colombia: 7:30 p.m. in NBA League Pass
Ecuador: 7:30 p.m. in NBA League Pass
USA (ET): 7:30 p.m. on NBATV
Spain: 01:30 hours in NBA League Pass
Mexico: 6:30 p.m. on NBATV, NBA League Pass
Paraguay: 9:30 p.m. in NBA League Pass
Peru: 7:30 p.m. in NBA League Pass
Uruguay: 9:30 p.m. in NBA League Pass
Venezuela: 8:30 p.m. in NBA League Pass
If you want to follow it online, VAVEL is your best option.
Julius Randle, a must see player!
The New York forward is one of the great figures of the team and expects the 2022-2023 season to be one of the best. He started the season as one of the Knicks' offensive leaders averaging 20.1 points, 8.9 rebounds and 3.3 assists per game. The figure of the Knicks, has begun to show his best basketball and has connected very well with Jalen Brunson and Michael Robinson. The forward's connection to the likes of RJ Barrett, Obi Toppin, Evan Fournier and Immanuel Quickley will be critical to fulfilling New York's goals. Randle will seek to be the team's top scorer and will make the Knicks seek to fight for a place in the Eastern Conference Playoffs.
How does the Knicks get here?
The New York team arrives after having had a great season, the project surprised with the rapid adaptation of young players like RJ Barrett and Obi Toppin, with this they achieved a record of 37 wins and 45 losses. These were left out of the Play-In by being in the eleventh position. However, the team left good feelings that an important improvement could come in the future, the project was renewed for this new season with the arrival of players like Jalen Brunson, Isaiah Hartenstein and Sviatoslav Mykhailiuk to improve the squad and the second unit. . The Knicks' goals are to return to the playoffs and avoid elimination in the first round, the squad is very good and we'll see how far they can go and fight to be one of the best teams in the Eastern Conference. At the moment the team marches with a record of 5 wins and 5 losses, placing it in seventh position.
Giannis Antetokunmpo, a must see player!
The Bucks star finished the regular season on a high, leading the team with 29.0 points, 6.0 assists and 11.2 rebounds per game. Giannis cleared up the doubts that surrounded him, at this moment Antetokounmpo's main objective is to improve and expand his offensive tools with long-distance shots. Antetokounmpo was part of the EuroBasket and has shown that he is in great physical condition, in the European competition he was eliminated in the quarterfinals with the Greece team. With the addition of Serge Ibaka, the Milwaukee forward returned to his usual position and we will see more and more of him, the Greek Freak is running to be one of the MVP candidates for the 2022-2023 season.
How does the Bucks arrive?
The Milwaukee team finished the regular season with a record of 51 wins and 31 losses to finish in third place behind only the Miami Heat and the Boston Celtics. The Bucks were eliminated in the Eastern Conference semifinals against Boston in 7 games. Those led by coach Budenholzer did not make many changes to the squad and they only wait for Joe Ingles to return from his injury to add his long-distance talent in this new season. Those from Milwaukee are running to be one of the candidates to fight for the championship of their Conference and with the talent of Giannis Antetokounmpo, Khris Middleton, Jru Holidey and Brook López they will try to finish at the top of the table. The Bucks are one of the candidates to finish at the top of the Eastern Conference and seek the NBA championship.
Where's the game?
Madison Square Garden located in New York City will host this regular season duel between two teams seeking to continue their path within the 2022-2023 NBA regular season in their respective conference. This stadium has a capacity for 20,800 fans and was inaugurated in 1968.
Welcome!
Good day to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the broadcast of the Milwaukee Bucks vs. New York Knicks game, corresponding to the 2022-2023 NBA Regular Season. The meeting will take place at Madison Square Garden, sharp at 7:30 p.m.