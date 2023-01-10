New Orleans Pelicans vs Washington Wizards LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch NBA Season 2023
3:00 PMan hour ago

Tune in here New Orleans Pelicans vs Washington Wizards Live Score in NBA Season 2023

Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this New Orleans Pelicans vs Washington Wizards match for the NBA Season 2023 on VAVEL US.
2:55 PMan hour ago

What time is New Orleans Pelicans vs Washington Wizards match for NBA Season 2023?

This is the start time of the game New Orleans Pelicans vs Washington Wizards of January 9th in several countries:

Argentina: 9:00 PM on NBA Game Pass

Bolivia: 8:00 PM on NBA Game Pass

Brazil: 9:00 PM on NBA Game Pass

Chile: 9:00 PM on NBA Game Pass

Colombia: 7:00 PM on NBA Game Pass

Ecuador: 7:00 PM on NBA Game Pass

United States (ET): 7:00 PM on NBA Game Pass

Spain: 1:00 AM on NBA Game Pass

Mexico: 6:00 PM on NBA Game Pass

Paraguay: 7:00 PM on NBA Game Pass

Peru: 7:00 PM on NBA Game Pass

Uruguay: 9:00 PM on NBA Game Pass

2:50 PMan hour ago

Last games New Orleans Pelicans vs Washington Wizards

The series in the last five games has been extremely close with a slight advantage for the Pelicans with a record of three wins to two losses.

Washington Wizards 102-127 New Orleans Pelicans, 2021 season

New Orleans Pelicans 100-105 Washington Wizards, 2021 season

New Orleans Pelicans 115-117 Washington Wizards, season 2021 (overtime)

Washington Wizards 106-124 New Orleans Pelicans, 2021 season

Washington Wizards 107-1118 New Orleans Pelicans, 2021 season

2:45 PMan hour ago

Key player Washington Wizards

Since his arrival last season, Kyle Kuzma's growth has been more than remarkable on the court and this 2022-23 campaign is being the best for him numerically as he is logging 35.2 minutes per game and 21.3 points per game.
2:40 PMan hour ago

Key player New Orleans Pelicans

Although he is still four points below his average compared to last season, the reality is that C. J. McCollum has been one of the key pieces for the team's rebirth in this tournament, where he has reached games of 40 or more points.
Image: Sports Illustrated
Image: Sports Illustrated
2:35 PMan hour ago

Last lineup Washington Wizards

21 Daniel Gafford, center; 33 Kyle Kuzma, forward; 24 Corey Kispert, guard; 24 Corey Kispert, guard; 6 Kristaps Porzingis, power forward.
2:30 PM2 hours ago

Last lineup New Orleans Pelicans

17 Jonas Valancuinas, center; 3 C. J. McCollum, point guard; 8 Naji Marshall, power forward; 25 Trey Murphy III, small forward; 5 Herbert Jones, shooting guard.
2:25 PM2 hours ago

Washington Wizards: Taking advantage of home court

This game is a great opportunity for the Washington Wizards to establish themselves in the top 10 because they will have the chance to play at home and, above all, win and give a blow of authority against one of the teams that has been a contender in the league.
2:20 PM2 hours ago

New Orleans Pelicans: staying in the top spots

Although the New Orleans Pelicans have lost the top spot in the NBA Western Conference in recent days, they have been one of the pleasant revelations of the season where they have been able to make the leap in quality, although the pending task is as visitors where they have a losing record and they will try to change that starting tonight.
2:15 PM2 hours ago

The Kick-off

The New Orleans Pelicans vs Washington Wizards match will be played at the Capital One Arena, in Utah, United States. The kick-off is scheduled at 19:00 pm ET.
2:10 PM2 hours ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com’s LIVE coverage of the NBA Season 2023: New Orleans Pelicans vs Washington Wizards!

My name is Adrian Hernandez and I will be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL US.
