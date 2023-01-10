Los Angeles Lakers vs Denver Nuggets LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch NBA Season 2023

ADVERTISEMENT
What time is Los Angeles Lakers vs Denver Nuggets match for NBA Season 2023?
This is the start time of the game Los Angeles Lakers vs Denver Nuggets of January 9th in several countries:
Argentina: 11:00 PM on NBA Game Pass
Bolivia: 10:00 PM on NBA Game Pass
Brazil: 11:00 PM on NBA Game Pass
Chile: 11:00 PM on NBA Game Pass
Colombia: 9:00 PM on NBA Game Pass
Ecuador: 9:00 PM on NBA Game Pass
United States (ET): 9:00 PM on NBA Game Pass
Spain: 3:00 AM on NBA Game Pass
Mexico: 8:00 PM on NBA Game Pass
Paraguay: 9:00 PM on NBA Game Pass
Peru: 9:00 PM on NBA Game Pass
Uruguay: 11:00 PM on NBA Game Pass
Last games Los Angeles Lakers vs Denver Nuggets
Very even and with many points in some of them, is how the series has been between these two franchises with a slight advantage for the Los Angeles Lakers by three wins in exchange for two losses.
Denver Nuggets 108-126 Los Angeles Lakers, season 2022
Denver Nuggets 110-121 Los Angeles Lakers, season 2022
Los Angeles Lakers 99-110 Denver Nuggets, season 2022
Los Angeles Lakers 146-141 Denver Nuggets, 2022 season (overtime)
Denver Nuggets 129-118 Los Angeles Lakers, season 2022
Key player Denver Nuggets
The seasons go by and the Serbian Nikola Jokic continues to be one of the best players on the court, highlighting that in the last three seasons (including this one) he has started to be key in the offensive scheme with points and especially for his role under the hoop, so the European will be the player to follow for this game.
Key player Los Angeles Lakers
Although he has struggled with injuries, when he is healthy and despite being a veteran for this league, LeBron James never ceases to surprise, remembering that last week he had two straight games with more than 40 points and played all the minutes of those games, proving that he is one of the best in the league not only in this tournament, but in all history.
Last lineup Denver Nuggets
1 Michel Porter Jr, small forward; 50 Aaron Gordon, small forward; 15 Nikola Jokic, center; 5 Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, point guard; 27 Jamal Murray, point guard.
Last lineup Los Angeles Lakers
15 Austin Reaves, small forward; 95 Juan Toscano, small forward; 31 Thomas Bryant, center; 17 Deniis Schoroder, point guard; 21 Patrick Beverley, point guard.
Denver Nuggets: Win at home
The battle is so close at the top that any loss gets you down and a win gets you up like froth, so the Denver Nuggets, after two days off following their clash against the Cleveland Cavaliers last Friday, return to the scene looking to win in what may be the best game of the day, remembering that they have barely seen defeat less than five times at the Pepsi Center.
Los Angeles Lakers: Hitting the table
The 2022-23 season has been more than difficult for the Los Angeles Lakers with many ups and downs and injury problems, however, when they have connected they have tended to be a dangerous opponent and against one of the best not only in the conference, but in the league, they will look to show that they are truly made for this game. It is important to remember that Los Angeles is in the last four positions in the NBA's Western Conference.
The Kick-off
The Los Angeles Lakers vs Denver Nuggets match will be played at the Pepsi Center, in Denver, United States. The kick-off is scheduled at 21:00 pm ET.
