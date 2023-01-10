Chicago Bulls vs Boston Celtics LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch NBA 2023 Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Watch out for this Celtics player
Jayson Tatum, small forward. With only 24 years old this player is enhancing the Celtics level to such a degree that they have already played in the finals, Tatum's contribution is essential for the Celtics to have a great season, not for nothing they are in first place, the quality of the player is more than proven and this season he averages: 30.8 points, 8.1 rebounds and 4.1 assists.
Watch out for this Bulls player
DeMar DeRozan, small forward. One of the most experienced players on the roster has become a pillar in these Chicago Bulls, the player each game proves his value and being surrounded by a lot of talent makes his qualities explode, currently averages: 26.4 points, 5.1 rebounds and 5.0 assists, against Celtics his numbers improve greatly so they should be careful.
Professional scorer DeMar DeRozan.@DeMar_DeRozan | @NBCSChicago pic.twitter.com/gn3KUDFAya— Chicago Bulls (@chicagobulls) January 7, 2023
Celtics All-Star Team
Smart, White, Brown, Tatum, Horford.
Bulls All-Star Team
Dosunmu, LaVine, DeRozan, Williams, Vucevic.
Face to face
Celtics and Bulls have already faced each other in three of the four games of the series, being the Chicago team who leads 2-1, for the fourth game both come with winning streaks and a loss could make them lose their current position, that is why it will be one of the best duels of the season, two historical teams with great players, it is always a guarantee.
Boston Celtics want to return to the finals
Boston Celtics already has a great team that can fight for the NBA title, the clear sample is in the previous season where they exceeded all expectations and reached the grand final, unfortunately they could not be crowned, but they left a sign that they could compete and would be one of the strongest teams for the current season, the Celtics performance has been extraordinary keeping the first position in the Eastern Conference for several weeks, Celtics have to have a very bad day to not be victorious either at home or away, the last team to defeat them was the Thunder and after that they have had two consecutive victories, now to keep the lead without pressure they need to tie the series against Bulls or else they would be losing the series and could be reached more easily by Nets or Bucks.
Bulls begin to lift
Chicago Bulls wants to be a team capable of lifting the championship and that is why in recent seasons they have strengthened the team with good elements mixing experience and youth, last season Bulls made it clear that they can compete among the first places, for the current season the team did not have a great start and that has hurt them in a big way, as they have been at the bottom of the conference, in the last weeks there has been an improvement in the team and little by little they are starting to climb places, they are currently ranked ninth in the conference, and they are already getting into Play-In, currently they have a streak of three wins, being Jazz their last rival, there is still a lot of season to play, and it will be important for the team to qualify directly to the Playoffs to be a competitive team.
Great duel between two greats
Celtics and Bulls will face each other once again to close the series, both come to the game with a positive streak and with all the energy to win the game, no doubt it will not be an easy game with two great squads wanting to keep their winning streak active, in the NBA there is always a show and with these two teams it will be an unforgettable game.
