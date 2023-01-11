Charlotte Hornets vs Toronto Raptors LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch NBA 2023 Match

ADVERTISEMENT
What time is the Charlotte Hornets vs Toronto Raptors match for NBA 2023?
This is the start time of the game Charlotte Hornets vs Toronto Raptors of January 10th in several countries:
Argentina: 8:30 PM on ESPN and NBA league pass.
Bolivia: 7:30 PM on NBA league pass.
Brazil: 8:30 PM on ESPN and NBA league pass.
Chile: 8:30 PM on NBA league pass.
Colombia: 6:30 PM on NBA league pass.
Ecuador: 6:30 PM on NBA league pass.
United States (ET): 7:30 PM on ESPN.
Spain: 1:30 AM on NBA league pass.
Mexico: 6:30 PM on ESPN and NBA league pass.
Paraguay: 8:30 PM on NBA league pass.
Peru: 7:30 PM on NBA league pass.
Uruguay: 8:30 PM on NBA league pass.
Charlotte Hornets last lineup
The last five of Charlotte Hornets:
P.J. Washington, LaMelo Ball, Gordon Hayward, Terry Rozier, and Mason Plumlee.
Toronto Raptors last lineup
The last five of Toronto Raptors:
Pascal Siakam, O.G. Anunoby, Scottie Barnes, Fred VanVleet, and Gary Trent Jr.
Charlotte Hornets Players to Watch
You have to be attentive to these three players, they are important pieces of the team and they must guide their team to victory. First point guard Terry Rozier (#3), is considered the best player on the team and this season would be his seventh year in the league. In the 2022-2023 regular season, he is averaging 21.2 points, 4.7 rebounds and 5.7 assists per game respectively, they will be very important for the offense and he has a lot of weight on the team. Another important player is the center Mason Plumlee (#24) who this season has managed to average 9.4 points, 9 rebounds and 4.1 assists per game. The team needs him to rebound and control the defense. Finally, point guard LaMelo Ball (#1) will be key to assisting, last season he helped the team a lot and this season he has averaged 23.7 points, 6 rebounds and 7.8 assists.
Charlotte Hornets in the tournament
The Charlotte Hornets started the tournament very badly by losing most of their games of the season, this year they are again a team that competes in the eastern conference. They had a bad start to the 2022-2023 regular season, with 11 wins and 30 losses, they are in fourteenth place in the Eastern Conference. Last tournament they were left out of the playoffs, they made several changes to the team and they hope that this season they can compete to enter the Play-in tournament or even qualify directly for the playoffs. Their last game was on January 8 against the Indiana Pacers, where the Charlotte Hornets lost 116-111 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse and that way they got another loss in the tournament. They arrive as the least favorites to win the match, but they could surprise and win the game because they are a good team from the Eastern Conference and because of the experience their players have.
Toronto Raptors Players to Watch
The next three players are the most important on the team and they will guide your team to victory. First, center Pascal Siakam (#43), is one of the best players in the league, averaging 26.2 points, 8.5 rebounds and 6.9 assists per game this season. He is a very consistent player and is the star of the team. He must lead the offense and defense to win the game. Another player is point guard Fred VanVleet (#23), last tournament helped the team have a good season and so far he has averaged 19 points, 3.9 rebounds and 6 assists in the 2022-2023 season. He is one of the best shooters in the league and we should keep an eye on him. Finally, forward Gary Trent Jr. (#33) had his contract extended this season and is expected to become the team's third most important player. In the tournament he has averaged 16.6 points, 2 rebounds and 1.4 assists per game.
Toronto Raptors in the tournament
The Toronto Raptors had a bad start to the regular season, with 17 wins and 23 losses, they established themselves in twelfth place in the Eastern Conference. Last tournament they entered the playoffs, they made several changes to the team and they hope that this season they can compete to be the champions of this season. Their last game was on January 8 against the Portland Trail Blazers, where the Toronto Raptors won 117-105 at Scotiabank Arena and the Toronto team secured another tournament victory. They arrive as favorites to win this game and stay with the victory because of the incredible team they have and the good moment they are going through. They have an advantage in Tuesday's game by playing at home and having their fans support them.
The stadium
The Scotiabank Arena will be the venue for the regular season game, it is located in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. It cost 265 million Canadian dollars to build, it is the home of the Toronto Raptors. Its opening was on February 19, 1999 and it has a capacity of 19,800 spectators.