Dallas Mavericks vs Los Angeles Clippers LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch NBA Match

Tune in here Dallas Mavericks vs Los Angeles Clippers Live Score!
How to watch Dallas Mavericks vs Los Angeles Clippers Live Stream on TV and Online?
If you want to watch directly stream it: NBA League Pass
If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL USA is your best option!
What time is the Dallas Mavericks vs Los Angeles Clippers game for NBA?
Argentina: 12:30 AM (January 11th) on NBA League Pass
Bolivia: 11:30 PM on NBA League Pass
Brasil: 12:30 AM (January 11th) on NBA League Pass
Chile: 12:30 AM (January 11th) on NBA League Pass
Colombia: 10:30 PM on NBA League Pass
Ecuador: 10:30 PM on NBA League Pass
USA (ET): 10:30 PM on NBA League Pass
España: 4:30 AM (January 11th) on NBA League Pass
México: 9:30 PM on NBA League Pass
Paraguay: 12:30 AM (January 11th) on NBA League Pass
Perú: 10:30 PM on NBA League Pass
Uruguay: 12:30 AM (January 11th) on NBA League Pass
Venezuela: 11:30 PM on NBA League Pass
Key player - Los Angeles Clippers
In Los Angeles Clippers, the presence of Kawhi Leonard stands out. The 31-year-old player is coming from being the best scorer of the team in the previous game against the Atlanta Hawks. In the season he has an average of 17.3 points per game, achieved in 18 games played, where he has an average of 28.9 minutes played per game.
Key player - Dallas Mavericks
In Dallas Mavericks the presence of Christian Wood stands out. The 27-year-old player is coming from being the team's best scorer in the previous game against the Oklahoma City Thunder. In the season he has an average of 18.2 points per game, achieved in 38 games played, where he has an average of 28.1 minutes played per game.
Last starting five - Los Angeles Clippers
8- Marcus Morris
14- Terance Mann
33- Nicolas Batum
40- Ivica Zubac
Last starting five - Dallas Mavericks
11- Tim Hardaway Jr.
25- Reggie Bullock
26- Spencer Dinwiddie
35- Christian Wood
Los Angeles Clippers
The Los Angeles Clippers are coming off a loss in their most recent game against the Atlanta Hawks and are now worried because their performance has dropped a lot in the last few games, as they have only managed three wins in their last 10, so they will have to start winning if they do not want to keep losing ground.
They are currently in seventh place in the Western Conference with a .500 percentage, product of 21 wins and 21 losses.
Dallas Mavericks
The Dallas Mavericks come from being defeated at home by the Oklahoma City Thunder. However, the results have been very good in recent times and thanks to them they are in the playoff qualification zone, a place where they will want to stay and for that it is important to win again and maintain a positive balance.
They are currently in fourth place in the Western Conference with a percentage of .561, product of 23 wins and 18 losses.