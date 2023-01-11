Dallas Mavericks vs Los Angeles Clippers LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch NBA Match
Image: VAVEL

6:00 PM21 minutes ago

5:55 PM26 minutes ago

5:50 PM31 minutes ago

What time is the Dallas Mavericks vs Los Angeles Clippers game for NBA?

This is the start time of the game Dallas Mavericks vs Los Angeles Clippers of January 10th, 2023 in several countries:

Argentina: 12:30 AM (January 11th) on NBA League Pass
Bolivia: 11:30 PM on NBA League Pass
Brasil: 12:30 AM (January 11th) on NBA League Pass
Chile: 12:30 AM (January 11th) on NBA League Pass
Colombia: 10:30 PM on NBA League Pass
Ecuador: 10:30 PM on NBA League Pass
USA (ET): 10:30 PM on NBA League Pass
España: 4:30 AM (January 11th) on NBA League Pass
México: 9:30 PM on NBA League Pass
Paraguay: 12:30 AM (January 11th) on NBA League Pass
Perú: 10:30 PM on NBA League Pass
Uruguay: 12:30 AM (January 11th) on NBA League Pass
Venezuela: 11:30 PM on NBA League Pass

5:45 PM36 minutes ago

Key player - Los Angeles Clippers

In Los Angeles Clippers, the presence of Kawhi Leonard stands out. The 31-year-old player is coming from being the best scorer of the team in the previous game against the Atlanta Hawks. In the season he has an average of 17.3 points per game, achieved in 18 games played, where he has an average of 28.9 minutes played per game.

5:40 PM41 minutes ago

Key player - Dallas Mavericks

In Dallas Mavericks the presence of Christian Wood stands out. The 27-year-old player is coming from being the team's best scorer in the previous game against the Oklahoma City Thunder. In the season he has an average of 18.2 points per game, achieved in 38 games played, where he has an average of 28.1 minutes played per game.

5:35 PMan hour ago

Last starting five - Los Angeles Clippers

2- Kawhi Leonard

8- Marcus Morris

14- Terance Mann

33- Nicolas Batum

40- Ivica Zubac

5:30 PMan hour ago

Last starting five - Dallas Mavericks

7- Dwight Powell

11- Tim Hardaway Jr.

25- Reggie Bullock

26- Spencer Dinwiddie

35- Christian Wood

5:25 PMan hour ago

Los Angeles Clippers

The Los Angeles Clippers are coming off a loss in their most recent game against the Atlanta Hawks and are now worried because their performance has dropped a lot in the last few games, as they have only managed three wins in their last 10, so they will have to start winning if they do not want to keep losing ground.

They are currently in seventh place in the Western Conference with a .500 percentage, product of 21 wins and 21 losses.

5:20 PMan hour ago

Dallas Mavericks

The Dallas Mavericks come from being defeated at home by the Oklahoma City Thunder. However, the results have been very good in recent times and thanks to them they are in the playoff qualification zone, a place where they will want to stay and for that it is important to win again and maintain a positive balance.

They are currently in fourth place in the Western Conference with a percentage of .561, product of 23 wins and 18 losses.

5:15 PMan hour ago

The match will be played at the Crypto.com Arena

The Dallas Mavericks vs Los Angeles Clippers game will be played at the Crypto.com Arena, located on Figueroa Avenue in the city of Los Angeles, in the state of California, in the United States. This venue, inaugurated in 1999, has a capacity for 19,060 spectators.
5:10 PMan hour ago

