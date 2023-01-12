Boston Celtics vs New Orleans Pelicans: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch NBA Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Last games between the teams
Last season, the Celtics won the two games between them, one on the road and one at home; both were played in January
Pelicans problable starting five
Celtics probable starting line-up
Pelicans Injury Report
A foot injury took him out for most of last season.
E.J. Liddell and Brandon Ingram are also still out, the first one with a knee injury and the other with a toe one.
Herbert Jones (back) is questionable for tonight. He left the previous game against the Washington Wizards with pain in the back, after only 12 minutes played and five points scored
Boston Injury Report
On the other hand, Marcus Smart is questionable to play tonight, algo with a knee injury. He had the same status to the team's previous match against the Chicago Bulls and ended being out for the game. We will only know if he will play today or not until it's close to the starting time
Pelicans in the Standings
The team remains on the road today after winning against the Wizards in Washington, by 132 to 112, also last Monday (9). Jonas Valanciunas (27 points and 12 rebounds) and CJ McCollum (34 points) dominated that night.
Celtics in the standings
The leaders in the West, Denver Nuggets and Memphis Grizzlies have 27 victories and 13 defeats, same campaign as the runner-up in the East, Brooklyn Nets, that comes right behind the Celtics.
The home team for this game comes from three wins in a row, including the last one over the Chicago Bulls, also at home, last Monday January 9th, with a final scoreboard by 107 to 99. Jayson Tatum had the most significant performance, with 32 points, 8 rebounds and 7 assists
The match will be played at the TD Garden
The home team has 16 victories and five defeats there so far in the season, while the Pelicans have a negative campaign on the road up to now, with eight wins and eleven losses.
Tonight, the Boston Celtics take on the New Orleans Pelicans in Boston for the NBA 2022/33 Regular Season. The game begins at 7:30 PM (ET)