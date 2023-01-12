Boston Celtics vs New Orleans Pelicans: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch NBA Match
Photo: NBA

ADVERTISEMENT

LIVE UPDATES live icon gif
Update Live Commentary
3:00 PM31 minutes ago

Tune in here Celtics vs Pelicans Live Score

The game begins at 7:30 PM (ET). Do not miss a detail of the match Boston Celtics - New Orleans Pelicans live updates and commentaries of VAVEL

 

2:55 PM36 minutes ago

How to watch Celtics - Pelicans Live Stream on TV and Online?

If you want to watch the game Boston Celtics - New Orleans Pelicans live, your option is NBA League Pass
 
If you want to watch it on the internet, VAVEL US is your best option!
2:50 PM41 minutes ago

Last games between the teams

There's been a while since the Pelicans last won against the Celtics. The two teams played only one time against each other this season up to now. It was on November 18th, 2022, at the Smoothie King Center, in New Orleans. Boston won on the road by 117 to 109. Jaylen Brown (27 points, 10 rebounds, 7 assists) and Derrick White (26 points) had the best performances

 

Last season, the Celtics won the two games between them, one on the road and one at home; both were played in January

2:45 PMan hour ago

Pelicans problable starting five

With Herbert Jones questionable, coach Willie Green will probably start the game with CJ McCollum, Jose Alvarado, Naji Marshall, Trey Murphy III and Jonas Valanciunas
2:40 PMan hour ago

Celtics probable starting line-up

The coach Joe Mazzulla will probably repeat the line-up that started the previous game against the Bulls, with: Derrick White, Jaylen Brown, Jayson Tatum, Al Horford and Robert Williams III
2:35 PMan hour ago

Pelicans Injury Report

The team's Star Zion Williamson had another injury last week, this time being a hamstring. He will be re-evaluated in three weeks.

 

A foot injury took him out for most of last season.

 

E.J. Liddell and Brandon Ingram are also still out, the first one with a knee injury and the other with a toe one.

 

Herbert Jones (back) is questionable for tonight. He left the previous game against the Washington Wizards with pain in the back, after only 12 minutes played and five points scored

2:30 PMan hour ago

Boston Injury Report

Danilo Gallinari is out for the season with a knee injury. He is being cared by the team's medical department in Boston to remain close to his teammates.

 

On the other hand, Marcus Smart is questionable to play tonight, algo with a knee injury. He had the same status to the team's previous match against the Chicago Bulls and ended being out for the game. We will only know if he will play today or not until it's close to the starting time

2:25 PMan hour ago

Pelicans in the Standings

In the Western Conference, the New Orleans Pelicans are in the third place, right behind Denver Nuggets and Memphis Grizzlies that lead with records of 27-13, as mentioned before. New Orleans has two victories less and three more defeats than them.

The team remains on the road today after winning against the Wizards in Washington, by 132 to 112, also last Monday (9). Jonas Valanciunas (27 points and 12 rebounds) and CJ McCollum (34 points) dominated that night.

2:20 PMan hour ago

Celtics in the standings

Boston has the best record in the moment not only within the Eastern Conference, but for the whole league. They 29 victories and 12 defeats up to now.

The leaders in the West, Denver Nuggets and Memphis Grizzlies have 27 victories and 13 defeats, same campaign as the runner-up in the East, Brooklyn Nets, that comes right behind the Celtics.

The home team for this game comes from three wins in a row, including the last one over the Chicago Bulls, also at home, last Monday January 9th, with a final scoreboard by 107 to 99. Jayson Tatum had the most significant performance, with 32 points, 8 rebounds and 7 assists

2:15 PMan hour ago

The match will be played at the TD Garden

The Boston Celtics-New Orleans Pelicans match will be played at the stadium TD Garden, in Boston, Massachusetts, with a capacity of 19.580 people.

The home team has 16 victories and five defeats there so far in the season, while the Pelicans have a negative campaign on the road up to now, with eight wins and eleven losses.

2:10 PMan hour ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com’s coverage of the NBA match: Celtics vs Pelicans Live Updates!

My name is Gustavo Cipriano and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, score updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL…

Tonight, the Boston Celtics take on the New Orleans Pelicans in Boston for the NBA 2022/33 Regular Season. The game begins at 7:30 PM (ET)

VAVEL Logo
  • More news about
  • NBANBA