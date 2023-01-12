New York Knicks vs Indiana Pacers LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch NBA Game

ADVERTISEMENT
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for New York Knicks vs Indiana Pacers live, as well as the latest information from Madison Square Garden Stadium. Don't miss a detail of the match New York Knicks vs Indiana Pacers live updates and commentaries of VAVEL.
How to watch New York Knicks vs Indiana Pacers match live on TV and online?
The match New York Knicks vs Indiana Pacers will not be broadcast live on TV.
If you want to watch it online, VAVEL USA is your best option.
What time is New York Knicks vs Indiana Pacers?
This is the kickoff time for the New York Knicks vs Indiana Pacers game on January 11, 2023 in several countries:
Argentina: 21:30 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Bolivia: 20:30 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Brazil: 21:30 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Chile: 20:30 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Colombia: 19:30 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Ecuador: 19:30 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Spain: 2:30 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS (January 3rd)
Mexico: 18:30 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Paraguay: 20:30 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Peru: 19:30 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Uruguay: 21:30 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Key player in Indiana Pacers
One of the players to watch out for in Indiana Pacers is Myles Turner, the 26-year-old American-born player comes from being the top scorer for his team in the last game, in which he managed to score 29 points.
Key player in New York Knicks
One of the most outstanding players in New York Knicks is Jalen Brunson, the 26 year old American born player comes from being the highest scorer in the last game of his team, this after scoring 44 points.
Last game between both teams
The last time these two teams faced each other was on December 18, 2022 in the framework of the 2022-2023 NBA season, where New York Knicks managed to win by a score of 109 points against 106 of Indiana Pacers.
The player who scored the most points for New York Knicks in that game was Jalen Brunson with 30, while the player who scored the most points for Indiana Pacers in that game was Aaron Nesmith with 23.
History New York Knicks vs Indiana Pacers
The recent history between the two teams is in favor of New York Knicks, as of the last five games they have won three, while Indiana Pacers have won two, in total meetings and in terms of points, the balance is unbalanced in favor of New York Knicks who have scored 595 points against 563 of Indiana Pacers.
Actuality - Indiana Pacers
Indiana Pacers have had a good performance in the 2022-2023 NBA season. After playing 41 games, they have won 23 and lost 18.
Indiana Pacers 131 - 130 Los Angeles Clippers
Indiana Pacers 122 - 114 Toronto Raptors
Philadelphia 76ers 129 - 126 Indiana Pacers
Indiana Pacers 108 - 99 Portland Trail Blazers
Indiana Pacers 116 - 111 Charlotte Hornets
Actuality - New York Knicks
New York Knicks has had a good performance in the current NBA season. After playing 41 games, they have won 22 and lost 19.
Houston Rockets 88 - 108 New York Knicks
New York Knicks 102 - 83 Phoenix Suns
New York Knicks 117 - 114 San Antonio Spurs
Toronto Raptors 108 - 112 New York Knicks
New York Knicks 107 - 111 Milwaukee Bucks
The match will be played at the Madison Square Garden Stadium
The match between New York Knicks and Indiana Pacers will take place at Madison Square Garden Stadium in New York City (United States), the stadium is where the New York Knicks play their home games, was built in 1968 and has a capacity for approximately 19,800 spectators.
Start of transmission
Hello everyone! Welcome to the live broadcast of the New York Knicks vs Indiana Pacers game, valid for NBA 2022-2023 regular season game.
My name is Ismael Silva and I will be your host for this game. We will offer you pregame analysis, score updates and live news, here on VAVEL.
