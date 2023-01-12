Phoenix Suns vs Denver Nuggets LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to NBA 2023 Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Watch out for this Suns player
Mikal Bridges, small forward. With 26 years old, Bridges has the responsibility to lead the team to victory, since the main Suns stars are out due to injury, in this atypical situation, the rest of the players must show why they are in the NBA and continue with what the team was doing well, there is no other way to return to victory than giving everything, Bridges averages: 15.4 points, 4.5 rebounds and 3.2 assists.
Watch out for this Nuggets player
Nikola Jokic, center. One of the most decisive players in the last NBA era, his outstanding performances have been enough to be MVP of the season twice, he is currently the leader of the West and again is among the possible MPV, the player averages: 25.0 points, 10.8 rebounds and 9.7 assists, in Nuggets he leads points, rebounds, assists and steals.
Jokić is the first player in NBA history to record 10+ points, 10+ rebounds, and 15+ assists in a game while shooting 100% from the field
Nuggets all-star roster
Murray, Pope, Porter, Gordon, Jokic.
Suns all-star quintet
Paul, Booker, Bridges, Johnson, Ayton.
Face to face
Last season Suns and Nuggets played a three-game series, in those three duels there was a lot of intensity and in the end it was Suns who turned the series around and ended up winning it, for this season they have faced each other in one occasion of the series that will be four games, that game was won by Nuggets in a close game of 125-128.
Denver Nuggets wants to stay in the lead
Denver Nuggets is going through a great moment as a franchise and that is allowing them to play at an extraordinary level that has qualified them to Playoffs constantly, Nuggets is currently the best team in the West with a record of 27-13, the level of play is extraordinary and no one is surprised by their leadership, Nuggets has Nikola Jokic an extraordinary player who practically does everything in the team, the team has a streak of three consecutive victories, being against Lakers the last one, the team's goal is undoubtedly to win the championship and it is clear that they are playing for it, last season they were quickly dismissed from the Playoffs due to constant injuries and the challenge this season is to stay healthy near the end of the regular season and thus be able to compete at the highest level.
Phoenix Suns unknown
Phoenix Suns finished as the leader of the Western conference last season and although their Playoffs road ended very soon it was known that they had a very competitive roster that would seek the title in this new season, the team started the season well, but as the weeks went by the team was not the one that got wins in every game like last season, only 18 losses is a great achievement for any team and it seems that this achievement will not be repeated this season, the team has suffered many injuries this season and that has diminished the performance of the team, currently Suns is located in the 8th position with a record of 20-21, with these numbers does not seem to be a great contender in the Playoffs and they also drag a streak of 6 consecutive defeats, being against Cavaliers the last one, before the duel against Warriors that will be played on Tuesday and on Wednesday they will play against the leader of the conference Nuggets.
The West faces two good teams
The NBA keeps its high competition in every game day and now brings us a great match between Nuggets and Suns, two squads that overflow talent seek victory against a great rival, both teams are going through different moments in this season and a victory would benefit them even more in the table and psychologically, this Wednesday's game will certainly have a lot of spectacle.
