Oklahoma City Thunder vs Philadelphia 76ers : Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch the NBA Match

How and where to watch the Oklahoma City Thunder vs Philadelphia 76ers match live?
What time is Oklahoma City Thunder vs Philadelphia 76ers match for NBAl?
Argentina 9 pm: NBA League Pass
Bolivia 8 pm: NBA League Pass
Brazil 9 pm: NBA League Pass
Chile 8 pm: NBA League Pass
Colombia 7 pm: NBA League Pass
Ecuador 7 pm:NBA League Pass
USA 7 pm ET: NBA League Pass
Spain 1 am: NBA League Pass
Mexico 6 pm: NBA League Pass
Paraguay 8 pm: NBA League Pass
Peru 7 pm:NBA League Pass
Uruguay 9 pm: NBA League Pass
Venezuela 8 pm: NBA League Pass
Probable Thunder lineup
Jaden Williams
Omoruyi
Giddey
Gilgeous-Alexander
Thunder's situation
Thunder roster
G-F: Jalen Williams, Kenrich Williams
F: Jaylin Williams, Lindy Waters III, Ousmane Dieng, Aleksej Pokusevski, Jeremiah Robinson-Earl, Darius Bazley, Eugene Omoruyi
F-C: Mike Muscala
Coach: Mark Daigneault
Probable 76ers lineup
Tobias Harris
Embiid
Maxey
Harden
76ers' situation
76ers roster
G-F: Shake Milton, Matisse Thybulle, Furkan Korkmaz
F: Tobias Harris, PJ Tucker, Georges Niang, Paul Reed, Julian Champagnie
F-G: Danuel House Jr
C-F: Joel Embiid
F-C: Montrezl Harrell
Coach: Doc Rivers
Latest results
Oklahoma City Thunder 120-109 Dallas Mavericks
Oklahoma City Thunder 127-110 Washington Wizards
Orlando Magic 126-115 Oklahoma City Thunder
Oklahoma City Thunder 150-117 Boston Celtics
Oklahoma City Thunder 96-115 Philadelphia 76ers
Charlotte Hornets 121-113 Oklahoma City Thunder
Oklahoma City Thunder 130-114 San Antonio Spurs
Oklahoma City Thunder 125-128 New Orleans Pelicans
Oklahoma City Thunder 101-98 Portland Trail Blazers
Oklahoma City Thunder 123-121 Portland Trail Blazers
Oklahoma City Thunder 115-109 Memphis Grizzlies
Oklahoma City Thunder 110-112 Minnesota Timberwolves
Oklahoma City Thunder 108-110 Miami Heat
Dallas Mavericks 121-114 Oklahoma City Thunder
Cleveland Cavaliers 110-102 Oklahoma City Thunder
Memphis Grizzlies 123-102 Oklahoma City Thunder
Atlanta Hawks 114-121 Oklahoma City Thunder
Minnesota Timberwolves 128-135 Oklahoma City Thunder
Oklahoma City Thunder 119-111 San Antonio Spurs
New Orleans PelicansOklahoma City Thunder
Houston Rockets 105-101 Oklahoma City Thunder
Oklahoma City Thunder 123-119 Chicago Bulls
Oklahoma City Thunder 126-131 Denver Nuggets
Oklahoma City Thunder 119-129 New York Knicks
Thunder
Latest results
Detroit Pistons 111-123 Philadelphia 76ers
Philadelphia 76ers 112-126 Chicago Bulls
Philadelphia 76ers 129-126 Indiana Pacers
Philadelphia 76ers 120-111 New Orleans Pelicans
Oklahoma City Thunder 96-115 Philadelphia 76ers
New Orleans Pelicans 127-116 Philadelphia 76ers
Washington Wizards 116-111 Philadelphia 76ers
New York Knicks 112-119 Philadelphia 76ers
Philadelphia 76ers 119-114 Los Angeles Clippers
Philadelphia 76ers 113-93 Detroit Pistons
Philadelphia 76ers 104-101 Toronto Raptors
Philadelphia 76ers 118-106 Golden State Warriors
Philadelphia 76ers 123-103 Sacramento Kings
Philadelphia 76ers 131-113 Charlotte Hornets
Philadelphia 76ers 133-122 Los Angeles Lakers
Houston Rockets 132-123 Philadelphia 76ers
Memphis Grizzlies 117-109 Philadelphia 76ers
Cleveland Cavaliers 113-85 Philadelphia 76ers
Philadelphia 76ers 104-101 Atlanta Hawks
Orlando Magic 103-133 Philadelphia 76ers
Orlando Magic 99-107 Philadelphia 76ers
Charlotte Hornets 107-101 Philadelphia 76ers
Philadelphia 76ers 115-106 Brooklyn Nets
