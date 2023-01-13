Oklahoma City Thunder vs Philadelphia 76ers : Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch the NBA Match
Photo: Philadelphia 76ers

3:00 PM3 hours ago

How and where to watch the Oklahoma City Thunder vs Philadelphia 76ers match live?

If you want to directly stream it: NBA League Pass

2:55 PM3 hours ago

What time is Oklahoma City Thunder vs Philadelphia 76ers match for NBAl?

This is the start time of the game Oklahoma City Thunder vs Philadelphia 76ers of 12th January 2022 in several countries:

Argentina 9 pm: NBA League Pass

Bolivia 8 pm: NBA League Pass

Brazil 9 pm: NBA League Pass

Chile 8 pm: NBA League Pass

Colombia 7 pm: NBA League Pass

Ecuador 7 pm:NBA League Pass

USA 7 pm ET: NBA League Pass

Spain 1 am: NBA League Pass

Mexico 6 pm: NBA League Pass

Paraguay 8 pm: NBA League Pass

Peru 7 pm:NBA League Pass

Uruguay 9 pm: NBA League Pass

Venezuela 8 pm: NBA League Pass

2:50 PM3 hours ago
Photo: Oklahoma City Thunder
2:45 PM3 hours ago

Probable Thunder lineup

Dort

Jaden Williams

Omoruyi

Giddey

Gilgeous-Alexander

2:40 PM3 hours ago

Thunder's situation

In contrast, Mark Daigneault has four absentees. Jeremiah Robinson with an ankle injury, Chet Holmgren with a foot injury, Ousmane Dieng with a wrist injury, and Aleksej Pokusevski with a leg injury.
2:35 PM3 hours ago

Thunder roster

G: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Josh Giddey, Luguentz Dort, Aaron Wiggins, Tre Mann

G-F: Jalen Williams, Kenrich Williams 

F: Jaylin Williams, Lindy Waters III, Ousmane Dieng, Aleksej Pokusevski, Jeremiah Robinson-Earl, Darius Bazley, Eugene Omoruyi

F-C: Mike Muscala

Coach: Mark Daigneault

2:30 PM3 hours ago
Photo: Philadelphia 76ers
2:25 PM3 hours ago

Probable 76ers lineup

PJ Tucker

Tobias Harris

Embiid

Maxey

Harden

2:20 PM3 hours ago

76ers' situation

Coach Doc Rivers does not have any missing players for the game.
2:15 PM3 hours ago

76ers roster

G: Tyrese Maxey, James Harden, De'Anthony Melton, Saben Lee, Jaden Springer

G-F: Shake Milton, Matisse Thybulle, Furkan Korkmaz

F: Tobias Harris, PJ Tucker, Georges Niang, Paul Reed, Julian Champagnie

F-G: Danuel House Jr

C-F: Joel Embiid

F-C: Montrezl Harrell

Coach: Doc Rivers

2:10 PM3 hours ago

Latest results

Miami Heat 112-111 Oklahoma City Thunder 

Oklahoma City Thunder 120-109 Dallas Mavericks 

Oklahoma City Thunder 127-110 Washington Wizards 

Orlando Magic 126-115 Oklahoma City Thunder 

Oklahoma City Thunder 150-117 Boston Celtics 

Oklahoma City Thunder 96-115 Philadelphia 76ers 

Charlotte Hornets 121-113 Oklahoma City Thunder 

Oklahoma City Thunder 130-114 San Antonio Spurs 

Oklahoma City Thunder 125-128 New Orleans Pelicans 

Oklahoma City Thunder 101-98 Portland Trail Blazers 

Oklahoma City Thunder 123-121 Portland Trail Blazers 

Oklahoma City Thunder 115-109 Memphis Grizzlies 

Oklahoma City Thunder 110-112 Minnesota Timberwolves 

Oklahoma City Thunder 108-110 Miami Heat 

Dallas Mavericks 121-114 Oklahoma City Thunder 

Cleveland Cavaliers 110-102 Oklahoma City Thunder 

Memphis Grizzlies 123-102 Oklahoma City Thunder 

Atlanta Hawks 114-121 Oklahoma City Thunder 

Minnesota Timberwolves 128-135 Oklahoma City Thunder 

Oklahoma City Thunder 119-111 San Antonio Spurs 

New Orleans PelicansOklahoma City Thunder 

Houston Rockets 105-101 Oklahoma City Thunder 

Oklahoma City Thunder 123-119 Chicago Bulls 

Oklahoma City Thunder 126-131 Denver Nuggets 

Oklahoma City Thunder 119-129 New York Knicks

2:05 PM4 hours ago

Thunder

Occupying the 13th place in the Western Conference, the Oklahoma City Thunder come from a loss against the Miami Heat. In 41 games, the Thunder have 23 losses and 18 wins, one less than the Los Angeles Lakers, in 12th place.
2:00 PM4 hours ago

Latest results

Philadelphia 76ers 147-116 Detroit Pistons 

Detroit Pistons 111-123 Philadelphia 76ers 

Philadelphia 76ers 112-126 Chicago Bulls 

Philadelphia 76ers 129-126 Indiana Pacers 

Philadelphia 76ers 120-111  New Orleans Pelicans 

Oklahoma City Thunder 96-115 Philadelphia 76ers 

New Orleans Pelicans 127-116 Philadelphia 76ers 

Washington Wizards 116-111 Philadelphia 76ers 

New York Knicks 112-119 Philadelphia 76ers 

Philadelphia 76ers 119-114 Los Angeles Clippers 

Philadelphia 76ers 113-93 Detroit Pistons 

Philadelphia 76ers 104-101 Toronto Raptors 

Philadelphia 76ers 118-106 Golden State Warriors 

Philadelphia 76ers 123-103 Sacramento Kings 

Philadelphia 76ers 131-113 Charlotte Hornets 

Philadelphia 76ers 133-122 Los Angeles Lakers 

Houston Rockets 132-123 Philadelphia 76ers 

Memphis Grizzlies 117-109 Philadelphia 76ers 

Cleveland Cavaliers 113-85 Philadelphia 76ers 

Philadelphia 76ers 104-101 Atlanta Hawks 

Orlando Magic 103-133 Philadelphia 76ers 

Orlando Magic 99-107 Philadelphia 76ers 

Charlotte Hornets 107-101 Philadelphia 76ers 

Philadelphia 76ers 115-106 Brooklyn Nets

1:55 PM4 hours ago

76ers

Philadelphia 76ers has two straight wins, 25 in 40 games and losing 15 in the Eastern Conference. With this record, the 76ers are in fourth place.
1:50 PM4 hours ago

Eye on the game

Oklahoma City Thunder vs Philadelphia 76ers  live this Monday (12), at the Wells Fargo Center at 7 pm ET, for the NBA.
1:45 PM4 hours ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com 's coverage of the NBA match: Oklahoma City Thunder vs Philadelphia 76ers Live Updates!

My name is Izabelle França and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, score updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL USA.
