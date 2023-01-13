Milwaukee Bucks vs Miami Heat LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to NBA 2023 Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Watch out for this Heat player
Bam Adebayo, Center. Miami Heat has a roster full of great players, this makes it a very dangerous team, after a bad start the team is recovering and getting better results, this player is a fundamental part of the team and despite s that has suffered injuries, the player is up to date, currently averages 21.4 points, 9.9 rebounds and 3.1 assists, no doubt the team can bring down Heat.
Watch out for this Bucks player
Jrue Holiday, guard. One of the most experienced players of Bucks is undoubtedly key in the team's performance, Giannis could not do everything without his teammates and Holiday is a great partner, currently averages 181 points, 5.0 rebounds and 7.1 assists, if he continues at a great level Bucks could be close to take the lead of the conference.
Jrue making 'em pay!! pic.twitter.com/mvVM5TASLz— Milwaukee Bucks (@Bucks) January 12, 2023
Heat all-star quintet
Lowry, Strus, Butler, Martin, Adebayo.
Bucks All-Star Team
Holiday, Allen, Middleton, Antetokounmpo, Lopez.
Face to face
Last season Bucks and Heat faced each other in a four-game series, Miami got the first win and Bucks closed the series with the victory, leaving as a result the series even at two games per team, this Thursday they will open the series that like last season will be four games and two of them will be this week.
Miami Heat bounces back from bad start
Heat the leader of the previous season was left with the desire to return to a final, however it has already formed a competitive team that in theory would compete with any team in the NBA, the Heat's goal is only one and is the championship, to the misfortune of the Miami team its start of the season was not encouraging, as it remained in the low positions of Playoffs and even the Play-in did not reach the Play-in, In recent weeks there was a change in the Heat's game and suddenly they began to get more wins, they are currently in position 8 with a record of 22-20, so far Heat would be fighting in Play-In, but the quality of their roster can achieve more than that and qualify directly, they recently beat Thunder and against Bucks they will be playing two consecutive duels, being a key duel Miami must make their house weigh and thus add victories.
Milwaukee Bucks wants to stay in the fight
The level of Bucks in recent seasons has been growing and that has caused the team is already a candidate to take the NBA title, it is no coincidence the current moment of the team, Bucks has been made thanks to the quality of players who have obtained, Giannis is clear proof that a decisive player in all sectors can make a team a great rival, They recently won the championship and are looking to renew it taking advantage of the great roster they have, last season they did not qualify for the finals, but are currently showing that they will fight for it, currently occupy the third position with a record of 26-14, the great virtue of the team has been playing at home, where they have only lost five times, they recently beat Knicks and prior to the duel against Heat they will face Hawks.
Big duel in the East
Bucks and Heat will face each other in a great NBA duel, both teams have great players and that makes us think that the clash will be one of the best in this NBA week, practically the season reached the halfway point and this is when the teams begin to give an extra and improve their level, little more than 40 games remain in the season and it is time for the teams to leave everything on the court, as it can be key in their Playoffs qualification.
Welcome
Good afternoon to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the Milwaukee Bucks vs Miami Heat live stream, corresponding to NBA 2023. The game will take place at FTX Arena at 7:30 pm ET.
