Toronto Raptors vs Charlotte Hornets LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch NBA Game

Tune in here Toronto Raptors vs Charlotte Hornets Live Score
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Toronto Raptors vs Charlotte Hornets live, as well as the latest information from Scotiabank Arena Stadium.
How to watch Toronto Raptors vs Charlotte Hornets match live on TV and online?
The match Toronto Raptors vs Charlotte Hornets will not be broadcast live on TV.
If you want to directly stream it: NBA LEAGUE PASS.
If you want to watch it online, VAVEL USA is your best option.
If you want to directly stream it: NBA LEAGUE PASS.
If you want to watch it online, VAVEL USA is your best option.
What time is Toronto Raptors vs Charlotte Hornets?
This is the start time of the Toronto Raptors vs Charlotte Hornets game on January 12, 2023 in several countries:
Argentina: 21:30 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Bolivia: 20:30 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Brazil: 21:30 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Chile: 20:30 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Colombia: 19:30 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Ecuador: 19:30 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Spain: 2:30 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS (January 3rd)
Mexico: 18:30 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Paraguay: 20:30 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Peru: 19:30 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Uruguay: 21:30 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Key player in Charlotte Hornets
One of the players to watch out for in Charlotte Hornets is Terry Rozier, the 28-year-old American-born player comes from being the top scorer for his team in the last game, in which he managed to score 33 points.
Key player in Toronto Raptors
One of the most outstanding players in Toronto Raptors is Pascal Siakam, the 28 years old player born in Cameroon comes from being the highest scorer in the last game of his team, this after scoring 28 points.
Last game between both teams
The last time these two teams faced each other was last January 10, 2023 in the framework of the 2022-2023 NBA season, where Toronto Raptors managed to win by a score of 132 points against Charlotte Hornets' 120.
The player who scored the most points for Toronto Raptors in that game was Pascal Siakam with 28, while the player who scored the most points for Charlotte Hornets in that game was Terry Rozier with 33.
History Toronto Raptors vs Charlotte Hornets
The recent history between the two teams is in favor of Toronto Raptors, as of the last five games they have won Four, while Charlotte Hornets have won one, in total meetings and in terms of points, the balance is unbalanced in favor of Toronto Raptors who has scored 595 points compared to 563 for Charlotte Hornets.
Actuality - Charlotte Hornets
Charlotte Hornets have had a very bad performance in the 2022-2023 NBA season, after playing 42 games, they managed to win 11 and lose 31.
Charlotte Hornets 115 - 121 Los Angeles Lakers
Charlotte Hornets 115 - 121 Los Angeles Lakers
Charlotte Hornets 107 - 131 Memphis Grizzlies
Milwaukee Bucks 109 - 138 Charlotte Hornets
Indiana Pacers 116 - 111 Charlotte Hornets
Toronto Raptors 132 - 120 Charlotte Hornets
Actuality - Toronto Raptors
Toronto Raptors has had a bad performance in the current NBA season. After playing 41 games, they won 18 and lost 23.
Indiana Pacers 122 - 114 Toronto Raptors
Indiana Pacers 122 - 114 Toronto Raptors
Toronto Raptors 101 - 104 Milwaukee Bucks
Toronto Raptors 108 - 112 New York Knicks
Toronto Raptors 117 - 105 Portland Trail Blazers
Toronto Raptors 132 - 120 Charlotte Hornets
The match will be played at the Scotiabank Arena Stadium
The match between Toronto Raptors and Charlotte Hornets will take place at the Scotiabank Arena Stadium in the city of Toronto (Canada), this stadium is where the Toronto Raptors team plays its home games, it was built in 1999 and has a capacity for approximately 19,800 spectators.
Start of transmission
Hello everyone! Welcome to the live broadcast of the Toronto Raptors vs Charlotte Hornets game, valid for NBA 2022-2023 regular season game.
My name is Ismael Silva and I will be your host for this game.
My name is Ismael Silva and I will be your host for this game. We will offer you pregame analysis, score updates and live news, here on VAVEL.