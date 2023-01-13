Cleveland Cavaliers vs Portland Trail Blazers: Live Stream, How to Watch and Score Updates in NBA

ADVERTISEMENT
Moda Center
The game will be at the Moda Center, which used to be known as the Rose Garden Arena, which is in Portland, Oregon, with a capacity of 19,000 fans for basketball games, and is home to the Trail Blazers.
Injury Report: Cavaliers
The Cavaliers will be without Dean Wade, Dylan Windler and Ricky Rubio, all injured, as well as Jarrett Allen, who is listed as day-to-day.
Injury Report: Trail Blazers
The Trail Blazers will be without injured Justise Winslow and Nassir Little, as well as Damian Lillard and Gary Payton, who are listed as day-to-day.
Eastern Conference
In the Eastern Conference the Cavaliers are in fifth place with 26 wins and 16 losses, falling below the Celtics, who are leading 30-12, the Nets, 27-13, the Bucks, 26-14, and the 76ers, who are 25-15, as well as being above the Pacers, 23-18, the Knicks, 22-19, the Heat, 22-20, and the Hawks, 19-21.
Western Conference
The Trail Blazers, in the Western Conference, are in 11th position, with 19 wins and 21 losses, staying above the Lakers, who are 19-22. The Thunder come below at 18-23, above the Spurs, who are 13-28 and the Rockets, who are 10-30. Above the Blazers come the Timberwolves, at 20-22, the Jazz, 21-23, the Warriors, 20-21 and the Suns, 21-21.
Last Matches: Cavaliers
The Cleveland Cavaliers on the other side come to this game with three wins and two losses. The first victory was on Monday (2), by 145 to 134 over the Bulls, in overtime. On Wednesday (4), the Cavaliers beat the Suns by 90-88. On Friday, the Nuggets won by 121-108. On Sunday (8), the victory was back, by 112 to 98, over the Suns and, finally, on Tuesday (10), the loss was to the Jazz, by 116 to 114.
Last Matches: Trail Blazers
The Portland Trail Blazers come into this matchup on the heels of four losses and one win. The victory came first, on Tuesday (3), by 135 to 106. After that, on Wednesday (4), the first loss came to the Timberwolves, by 113 to 106. On Friday (6), the loss was to the Pacers, by 108 to 99. On Sunday (8), the loss came to the Raptors, by 117 to 105 and, closing the bad sequence, the Magic were the ones who won by 109 to 106 last Wednesday (11).
