Dallas Mavericks vs Los Angeles Lakers LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch NBA Match

Tune in here Dallas Mavericks vs Los Angeles Lakers Live Score!
How to watch Dallas Mavericks vs Los Angeles Lakers Live Stream on TV and Online?
If you want to watch directly stream it: Star + and NBA League Pass
What time is the Dallas Mavericks vs Los Angeles Lakers game for NBA?
Argentina: 12:00 AM (January 13) on ESPN, Star + and NBA League Pass
Bolivia: 11:00 PM on ESPN, Star + and NBA League Pass
Brazil: 12:00 AM (January 13) on ESPN, Star + and NBA League Pass
Chile: 11:00 PM on ESPN, Star + and NBA League Pass
Colombia: 10:00 PM on ESPN, Star + and NBA League Pass
Ecuador: 10:00 PM on ESPN, Star + and NBA League Pass
USA (ET): 11:00 PM on ESPN, Star + and NBA League Pass
Spain: 4:00 AM (January 13) on NBA League Pass
Mexico: 10:00 PM on ESPN, Star + and NBA League Pass
Paraguay: 11:00 PM on ESPN, Star + and NBA League Pass
Peru: 10:00 PM on ESPN, Star + and NBA League Pass
Uruguay: 12:00 AM (January 13) on ESPN, Star + and NBA League Pass
Venezuela: 11:00 PM on ESPN, Star + and NBA League Pass
Key player - Los Angeles Lakers
Key player - Dallas Mavericks
In Dallas Mavericks the presence of Luka Doncic stands out. The 23-year-old player is coming from being the best scorer of the team in the previous game against Los Angeles Clippers. In the season he has an average of 34.2 points per game, achieved in 38 games played, where he has an average of 37.1 minutes played per game.
Last starting five - Los Angeles Lakers
17- Denis Schröder
21- Patrick Beverley
31- Thomas Bryant
95- Juan Toscano
Last starting five - Dallas Mavericks
11- Tim Hardaway Jr.
26- Spencer Dinwiddie
35- Christian Wood
77- Luka Doncic
Los Angeles Lakers
The Los Angeles Lakers are coming off a loss to the Denver Nuggets that snapped their five-game winning streak. Now at home, they must recover their winning memory. In the last 10 games, they have six wins and four losses and, although the regular season is far from over, they need a string of victories again to get closer to the postseason qualification zone.
They are currently in twelfth place in the Western Conference with a percentage of .463, product of 19 wins and 22 losses.
Dallas Mavericks
The Dallas Mavericks are coming off a loss to the Los Angeles Clippers, their second consecutive loss and third in their last five games. Although the positive streak they had until a few games ago helped them to climb to the top of the standings in their zone, it will be equally important for them to avoid a negative streak given the narrow gap with their pursuers.
Currently, they are in fourth place in the Western Conference with a percentage of .548, product of 23 wins and 19 losses.