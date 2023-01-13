Dallas Mavericks vs Los Angeles Lakers LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch NBA Match
Image: VAVEL

In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for the Dallas Mavericks vs Los Angeles Lakers live game, as well as the latest information from the Crypto.com Arena.
What time is the Dallas Mavericks vs Los Angeles Lakers game for NBA?

This is the start time of the game Dallas Mavericks vs Los Angeles Lakers of January 12th, 2023 in several countries:

Argentina: 12:00 AM (January 13) on ESPN, Star + and NBA League Pass
Bolivia: 11:00 PM on ESPN, Star + and NBA League Pass
Brazil: 12:00 AM (January 13) on ESPN, Star + and NBA League Pass
Chile: 11:00 PM on ESPN, Star + and NBA League Pass
Colombia: 10:00 PM on ESPN, Star + and NBA League Pass
Ecuador: 10:00 PM on ESPN, Star + and NBA League Pass
USA (ET): 11:00 PM on ESPN, Star + and NBA League Pass
Spain: 4:00 AM (January 13) on NBA League Pass
Mexico: 10:00 PM on ESPN, Star + and NBA League Pass
Paraguay: 11:00 PM on ESPN, Star + and NBA League Pass
Peru: 10:00 PM on ESPN, Star + and NBA League Pass
Uruguay: 12:00 AM (January 13) on ESPN, Star + and NBA League Pass
Venezuela: 11:00 PM on ESPN, Star + and NBA League Pass

Key player - Los Angeles Lakers

In Los Angeles Lakers, the presence of Russell Westbrook stands out. The 34 year-old player is coming from being the best scorer of the team in the previous game against the Denver Nuggets. In the season he has an average of 15.1 points per game, achieved in 38 games played, where he has an average of 28.2 minutes played per game.
Key player - Dallas Mavericks

In Dallas Mavericks the presence of Luka Doncic stands out. The 23-year-old player is coming from being the best scorer of the team in the previous game against Los Angeles Clippers. In the season he has an average of 34.2 points per game, achieved in 38 games played, where he has an average of 37.1 minutes played per game.

Last starting five - Los Angeles Lakers

10- Max Christie

17- Denis Schröder

21- Patrick Beverley

31- Thomas Bryant

95- Juan Toscano

Last starting five - Dallas Mavericks

7- Dwight Powell

11- Tim Hardaway Jr.

26- Spencer Dinwiddie

35- Christian Wood

77- Luka Doncic

Los Angeles Lakers

The Los Angeles Lakers are coming off a loss to the Denver Nuggets that snapped their five-game winning streak. Now at home, they must recover their winning memory. In the last 10 games, they have six wins and four losses and, although the regular season is far from over, they need a string of victories again to get closer to the postseason qualification zone.

They are currently in twelfth place in the Western Conference with a percentage of .463, product of 19 wins and 22 losses.

Dallas Mavericks

The Dallas Mavericks are coming off a loss to the Los Angeles Clippers, their second consecutive loss and third in their last five games. Although the positive streak they had until a few games ago helped them to climb to the top of the standings in their zone, it will be equally important for them to avoid a negative streak given the narrow gap with their pursuers.

Currently, they are in fourth place in the Western Conference with a percentage of .548, product of 23 wins and 19 losses.

The match will be played at the Crypto.com Arena

The Dallas Mavericks vs Los Angeles Lakers game will be played at the Crypto.com Arena, located on Figueroa Avenue in the city of Los Angeles, in the state of California, in the United States. This venue, inaugurated in 1999, has a capacity for 19,060 spectators.
Welcome to VAVEL.com's coverage of the NBA 2022-23 match: Dallas Mavericks vs Los Angeles Lakers Live Updates!

My name is Jhonatan Martinez and I will be your host for this match. We will bring you pre-match analysis, score updates and live news here on VAVEL.
