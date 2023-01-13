Boston Celtics vs Brooklyn Nets LIVE: Score Updates and How to Watch NBA Match

ADVERTISEMENT
How and where to watch the Boston Celtics vs Brooklyn Nets match live?
What time is Boston Celtics vs Brooklyn Nets for NBA?
Argentina 9:30 pm: NBA League Pass
Bolivia 8:30 pm: NBA League Pass
Brazil 9:30 pm: NBA League Pass
Chile 8:30 pm: NBA League Pass
Colombia 7:30 pm: NBA League Pass
Ecuador 7:30 pm:NBA League Pass
USA 7:30 pm ET: NBA League Pass
Spain 1:30 am: NBA League Pass
Mexico 7:30 pm: NBA League Pass
Paraguay 8:30 pm: NBA League Pass
Peru 7:30 pm:NBA League Pass
Uruguay 9:30 pm: NBA League Pass
Venezuela 8:30 pm: NBA League Pass
Probable lineup for the Nets
Joe Malcolm Harris
Nicolas Claxton
Kyrie Irving
Ben Simmons
Nets' Situation
- Otto Porter (toe injury)
- Ogugua Anunoby (hip injury)
- Precious Achiuwa (ankle injury)
Nets roster
G-F: Ben Simmons, Joe Harris, Yuta Watanabe
G: Edmond Sumner, David Duke Jr., Patty Mills, Kyrie Irving, Cam Thomas, Seth Curry, Alondes Williams
C: Day'Ron Sharpe, Nic Claxton
Coach: Jacque Vaughn
Latest Results
Indiana Pacers 133- 136 Brooklyn Nets
Brooklyn Nets 120-116 Atlanta Hawks
Brooklyn Nets 122-116 Charlotte Hornets
Brooklyn Nets 92 - 103 Boston Celtics
Brooklyn Nets 114 - 105 Toronto Raptors
Brooklyn Nets 113 - 107 Washington Wizards
Brooklyn Nets 109 - 102 Orlando Magic
Brooklyn Nets 111 - 97 Portland Trail Blazers
Indiana Pacers 128 - 117 Brooklyn Nets
Toronto Raptors 98 - 112 Brooklyn Nets
Philadelphia 76ers 115 - 106 Brooklyn Nets
Brooklyn Nets 127 - 115 Memphis Grizzlies
Portland Trail Blazers 107 - 109 Brooklyn Nets
