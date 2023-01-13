Boston Celtics vs Brooklyn Nets LIVE: Score Updates and How to Watch NBA Match
Photo: NBA

How and where to watch the Boston Celtics vs Brooklyn Nets match live?

If you want to directly stream it: NBA League Pass

If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL US is your best option!

What time is Boston Celtics vs Brooklyn Nets for NBA?

This is the start time of the game Boston Celtics vs Brooklyn Nets of 12th january 2023 in several countries:

 

Argentina 9:30 pm: NBA League Pass

Bolivia 8:30 pm: NBA League Pass

Brazil 9:30 pm: NBA League Pass

Chile 8:30 pm: NBA League Pass

Colombia 7:30 pm: NBA League Pass

Ecuador 7:30 pm:NBA League Pass

USA 7:30 pm ET: NBA League Pass

Spain 1:30 am: NBA League Pass

Mexico 7:30 pm: NBA League Pass

Paraguay 8:30 pm: NBA League Pass

Peru 7:30 pm:NBA League Pass

Uruguay 9:30 pm: NBA League Pass

Venezuela 8:30 pm: NBA League Pass

Probable lineup for the Nets

Kevin Durant

Joe Malcolm Harris

Nicolas Claxton

Kyrie Irving

Ben Simmons

Nets' Situation

Jacque Vaughn will not be able to count on the following players:

- Otto Porter (toe injury)

- Ogugua Anunoby (hip injury)

- Precious Achiuwa (ankle injury)

Nets roster

F: Royce O'Neale, T.J. Warren, Kevin Durant, Markieff Morris, Kessler Edwards

G-F: Ben Simmons, Joe Harris, Yuta Watanabe

G: Edmond Sumner, David Duke Jr., Patty Mills, Kyrie Irving, Cam Thomas, Seth Curry, Alondes Williams

C: Day'Ron Sharpe, Nic Claxton

Coach: Jacque Vaughn

Latest Results

Washington Wizards 100-112 Brooklyn Nets

Indiana Pacers 133- 136 Brooklyn Nets

Brooklyn Nets 120-116  Atlanta Hawks

Brooklyn Nets 122-116 Charlotte Hornets

Brooklyn Nets 92 - 103 Boston Celtics

Brooklyn Nets 114 - 105 Toronto Raptors

Brooklyn Nets 113 - 107 Washington Wizards

Brooklyn Nets 109 - 102 Orlando Magic

Brooklyn Nets 111 - 97 Portland Trail Blazers 

Indiana Pacers 128 - 117 Brooklyn Nets

Toronto Raptors 98 - 112 Brooklyn Nets

Philadelphia 76ers 115 - 106 Brooklyn Nets

Brooklyn Nets 127 - 115 Memphis Grizzlies

Portland Trail Blazers 107 - 109 Brooklyn Nets

Nets

Coming off a win, the Brooklyn Nets are in second place in the Eastern Conference, with 27 wins and 13 losses from 40 games played.
Celtics probable starting line-up

The coach Joe Mazzulla will probably repeat the line-up that started the previous game against the Bulls, with: Derrick White, Jaylen Brown, Jayson Tatum, Al Horford and Robert Williams III
Boston Injury Report

Danilo Gallinari is out for the season with a knee injury. He is being cared by the team's medical department in Boston to remain close to his teammates. On the other hand, Marcus Smart is questionable to play tonight, algo with a knee injury. He had the same status to the team's previous match against the Chicago Bulls and ended being out for the game. We will only know if he will play today or not until it's close to the starting time
Celtics in the standings

Boston has the best record in the moment not only within the Eastern Conference, but for the whole league. They 30 victories and 12 defeats up to now. The leaders in the West, Denver Nuggets and Memphis Grizzlies have 27 victories and 13 defeats, same campaign as the runner-up in the East, Brooklyn Nets, that comes right behind the Celtics. The home team for this game comes from three wins in a row, including the last one over the Chicago Bulls, also at home, last Monday January 9th, with a final scoreboard by 107 to 99. Jayson Tatum had the most significant performance, with 32 points, 8 rebounds and 7 assists
Boston Celtics vs Brooklyn Nets Live Updates!

My name is Arthur Fernandes and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, score updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL USA.
