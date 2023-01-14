Oklahoma City Thunder vs Chicago Bulls LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch NBA Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Stay tuned for the Oklahoma City Thunder vs Chicago Bulls live stream
In a few moments we will share with you the starting line-ups for the Oklahoma City Thunder vs Chicago Bulls live match, as well as the latest information from the United Center. Don't miss a single detail of the live match updates and commentary from VAVEL's coverage.
How to watch Cleveland Cavaliers vs Chicago Bulls live?
What time is the Oklahoma City Thunder vs Chicago Bulls NBA game?
This is the kick-off time for the Oklahoma City Thunder vs Chicago Bulls game on 13 January 2023 in various countries:
Argentina: 10:00 PM on NBA League Pass
Bolivia: 9:00 PM on NBA League Pass
Brazil: 10:00 PM on NBA League Pass
Chile: 10:00 PM on NBA League Pass
Colombia: 8:00 PM on NBA League Pass
Ecuador: 8:00 PM on NBA League Pass
USA (ET): 8:00 PM on NBA League Pass
Spain: 2:00 AM (January 1) on NBA League Pass
Mexico: 7:00 PM on NBA League Pass
Paraguay: 10:00 PM on NBA League Pass
Peru: 8:00 PM on NBA League Pass
Uruguay: 10:00 PM on NBA League Pass
Venezuela: 9:00 PM on NBA League Pass
Key player - Bulls
Bulls guard Zach LaVine is one of the keys to this game. LaVine in the previous game had a game-high 45 points, rebounds and assists.
In the current season, he is in the top 20 of the league's leading scorers, averaging 23.9 points per game.
Last line-up- Chicago
Alex Caruso- F
Patrick Williams- F
Nikola Vucevic- C
Zach LaVine- G
Ayo Dosunmu- G
Last line-up - Oklahoma City
Luguentz Dort- SF
Jalen Williams- PF
Jaylin Williams- C
Josh Giddey- SG
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander PG
How the Chicago Bulls are coming
The Chicago Bulls are coming off back-to-back losses to the Boston Celtics and Washington Wizards. The Bulls are close to the Eastern Conference standings, so they must try to put together a winning streak to get into the postseason.
They currently sit 10th in the Western Conference with a .452 percentage, the product of 19 wins and 23 losses.
How the Oklahoma City Thunder are coming along
The Oklahoma City Thunder are coming off a loss to the Miami Heat last Tuesday and yesterday's game against the 76ers. The Thunder are near the basement of the Western Conference, so they must try to finish the half of the season on a positive note.
They currently sit in 13th place in the Western Conference with a .439 percentage, a product of 18 wins and 23 losses.
The game will be played at the United Center
The Oklahoma City Thunder vs Chicago Bulls will be played at the United Center, located on Madison Street in the city of Chicago, in the state of Illinois, in the United States. This venue, inaugurated in 1994, has a capacity of 23,500 spectators.
Welcome to VAVEL.com's coverage of the NBA 2022-23 match: Oklahoma City Thunder vs Chicago Bulls Live Updates!
My name is Mario Meza May and I will be your host for this match. We will bring you pre-match analysis, score updates and live news here on VAVEL.