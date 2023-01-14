Washington Wizards vs New York Knicks: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch NBA Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Tune in here Washington Wizards vs New York Knicks Live Score!
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for the Washington Wizards vs New York Knicks live game, as well as the latest information from Capital One Arena in Washington D.C. Don't miss a single detail of the live match updates and commentary from VAVEL's coverage.
How to watch Washington Wizards vs New York Knicks Live Stream on TV and Online?
If you want to watch directly in streaming: NBA League Pass.
If you want to watch it online, VAVEL is your best option.
What time is the Washington Wizards vs New York Knicks game for NBA?
This is the start time for the Washington Wizards vs New York Knicks game on January 13, 2023 in several countries:
Argentina: 9:00 PM on NBA League Pass
Bolivia: 8:00 PM on NBA League Pass
Brazil: 9:00 PM on NBA League Pass
Chile: 9:00 PM on NBA League Pass
Colombia: 7:00 PM on NBA League Pass
Ecuador: 7:00 PM on NBA League Pass
USA (ET): 7:00 PM on NBA TV and NBA League Pass
Mexico: 6:00 PM on NBA TV and NBA League Pass
Paraguay: 9:00 PM on NBA League Pass
Peru: 7:00 PM on NBA League Pass
Uruguay: 9:00 PM on NBA League Pass
Last meetings
In the last two years, they have met five times, with the Knicks winning four and the Wizards winning once.
Key player - Knicks
New York Knicks can be proud of their good performance, their roster and one of their best players. The 2.03-inch, 28-year-old power forward has 24.2 points per game, 10.3 rebounds and 3.8 assists.
Key player - Wizards
The Wizards are currently going through a regular moment, but their players are there to give their all. One of them is Bradley Beal, the 1.91 cm shooting guard who accumulates 22.9 points per game, 3.5 rebounds and 5.1 assists.
New York Knicks
The Knicks have a slightly different outlook. They are currently in sixth place in the Eastern Conference with 42 games played of which 23 have ended in victory and 19 in defeat, accumulate a PCT of 0.548 and are ranked 11th in the league.
Washington Wizards
The Wizards are not having the best season ever. They have played 42 games, 18 of which have ended in wins and 24 in losses. They have a PCT of 0.429 and rank 12th in the Eastern Conference and 25th in the league.
Stadium
The designated stadium for this match is the Capital One Arena in Washington D.C. Its name derives from the company Capital One Financial, who acquired the rights to the name in 2017. Formerly, it was known as the MCI Center, a telephone company that was the first to have the rights to the name, thanks to this, the pavilion is nicknamed the "Phone Booth". Until 2006, it was the MCI, from that year until 2017, the venue had the name Verizon Center. It was inaugurated on December 2, 1997, in the popular Chinatown neighborhood of the city of Washington, and was built in order to replace the old US Air Arena, which was located on the outskirts of the capital. It is the official home of five teams from different disciplines: Washington Wizards of the NBA, Washington Mystics of the WNBA, Washington Capitals of the NHL, Georgetown Hoyas of the NCAA and Washington Valor of the AFL. It has a capacity of 20,356 spectators for basketball and 18,277 for ice hockey or lacrosse.
Welcome to VAVEL.com's coverage of the NBA 2022-23 match: Washington Wizards vs New York Knicks Live Updates!
My name is Sofia Arevalo and I will be your host for this match. We will bring you pre-match analysis, score updates and live news here on VAVEL.