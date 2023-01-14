Orlando Magic vs Utah Jazz LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch NBA Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Watch Orlando Magic vs Utah Jazz Live Score Here
Open quotes!
“ It's a really brave team win for us," said Hardy. “We have talked a lot these past few days about our approach and mindset, being able to maintain our focus and mindset in difficult times. I thought we came out in the second half with a big goal. … Cleveland made their run, but our guys pulled in and stayed focused on the little things.''
“The reception was phenomenal,” Mitchell said after the game. “Thank you all, the tribute was great. It looked like it was just a typical jazz night. … Back and forth, screaming, screaming, it was amazing.''
“ It's a really brave team win for us,” mentality in difficult times. I thought we went out in the second half with a big goal. … Cleveland made their run, but our guys pulled in and stayed focused on the little things.''
“We talk all year that we win as a team and we lose as a team. … I'm really, really proud that our guys were able to dig in tonight," Hardy said. “Very happy for our guys that we got the win.”
“JC was huge for us in the second half,” “I think he made a seven-point play, which I told him to do. is a player so rhythmic that he reaches the free throw line helps calm you down a bit to see some come in.
Probable Utah Jazz!
SG - Jordan Clarkson
SF - Jarred Vanderbilt
PF - Lauri Markkanen
C - Kelly Olynyk.
How does the Utah Jazz arrive?
Open quotes!
“They are a very good team,” back in Orlando on Friday night. “They have a lot of good players. We just need to keep improving and (focusing) on us. the work for us.”
"It's part of our entire defense," said Magic head coach Jamahl Mosley. “Understanding that we need to make sure we protect the ink first. Obviously, Portland had 70 points in the paint, but we defended all three. We hit shots. We understood that we had to fly to the guys to make sure we contested every shot to the ground. This is a big key for us as we continue to move forward.”
Orlando Magic likely!
SG - Cole Anthony
SF - Franz Wagner
PF - Paolo Banchero
C - Bol Bol.