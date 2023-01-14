Orlando Magic vs Utah Jazz LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch NBA Match
“We talk all year that we win as a team and we lose as a team. … I'm so happy for our guys that we got the win,” said coach Will Hardy. “Tonight was a good reminder for our team to have what it takes to be the best. I need to mentally dig for 48 minutes. I thought our team did a good job of staying in the moment and staying focused on what's next.”

“ It's a really brave team win for us," said Hardy. “We have talked a lot these past few days about our approach and mindset, being able to maintain our focus and mindset in difficult times. I thought we came out in the second half with a big goal. … Cleveland made their run, but our guys pulled in and stayed focused on the little things.''

“The reception was phenomenal,” Mitchell said after the game. “Thank you all, the tribute was great. It looked like it was just a typical jazz night. … Back and forth, screaming, screaming, it was amazing.''


“JC was huge for us in the second half,” “I think he made a seven-point play, which I told him to do.   is a player so rhythmic that he reaches the free throw line helps calm you down a bit to see some come in.


Probable Utah Jazz!

PG - Collin Sexton

SG - Jordan Clarkson

SF - Jarred Vanderbilt

PF - Lauri Markkanen

C - Kelly Olynyk.


 

How does the Utah Jazz arrive?

The Utah Jazz has a negative season campaign. There are 23 losses and 21 wins, with the team beating the Cleveland Cavaliers and recovering from the two losses in a row before the last game.
"(Defending the outside kick) is part of our entire defense," said Magic coach Jamahl Mosley, whose team ranks third in the NBA in limiting an opponent's 3-point percentage. ;(34.2). “Understanding that we need to protect the ink first. …   This is a big key for us as we continue to move forward.”

“They are a very good team,” back in Orlando on Friday night. “They have a lot of good players. We just need to keep improving and (focusing) on ​​us.   the work for us.”

Orlando Magic likely!

PG - Markelle Fultz

SG - Cole Anthony

SF - Franz Wagner

PF - Paolo Banchero

C - Bol Bol.


 

How does the Orlando Magic arrive?

The Orlando Magic has a negative campaign in the season, with 26 defeats and only 16 victories, having the 13th; Eastern Conference campaign, in front of the Hornets and Pistons.
NBA!

The game will be played at EnergySolutions Arena

The Orlando Magic vs Utah Jazz game will be played at EnergySolutions Arena, with a capacity of 18.300 people.
Welcome to VAVEL.com coverage of the NBA: Orlando Magic vs Utah Jazz live updates

My name is Thomas Alencar and I will be your host for this game. We will provide pre-match analysis, score updates and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.
