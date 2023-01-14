Minnesota Timberwolves vs Phoenix Suns LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch NBA Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Where and how to watch the Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Phoenix Suns game on TV and in real time?
LAST THREE DUELS:
01/11/2022 - Timberwolves 107-116 Suns
23/03/2022 - Suns 125-116 Timberwolves
Monty Williams:
"Every time we've put a game plan together, I feel like we can win the game," Williams said. "... We saw it (Tuesday) night. We played against a championship squad and we beat them on their home floor, so that should tell you anything can happen.
"So, I feel confident about this trip. I know we have guys out. Do we have to play at a high, high level and be really efficient? Absolutely, but we can, and that's what I believe we'll do."
HOW DOES THE SUNS ARRIVE:
Timberwolves star Rudy Gobert collected 25 points and 11 rebounds in the game on Nov. 9. Although he had 16 and 14, respectively, on Wednesday, Gobert was left searching for answers.Phoenix is struggling to figure things out after the club fell for the 10th time in 12 outings following a 126-97 setback against the Denver Nuggets on Wednesday. Torrey Craig scored 16 points and Josh Okogie added 14 off the bench for the Suns, who played without Deandre Ayton (left ankle sprain), Landry Shamet (right hip soreness), Chris Paul (sore right hip), Cameron Payne (right foot sprain), Devin Booker (left groin strain) and Cam Johnson (torn right meniscus).
Chris Finch:
HOW TIMBERWOLVES ARRIVES:
The Timberwolves saw a four-game winning streak go by the boards against another short-handed team in the Detroit Pistons. The Pistons had their way with Minnesota on the offensive end Wednesday, much to the chagrin of Timberwolves coach Chris Finch.
TIME AND PLACE!
The ball goes up for Minnesota Timberwolves x Phoenix Suns at 9 pm ET, at the Target Center Arena, in Minneapolis.
NBA Western Conference round
Date: Jan. 13, 2022
Time: 9:00 p.m. ET
Venue: Target Center Arena
Broadcast: NBA League Pass