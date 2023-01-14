Minnesota Timberwolves vs Phoenix Suns LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch NBA Match
Foto: NBA Brasil

4:00 PM4 minutes ago

Where and how to watch the Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Phoenix Suns game on TV and in real time?

Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Phoenix Suns
NBA Western Conference round

Date: Jan. 13, 2022

Time: 9:00 p.m. ET

Venue: Target Center Arena

Broadcast: NBA League Pass

3:55 PM9 minutes ago

When is the Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Phoenix Suns game and how to watch it LIVE and in real time?

The game between Minnesota Timberwolves x Phoenix Suns will start at 9 pm (ET), being played at the Target Center Arena in Minneapolis, valid for the NBA Western Conference round. The duel will be broadcast by the streaming service NBA League Pass. You can check everything here on VAVEL Brazil.
3:50 PM14 minutes ago

GAMES OF THE DAY:

The games of this Friday (13): 
  • Wizards x Knicks - 8 pm ET
  • Pistons x Pelicans - 8 pm ET
  • Pacers x Hawks - 8 pm ET
  • Spurs x Warriors - 8:30 pm ET
  • Bulls x Thunder - 9 pm ET
  • Timberwolves x Suns - 9 pm ET
  • Jazz x Magic - 10 pm ET
3:45 PM19 minutes ago

LAST THREE DUELS:

09/11/2022 - Suns 129-117 Timberwolves

01/11/2022 - Timberwolves 107-116 Suns

23/03/2022 - Suns 125-116 Timberwolves

3:40 PM24 minutes ago

Monty Williams:

Despite the injuries, Phoenix coach Monty Williams said he feels confident that the team can record positive results on its four-game road trip. The Suns opened the trek with a 125-113 victory over the Golden State Warriors on Tuesday before falling flat against Denver.

"Every time we've put a game plan together, I feel like we can win the game," Williams said. "... We saw it (Tuesday) night. We played against a championship squad and we beat them on their home floor, so that should tell you anything can happen.

"So, I feel confident about this trip. I know we have guys out. Do we have to play at a high, high level and be really efficient? Absolutely, but we can, and that's what I believe we'll do."

3:35 PM29 minutes ago

HOW DOES THE SUNS ARRIVE:

The Suns also gave the scoreboard operator a bit of a workout in the first two games of the season series. Phoenix posted a 116-107 win over Minnesota on Nov. 1 and a 129-117 victory eight days later.

Timberwolves star Rudy Gobert collected 25 points and 11 rebounds in the game on Nov. 9. Although he had 16 and 14, respectively, on Wednesday, Gobert was left searching for answers.

Phoenix is struggling to figure things out after the club fell for the 10th time in 12 outings following a 126-97 setback against the Denver Nuggets on Wednesday. Torrey Craig scored 16 points and Josh Okogie added 14 off the bench for the Suns, who played without Deandre Ayton (left ankle sprain), Landry Shamet (right hip soreness), Chris Paul (sore right hip), Cameron Payne (right foot sprain), Devin Booker (left groin strain) and Cam Johnson (torn right meniscus).
3:30 PM34 minutes ago

Chris Finch:

"There was zero defensive impact all night," Finch said following the 135-118 setback. "We didn't do anything to make them uncomfortable. They put 135 on the board, had at least 31 points in every quarter, and shot 60 percent from the floor and (53.1) percent on 3s."
3:25 PM39 minutes ago

HOW TIMBERWOLVES ARRIVES:

The Minnesota Timberwolves hope to locate their defense on Friday when they open a three-game homestand against the injury-riddled Phoenix Suns in Minneapolis.

The Timberwolves saw a four-game winning streak go by the boards against another short-handed team in the Detroit Pistons. The Pistons had their way with Minnesota on the offensive end Wednesday, much to the chagrin of Timberwolves coach Chris Finch.

Photo: Minnesota Timberwolves

 

3:20 PM44 minutes ago

TIME AND PLACE!

The match between Minnesota Timberwolves x Phoenix Suns is valid for the NBA Western Conference round. The match is decided in a single game and there are no ties. In other words, someone has to win. In case of a tie, the game goes to overtime until someone wins.

The ball goes up for Minnesota Timberwolves x Phoenix Suns at 9 pm ET, at the Target Center Arena, in Minneapolis.

3:15 PMan hour ago

Welcome and welcome to the Minnesota Timberwolves vs Phoenix Suns live game

Hello, basketball lover! Now it's time for the decisive NBA matchup between Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Phoenix Suns. Both teams face each other in the Western Conference of the NBA. On one side, the Minnesota Timberwolves are only 10th in the table with 20 wins, while the Phoenix Suns have 21 wins, but are in seventh place.  The confrontation is scheduled to take place at 9 pm ET, at the Target Center Arena, in Minneapolis. Follow everything about the duel between the Western Conference teams here, in real time on VAVEL Brazil.
