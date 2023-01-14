Milwaukee Bucks vs Miami Heat LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to watch NBA Game

ADVERTISEMENT
Stay with us to follow the Bucks vs Heat live of the NBA Regular Season 2022-2023!
In a few moments we will share the starting lineups for the Milwaukee Bucks vs. Miami Heat live for the 2022-2023 NBA Regular Season, in addition to the latest information coming from the FTX Arena. Do not lose detail of the game with minute by minute and live online from VAVEL.
Where and how to watch Milwaukee Bucks vs. Miami Heat online and live in the Regular Season NBA 2022-2023?
This is the start time of the Bucks vs Heat game in various countries:
Argentina: 16 hours in NBA League Pass
Bolivia: 14 hours in NBA League Pass
Brazil: 15 hours in NBA League Pass
Chile: 15 hours in NBA League Pass
Colombia: 13 hours in NBA League Pass
Ecuador: 13 hours in NBA League Pass
USA (ET): 13 hours on NBATV
Spain: 19 hours in NBA League Pass
Mexico: 12 hours on NBATV, NBA League Pass
Paraguay: 15 hours in NBA League Pass
Peru: 13 hours in NBA League Pass
Uruguay: 15 hours in NBA League Pass
Venezuela: 14 hours in NBA League Pass
Jimmy Butler, a must see player!
The Miami forward is the top figure of the Heat and finished the season as the team's offensive leader as the best scorer and best assister with an average of 21.4 points, 5.9 rebounds and 5.7 assists per game. The Heat star is back on the court and is taking advantage of the team's great moment to be at the top of the Eastern Conference and, after being considered one of the starters for the all-star game, he was regarded as one of the great players of the season and postseason for his good moment. Without a doubt, the point guard's connection with Tyler Hero, Bam Adebayo and Kyle Lowry is paying off for a team full of spotlights that hopes to get back into the conference finals.
How does the Heat get here?
The Miami team started this season after having reached the Eastern Conference Final with a team full of young promises and led by Jimmy Butler. The Heat ended a 53-29 losing streak to move into first place in the East and ahead of Boston, Philadelphia and Milwaukee. One of the factors that did the most damage to the team was Jimmy Butler's loss due to injury at the most important moments, the Heat star hurt his knee and missed some games but the squad surprised with the great performance of Tyler Hero, who won the best sixth man, Bam Adebayo, Víctor Oladipo and Kyle Lowry, who enjoyed their great moment and contributed to win more and more duels. For this season the great nucleus of young people was maintained and the team renewed players like Dewayne Dedmon, Caleb Martin and Victor Oladipo, in addition they only suffer few casualties, being Markieff Morris and PJ Tucker the most fundamental. The most notable addition was that of Nikola Jovic, who was selected in position 27 in the NBA draft. Miami's objective is to take advantage of the few movements of the squad to get back into the NBA final.
Giannis Antetokounmpo, a must see player!
The Bucks star finished the regular season on a high, leading the team with 29.0 points, 6.0 assists and 11.2 rebounds per game. Giannis cleared up the doubts that surrounded him, at this moment Antetokounmpo's main objective is to improve and expand his offensive tools with long-distance shots. Antetokounmpo was part of the EuroBasket and has shown that he is in great physical condition, in the European competition he was eliminated in the quarterfinals with the Greece team. With the addition of Serge Ibaka, the Milwaukee forward returned to his usual position and we will see more and more of him, the Greek Freak is running to be one of the MVP candidates for the 2022-2023 season.
How does the Bucks arrive?
The Milwaukee team finished the regular season with a record of 51 wins and 31 losses to finish in third place behind only the Miami Heat and the Boston Celtics. The Bucks were eliminated in the Eastern Conference semifinals against Boston in 7 games. Those led by coach Budenholzer did not make many changes to the squad and they only wait for Joe Ingles to return from his injury to add his long-distance talent in this new season. Those from Milwaukee are running to be one of the candidates to fight for the championship of their Conference and with the talent of Giannis Antetokounmpo, Khris Middleton, Jru Holidey and Brook López they will try to finish at the top of the table. The Bucks are one of the candidates to finish at the top of the Eastern Conference and seek the NBA championship.
Where's the game?
The FTX Arena located in the city of Miami will host this regular season duel between two teams that seek to continue their path within the 2022-2023 NBA regular season in their respective conference. This stadium has a capacity for 21,000 fans and was inaugurated in 1999.
Welcome!
Good day to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the broadcast of the Milwaukee Bucks vs. Miami Heat game, corresponding to the 2022-2023 NBA Regular Season. The meeting will take place at the FTX Arena, at 12 o'clock.