Philadelphia 76ers vs Utah Jazz LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch NBA Season 2023

Tune in here Philadelphia 76ers vs Utah Jazz Live Score in NBA Season 2023
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Philadelphia 76ers vs Utah Jazz match for the NBA Season 2023 on VAVEL US.
What time is Philadelphia 76ers vs Utah Jazz match for NBA Season 2023?
This is the start time of the game Philadelphia 76ers vs Utah Jazz of January 14th in several countries:
Argentina: 11:00 PM on NBA Game Pass
Bolivia: 10:00 PM on NBA Game Pass
Brazil: 11:00 PM on NBA Game Pass
Chile: 11:00 PM on NBA Game Pass
Colombia: 9:00 PM on NBA Game Pass
Ecuador: 9:00 PM on NBA Game Pass
United States (ET): 9:00 PM on NBA Game Pass
Spain: 3:00 AM on NBA Game Pass
Mexico: 8:00 PM on NBA Game Pass
Paraguay: 9:00 PM on NBA Game Pass
Peru: 9:00 PM on NBA Game Pass
Uruguay: 11:00 PM on NBA Game Pass
Last games Philadelphia 76ers vs Utah Jazz
The series has been very even over the last five games, with Utah winning three games to Philadelphia's two.
Utah Jazz 98-105 Philadelphia 76ers, season 2022
Utah Jazz 118-96 Philadelphia 76ers, season 2021
Philadelphia 76ers 85-120 Utah Jazz, season 2021
Utah Jazz 123-131 Philadelphia 76ers, season 2021 (overtime)
Philadelphia 76ers 123-134 Utah Jazz, season 2021
Key player Utah Jazz
Since his debut with the Los Angeles Lakers a few years ago, Jordan Clarkson seems to be finding his best offensive form, averaging a career-high 32.5 minutes per game and 20.7 points per game.
Key player Philadelphia 76ers
If there is an element that has been decisive for the good performance of the Philadelphia 76ers this season has been Joel Embiid, who since his debut with this same team in the 2016 campaign has recorded his best numbers with 35.1 minutes and 33.6 points per game, numbers that excite the fans to understand better with his teammates, especially with James Harden.
Last lineup Utah Jazz
23 Lauri Markkanen, small forward; 5 Malik Beasley, small forward; 24 Walker Kessler, center; 00 Jordan Clarkson, point guard; 11 Mike Conley Jr, point guard.
Last lineup Philadelphia 76ers
12 Tobias Harris, small forward; 17 P. J. Tucker, small forward; 21 Joel Embiid, center; 0 Tyrese Maxey, point guard; 1 James Harden, point guard.
Utah Jazz: getting back on track
Despite all the losses, the Utah Jazz started in the best way, but then went into a streak of bad results that took them out of the top eight. In recent weeks they have alternated between wins and losses, so in their last home game of three in a row they will try to close it with a golden touch.
Philadelphia 76ers: tighten the pace
The Philadelphia 76ers are having a season as expected, fighting for the first places in the NBA Eastern Conference, where they will have to tighten the pace to get closer to the Boston Celtics and, at the same time, improve their Achilles heel due to their losing away record.
The Kick-off
The Philadelphia 76ers vs Utah Jazz match will be played at the Vivint Smart Home Arena, in Utah, United States. The kick-off is scheduled at 21:00 pm ET.
Welcome to VAVEL.com’s LIVE coverage of the NBA Season 2023: Philadelphia 76ers vs Utah Jazz!
My name is Adrian Hernandez and I will be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL US.