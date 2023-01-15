Dallas Mavericks vs Portland Trail Blazers LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to NBA 2023 Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Watch out for this Blazers player
Damian Lillard, the 32 year old point guard, is key to the Blazers rebuilding project, so far this season the player is averaging 28.2 points, 3.9 rebounds and 7.0 assists, Blazers have been dropping in the standings and hope to find their best version to return to compete in the Playoffs, with Lillard, Blazers can have a better season.
Watch out for this Mavericks player
Luka Doncic, playmaker. Doncic is attracting attention around the world for his great performances in every game he plays, the player has become fundamental for Mavericks and for the show in the NBA, the player is very decisive to achieve victories, this season he averages: 34.3 points, 9.0 rebounds and 8.8 assists, Doncic is shaping up for MVP of the season and to get it he needs to continue adding victories in the team.
“He won us the game today.” - Luka on Spence’s impactful performance in the 2OT win 💪 @luka7doncic @SDinwiddie_25 // #MFFL pic.twitter.com/ruhCpMO3rT— Dallas Mavericks (@dallasmavs) January 13, 2023
Blazers All-Star Team
Lillard, Simons, Hart, Grant, Nurkic.
Mavericks all-star roster
Doncic, Dinwidde, Bullock, Smith, McGee.
Face to face
Blazers do not want to walk away
Blazers had as a goal to give a better season than the previous one, that goal was doing well at the beginning of this one by fighting at the top, something happened with the team and suddenly they went down positions until they were out of qualifying, the Blazers youth team was doing extraordinary things, but in the last weeks they started to have a negative record, now the priority goal has become to get back to the winning rhythm and look for the Playoffs, there is still half a season left and the team is one place away from Play-In, Blazers are dragging a streak of five consecutive losses, being the last one against Cavaliers in a close game that was defined by six points, two games against Mavericks and Nuggets to come are very important duels so Blazers cannot afford more defeats.
Mavericks will go for the title
Dallas Mavericks know they have a team to fight for the NBA title, the title achieved in 2011 needs to be renewed and the Mavericks roster can certainly fight for the title this season, although the Dallas team does not have enough talent, they have a star that with his presence makes his teammates better, last season the team suffered injury problems at the end of the season and this reduced their participation in the Playoffs, for this season the team has a record of 24-19 and that places them in the fourth position, Mavericks recently beat Lakers in a great duel that ended 115-119, now they have a big task to try to climb positions, with Doncic in great level it seems that everything is easier, but the team is aware that they can not do everything to them and that is why they must show their highest level.
The West begins to close
The NBA activity is becoming more and more tense, although there is still half a season to go, the teams are beginning to take off slightly contenders candidates, from now on every game is relevant and both Mavericks and Blazers need the victory to not lag behind the top of the conference, it will certainly be a great game with two teams leaving everything for the victory.
Welcome
Good afternoon to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the Dallas Mavericks vs Portland Trail Blazers live stream, corresponding to the NBA 2023. The match will take place at the Moda Center at 10:00 pm ET.
