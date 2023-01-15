Golden State Warriors vs Chicago Bulls LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch NBA Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Tune in here Golden State Warriors vs Chicago Bulls Live Score!
How to watch Golden State Warriors vs Chicago Bulls Live Stream on TV and Online?
What time is the Golden State Warriors vs Chicago Bulls game for NBA?
Argentina: 5:30 PM on NBA League Pass
Bolivia: 4:30 PM on NBA League Pass
Brasil: 5:30 PM on NBA League Pass
Chile: 5:30 PM on NBA League Pass
Colombia: 3:30 PM on NBA League Pass
Ecuador: 3:30 PM on NBA League Pass
USA (ET): 3:30 PM on NBA League Pass
España: 9:30 AM on NBA League Pass
México: 2:30 PM on NBA League Pass
Paraguay: 5:30 PM on NBA League Pass
Perú: 3:30 PM on NBA League Pass
Uruguay: 5:30 PM on NBA League Pass
Venezuela: 4:30 PM on NBA League Pass
Key player - Chicago Bulls
In Chicago Bulls the presence of Zach LaVine stands out. The 27-year-old player is coming from being the team's best scorer in the previous game against the Oklahoma City Thunder. He has averaged 23.8 points per game in 39 games played, with an average of 35.6 minutes played per game.
Key player - Golden State Warriors
In Golden State Warriors the presence of Jordan Poole stands out. The 23-year-old player is coming from being the best scorer of the team in the previous game against the San Antonio Spurs. In the season he has an average of 20.9 points per game, achieved in 42 games played, where he has an average of 30.2 minutes played per game.
Last starting five - Chicago Bulls
6- Alex Caruso
8- Zach LaVine
9- Nikola Vucevic
12- Ayo Dosunmu
44- Patrick Williams
Last starting five - Golden State Warriors
5- Kevon Looney
11- Klay Thompson
22- Andrew Wiggins
23- Draymond Green
30- Stephen Curry
Chicago Bulls
The Chicago Bulls are coming off a loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder and now have three losses in a row. The balance of the season so far is very bad, considering the good players they have. They are currently in tenth place in the Eastern Conference with a percentage of .442, product of 19 wins and 24 losses.
Golden State Warriors
The Golden State Warriors are coming off a win over the San Antonio Spurs and broke a losing streak of three straight losses. The season has been one of irregular results, but at least they have managed to stay in the playoff qualification zone. They are currently in sixth place in the Western Conference with a .500 percentage, the result of 21 wins and 21 losses.