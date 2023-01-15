Golden State Warriors vs Chicago Bulls LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch NBA Match
11:00 AMan hour ago

Tune in here Golden State Warriors vs Chicago Bulls Live Score!

In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for the Golden State Warriors vs Chicago Bulls live game, as well as the latest information from the United Center. Don't miss a single detail of the live match updates and commentary from VAVEL's coverage.
10:55 AMan hour ago

How to watch Golden State Warriors vs Chicago Bulls Live Stream on TV and Online?

The Golden State Warriors vs Chicago Bulls game will not be broadcast on television.

If you want to watch directly stream it: NBA League Pass

If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL USA is your best option!

10:50 AMan hour ago

What time is the Golden State Warriors vs Chicago Bulls game for NBA?

This is the start time of the game Golden State Warriors vs Chicago Bulls of January 15th, 2023 in several countries:

Argentina: 5:30 PM on NBA League Pass
Bolivia: 4:30 PM on NBA League Pass
Brasil: 5:30 PM on NBA League Pass
Chile: 5:30 PM on NBA League Pass
Colombia: 3:30 PM on NBA League Pass
Ecuador: 3:30 PM on NBA League Pass
USA (ET): 3:30 PM on NBA League Pass
España: 9:30 AM on NBA League Pass
México: 2:30 PM on NBA League Pass
Paraguay: 5:30 PM on NBA League Pass
Perú: 3:30 PM on NBA League Pass
Uruguay: 5:30 PM on NBA League Pass
Venezuela: 4:30 PM on NBA League Pass

10:45 AMan hour ago

Key player - Chicago Bulls

In Chicago Bulls the presence of Zach LaVine stands out. The 27-year-old player is coming from being the team's best scorer in the previous game against the Oklahoma City Thunder. He has averaged 23.8 points per game in 39 games played, with an average of 35.6 minutes played per game.

10:40 AMan hour ago

Key player - Golden State Warriors

In Golden State Warriors the presence of Jordan Poole stands out. The 23-year-old player is coming from being the best scorer of the team in the previous game against the San Antonio Spurs. In the season he has an average of 20.9 points per game, achieved in 42 games played, where he has an average of 30.2 minutes played per game.

10:35 AMan hour ago

Last starting five - Chicago Bulls

6- Alex Caruso

8- Zach LaVine

9- Nikola Vucevic

12- Ayo Dosunmu

44- Patrick Williams

10:30 AMan hour ago

Last starting five - Golden State Warriors

5- Kevon Looney

11- Klay Thompson

22- Andrew Wiggins

23- Draymond Green

30- Stephen Curry

10:25 AMan hour ago

Chicago Bulls

The Chicago Bulls are coming off a loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder and now have three losses in a row. The balance of the season so far is very bad, considering the good players they have. They are currently in tenth place in the Eastern Conference with a percentage of .442, product of 19 wins and 24 losses.

10:20 AMan hour ago

Golden State Warriors

The Golden State Warriors are coming off a win over the San Antonio Spurs and broke a losing streak of three straight losses. The season has been one of irregular results, but at least they have managed to stay in the playoff qualification zone. They are currently in sixth place in the Western Conference with a .500 percentage, the result of 21 wins and 21 losses.

10:15 AM2 hours ago

The game will be played at the United Center

The Golden State Warriors vs Chicago Bulls game will be played at the United Center, located in the city of Chicago, in the state of Illinois, in the United States. This venue, inaugurated in 1994, has a capacity for 21,711 spectators.
10:10 AM2 hours ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com's coverage of the NBA 2022-23 match: Golden State Warriors vs Chicago Bulls Live Updates!

My name is Jhonatan Martinez and I will be your host for this match. We will bring you pre-match analysis, score updates and live news here on VAVEL.
