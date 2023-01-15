Oklahoma City Thunder vs Brooklyn Nets LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch NBA Season 2023

ADVERTISEMENT
LIVE UPDATES
Update Live Commentary
Tune in here Oklahoma City Thunder vs Brooklyn Nets Live Score in NBA Season 2023
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Oklahoma City Thunder vs Brooklyn Nets match for the NBA Season 2023 on VAVEL US.
What time is Oklahoma City Thunder vs Brooklyn Nets match for NBA Season 2023?
This is the start time of the game Oklahoma City Thunder vs Brooklyn Nets of January 15th in several countries:
Argentina: 8:00 PM on NBA Game Pass
Bolivia: 7:00 PM on NBA Game Pass
Brazil: 8:00 PM on NBA Game Pass
Chile: 8:00 PM on NBA Game Pass
Colombia: 6:00 PM on NBA Game Pass
Ecuador: 6:00 PM on NBA Game Pass
United States (ET): 6:00 PM on NBA Game Pass
Spain: 12:00 AM on NBA Game Pass
Mexico: 5:00 PM on NBA Game Pass
Paraguay: 6:00 PM on NBA Game Pass
Peru: 6:00 PM on NBA Game Pass
Uruguay: 8:00 PM on NBA Game Pass
Last games Oklahoma City Thunder vs Brooklyn Nets
The Thunder have had a slight favorable record in the last five games with a balance of three wins (including one in overtime) to two losses.
Oklahoma City Thunder 130-109 Brooklyn Nets, season 2022
Brooklyn Nets 120-96 Oklahoma City Thunder, 2021 season
Brooklyn Nets 147-125 Oklahoma City Thunder, 2021 season
Oklahoma City Thunder 129-126 Brooklyn Nets, 2021 season
Oklahoma City Thunder 111-103 Brooklyn Nets, season 2020 (overtime)
Key player Brooklyn Nets
Before the team's losses, Kyrie Irving will have to assume the leadership role as he has done in some passages in his stay with the team since 2019, highlighting that at least he has already played more games than last tournament as he missed many of them due to the Covid-19 vaccination case.
Key player Oklahoma City Thunder
Since his debut campaign with Los Angeles Clippers in 2018, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is having the best numbers in his time as a professional due to registering 35.7 minutes per games and 31 points in each game, which has caused him to start being a reference of the team on the court in this campaign.
Last lineup Brooklyn Nets
00 Royce O'Neale, small forward; 12 Joe Harris, small forward; 33 Nicholas Claxton, center; 11 Kyrie Irving, point guard; 10 Ben Simmons, point guard.
Last lineup Oklahoma City Thunder
5 Luguentz Dort, small forward; 8 Jalen Williams, small forward; 6 Jaylin Williams, center; 3 Josh Giddey, point guard; 2 Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, point guard.
Brooklyn Nets: Turning the page
Coming off a painful setback last Thursday after losing at home to the Boston Celtics and falling 3 games behind, the Brooklyn Nets will have to turn the page as they look to make their 13-6 home record count and look to build on it.
Oklahoma Thunder City: to make a splash
Although they are in the last positions in the Western Conference of the NBA, this week they have already made one of the big surprises by beating the Philadelphia 76ers as visitors, so they will try to continue with this trend to lift the flight and get closer to the qualification zone, although they are just halfway through the season.
The Kick-off
The Oklahoma City Thunder vs Brooklyn Nets match will be played at the Barclays Center, in Brooklyn, United States. The kick-off is scheduled at 18:00 pm ET.
Welcome to VAVEL.com’s LIVE coverage of the NBA Season 2023: Oklahoma City Thunder vs Brooklyn Nets!
My name is Adrian Hernandez and I will be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL US.