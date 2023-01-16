Sacramento Kings vs San Antonio Spurs LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch NBA Match
Image: VAVEL

ADVERTISEMENT

LIVE UPDATES live icon gif
Update Live Commentary
3:00 PMan hour ago

Tune in here Sacramento Kings vs San Antonio Spurs Live Score!

In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for the Sacramento Kings vs San Antonio Spurs live game, as well as the latest information from the AT&T Center. Don't miss a single detail of the live match updates and commentary from VAVEL's coverage.
2:55 PMan hour ago

How to watch Sacramento Kings vs San Antonio Spurs Live Stream on TV and Online?

The Sacramento Kings vs San Antonio Spurs game will not be broadcast on television.

If you want to watch directly stream it: NBA League Pass

If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL USA is your best option!

2:50 PM2 hours ago

What time is the Sacramento Kings vs San Antonio Spurs game for NBA?

This is the start time of the game Sacramento Kings vs San Antonio Spurs of January 15th, 2023 in several countries:

Argentina: 9:00 PM on NBA League Pass
Bolivia: 8:00 PM on NBA League Pass
Brazil: 9:00 PM on NBA League Pass
Chile: 9:00 PM on NBA League Pass
Colombia: 7:00 PM on NBA League Pass
Ecuador: 7:00 PM on NBA League Pass
USA (ET): 7:00 PM on NBA League Pass
Spain: 1:00 AM (January 16) on NBA League Pass
Mexico: 6:00 PM on NBA League Pass
Paraguay: 9:00 PM on NBA League Pass
Peru: 7:00 PM on NBA League Pass
Uruguay: 9:00 PM on NBA League Pass
Venezuela: 8:00 PM on NBA League Pass

2:45 PM2 hours ago

Key player - San Antonio Spurs

In San Antonio Spurs the presence of Tre Jones stands out. The 23-year-old player is coming from being the team's best scorer in the previous game against the Golden State Warriors. In the season he has an average of 13.7 points per game, achieved in 42 games played, where he has an average of 29.9 minutes played per game.

2:40 PM2 hours ago

Key player - Sacramento Kings

In Sacramento Kings, the presence of Harrison Barnes stands out. The 30-year-old player is coming from being the team's best scorer in the previous game against the Houston Rockets. In the season he has an average of 14.9 points per game, achieved in 41 games played, where he has an average of 31.9 minutes played per game.

2:35 PM2 hours ago

Last starting five - San Antonio Spurs

3- Keldon Johnson

10- Jeremy Sochan

25- Jacob Pöltl

33- Tre Jones

35- Romeo Langford

2:30 PM2 hours ago

Last starting five - Sacramento Kings

3- Terence Davis

5- De'Aaron Fox

10- Domantas Sabonis

13- Keegan Murray

40- Harriso Barnes

2:25 PM2 hours ago

San Antonio Spurs

The San Antonio Spurs are coming off a loss to the Golden State Warriors and have four losses in a row. The season's results are below expectations, so they will have to have a positive streak to aspire to achieve a miracle and reach the classification zone.

2:20 PM2 hours ago

Sacramento Kings

The Sacramento Kings are coming off three wins in a row, two of them in a row against the Houston Rockets and continue to demonstrate their good momentum. The season has been very good for the team, which ranks fourth in the Western Conference with a percentage of .561, product of 23 wins and 18 losses.

2:15 PM2 hours ago

The game will be played at the AT&T Center

The Sacramento Kings vs San Antonio Spurs game will be played at the AT&T Center, located in the city of San Antonio, in the state of Texas, in the United States. This venue, inaugurated in 2002, has a capacity for 18,800 spectators.
2:10 PM2 hours ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com's coverage of the NBA 2022-23 match: Sacramento Kings vs San Antonio Spurs Live Updates!

My name is Jhonatan Martinez and I will be your host for this match. We will bring you pre-match analysis, score updates and live news here on VAVEL.
VAVEL Logo
  • More news about
  • NBANBA