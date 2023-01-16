Sacramento Kings vs San Antonio Spurs LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch NBA Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Tune in here Sacramento Kings vs San Antonio Spurs Live Score!
How to watch Sacramento Kings vs San Antonio Spurs Live Stream on TV and Online?
What time is the Sacramento Kings vs San Antonio Spurs game for NBA?
Argentina: 9:00 PM on NBA League Pass
Bolivia: 8:00 PM on NBA League Pass
Brazil: 9:00 PM on NBA League Pass
Chile: 9:00 PM on NBA League Pass
Colombia: 7:00 PM on NBA League Pass
Ecuador: 7:00 PM on NBA League Pass
USA (ET): 7:00 PM on NBA League Pass
Spain: 1:00 AM (January 16) on NBA League Pass
Mexico: 6:00 PM on NBA League Pass
Paraguay: 9:00 PM on NBA League Pass
Peru: 7:00 PM on NBA League Pass
Uruguay: 9:00 PM on NBA League Pass
Venezuela: 8:00 PM on NBA League Pass
Key player - San Antonio Spurs
In San Antonio Spurs the presence of Tre Jones stands out. The 23-year-old player is coming from being the team's best scorer in the previous game against the Golden State Warriors. In the season he has an average of 13.7 points per game, achieved in 42 games played, where he has an average of 29.9 minutes played per game.
Key player - Sacramento Kings
In Sacramento Kings, the presence of Harrison Barnes stands out. The 30-year-old player is coming from being the team's best scorer in the previous game against the Houston Rockets. In the season he has an average of 14.9 points per game, achieved in 41 games played, where he has an average of 31.9 minutes played per game.
Last starting five - San Antonio Spurs
3- Keldon Johnson
10- Jeremy Sochan
25- Jacob Pöltl
33- Tre Jones
35- Romeo Langford
Last starting five - Sacramento Kings
3- Terence Davis
5- De'Aaron Fox
10- Domantas Sabonis
13- Keegan Murray
40- Harriso Barnes
San Antonio Spurs
The San Antonio Spurs are coming off a loss to the Golden State Warriors and have four losses in a row. The season's results are below expectations, so they will have to have a positive streak to aspire to achieve a miracle and reach the classification zone.
Sacramento Kings
The Sacramento Kings are coming off three wins in a row, two of them in a row against the Houston Rockets and continue to demonstrate their good momentum. The season has been very good for the team, which ranks fourth in the Western Conference with a percentage of .561, product of 23 wins and 18 losses.