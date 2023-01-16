Dallas Mavericks vs Portland Trail Blazers LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch NBA
Photo: Handout/Portland Trail Blazers

4:00 PM21 minutes ago

3:55 PM26 minutes ago

Speak up, Lillard!


“Thanks to all the people who participated, as I have been saying for the last few days, but you are the best. You want to capitalize on that moment with a win. Even during tonight's game, I wasn't focused on beating the record, I was focused on playing and just trying to win. I knew it would happen eventually.    wants to win and try.”

''Well, I think, for example, I was lucky to have the opportunity from day one. Terry played me from day one, I had freedom from day one.  ;I also think I'm just working on my game and my body, to the point where I've been really healthy for 11 years minus the last 50 games last season where I had surgery. But I've been very healthy, so I think this is the way to go. the first thing.''

 

''Only I think my story is on. It's well documented, but I think the first thing is: that, only to get to the; NBA, I've always had to find the holes in my game and find the cracks where I was, which is why. uncomfortable for me, you know? What do I not want to face? I think I can be better at it, like every little thing, you know. you know, just looking in the mirror and addressing these things instead of running away from them.''

 

''I was in college when I couldn’t shoot pin downs, and I couldn’t go as well and I started working on my back step because I love to take a step back to the; When I left and started doing these things, once I felt what it was like to have results when looking at myself in the mirror, that's what it was. like my project. É I'm like, I don't mind going into the summer and Phil (Beckner) would say "You know, you know what?   you suck at it" or " gotta be better at it.   you can't forget that. And you?   you must keep your eyes on the edge or keep your eyes up when you're done. I take these things seriously. And that's been the recipe for success for me, just being able to tackle the things that I can do better.   I want to face these things behind closed doors, and not just say, "Oh, I'm going to work on this, and I'm going to add this," but actually being willing to deal with Phil on my ass and my strength and conditioning coach, Cem (Eren ), just on my ass about "You’ you have to be stronger in this position.     you have to do that. Just every little thing that they put on the table, I trusted them and took it seriously and addressed it and it allowed me to continue to get better and better and push myself a lot harder than I think people would have ever thought. ''

3:50 PM31 minutes ago

Likely Portland Trail Blazers!

PG - Damian Lillard

SF - Josh Hart

SF - Anfernee Simons

PF - Jerami Grant

C - Jusuf Nurkic.


 

3:45 PM36 minutes ago

How do the Portland Trail Blazers arrive?

The Portland Trail Blazers have a negative season record of 22 losses and 19 wins, with five straight losses.
3:40 PM41 minutes ago

Open quotes!

"There's a lot of talk about the European versus the US in an All-Star situation, and which team would win," Dallas Mavericks coach Jason Kidd said ahead of their 119-115 double win at Thursday about the Los Angeles Lakers. “This was not the conversation 10-15 ago, or 20 years ago.

“When did you start? look at the international pool, it is deep and youthful.     It is great for basketball game.”

“ Is it growing and I think it is? growing extremely fast,'' he said. “I think the game, when you play it, is a game. If you only talk about the fundamentals being taught, you will learn more. you can see that with Luka, Giannis and the Joker (Jokic). They play the game right.”

“I think we’re probably getting more respect than we used to,” Doncic said.“We have a lot of international players that are really good.

“People like great basketball players. It doesn’t matter where you’re from. it is. They just have fun.”

'So who would win the star-studded All-Star game? Kidd mulled over that thought and said, “It all depends on who it is. the coach”.

“He has it all and is going to get something special here,” to 500 points (from Abdul-Jabbar). What else is there? to do?

“I think you are a good fit. You can see he still loves to play, he loves the competition.  You are young at heart, even though you are 38 years old. When he wakes up, he might jump out of bed, knowing him. But at 38 or 39, his feet slide across the floor.    lifting your feet.  It is simply remarkable that he still packs the punch at age 38. The numbers he is on. presenting are notable.

“LeBron was LeBron,”

“But is it? It's always a pleasure to face players like that, especially LeBron. He's always happy.   20 years, playing at a high level every game”.

As a rookie, Doncic was just 5-of-11 from the field and scored just 14 points in his first game against the James on Oct. 31, 2018.

"I was really nervous," watched almost his whole life.''

“Playing against him was a dream come true. It was a game I will never forget.”

“I think when you get to know the world’ talks about LeBron, Lebron is in its own category for the way it entered the league. And he never let down his fans, his teammates and his owners by winning championships, helping players get paid. At the end of the day, he's happy. about to win. He never talked about records. The only thing he really talked about was trying to win championships, and he did that at a very high level. And I said this about Luka, sometimes you can underestimate people.   you need to enjoy them while they are here. It doesn’t look like Father Time will get him, but when he does decide to walk away, he will be missed.”

3:35 PMan hour ago

Likely Dallas Mavericks!

PG - Spencer Dinwiddie

SG - Tim Hardaway Jr.

SF  - Luka Doncic

PF - Reggie Bullock

C -  Christian Wood.


 

3:30 PMan hour ago

How do the Dallas Mavericks arrive?

The Dallas Mavericks have a positive campaign in the season with 24 wins and 19 losses, with a victory in the last match, ending the negative sequence of two bad results.
3:25 PMan hour ago

NBA!

3:20 PMan hour ago

The game will be played at Moda Center

The Dallas Mavericks vs Portland Trail Blazers game will be played at Moda Center, with a capacity of 19.980 people.
3:15 PMan hour ago

