Philadelphia 76ers vs Los Angeles Lakers LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch NBA Season 2023

What time is Philadelphia 76ers vs Los Angeles Lakers match for NBA Season 2023?
This is the start time of the game Philadelphia 76ers vs Los Angeles Lakers of January 15th in several countries:
Argentina: 11:30 PM on NBA Game Pass
Bolivia: 10:30 PM on NBA Game Pass
Brazil: 11:30 PM on NBA Game Pass
Chile: 11:30 PM on NBA Game Pass
Colombia: 9:30 PM on NBA Game Pass
Ecuador: 9:30 PM on NBA Game Pass
United States (ET): 9:30 PM on NBA Game Pass
Spain: 3:30 AM on NBA Game Pass
Mexico: 8:30 PM on NBA Game Pass
Paraguay: 9:30 PM on NBA Game Pass
Peru: 9:30 PM on NBA Game Pass
Uruguay: 11:30 PM on NBA Game Pass
Last games Philadelphia 76ers vs Los Angeles Lakers
Philadelphia's dominance in the series has been more than evident by winning the last five games in a row and on any court, the last Angelino victory coming in 2020 at home.
Los Angeles Lakers 122-133 Philadelphia 76ers, season 2022
Philadelphia 76ers 126-121 Los Angeles Lakers, 2022 season
Los Angeles Lakers 87-105 Philadelphia 76ers, season 2022
Philadelphia 76ers 109-101 Los Angeles Lakers, 2021 season
Los Angeles Lakers 106-107 Philadelphia 76ers, season 2021
Key player Los Angeles Lakers
The reality is that Mexican Juan Toscano has had a hard time establishing himself as a starter and when he has done so, the numbers have not been on his side and for that he has received criticism, however, his best performance is on defense where he has been key and the contribution on offense will have to be one of the points to work on by the Mexican.
Key player Philadelphia 76ers
If there is an element that has been decisive for the good performance of the Philadelphia 76ers this season has been Joel Embiid, who since his debut with this same team in the 2016 campaign has registered his best numbers with 35.1 minutes and 33.6 points per game, numbers that excite the fans to understand better with his teammates, especially with James Harden.
Last lineup Los Angeles Lakers
31 Thomas Bryan, center; 6 LeBron James, power forward; 17 Dennis Schroder, point guard; 10 Max Christie, shooting guard; 95 Juan Anderson-Toscano, small forward.
Last lineup Philadelphia 76ers
12 Tobias Harris, small forward; 17 P. J. Tucker, small forward; 21 Joel Embiid, center; 0 Tyrese Maxey, point guard; 1 James Harden, point guard.
Los Angeles Lakers: Back to winning ways
Although the Los Angeles Lakers are in the last positions in the NBA Western Conference, with a couple of victories they can get back on track and climb positions, the problem is that they have had to battle with injuries of important players that have affected them considerably. However, this will be a good opportunity to show what they are made of and return home after a few games away.
Philadelphia 76ers: tighten the pace
The Philadelphia 76ers are having a season as expected, fighting for the first places in the NBA Eastern Conference, where they will have to tighten the pace to get closer to the Boston Celtics and, at the same time, improve their Achilles heel due to their losing away record.
The Kick-off
The Philadelphia 76ers vs Los Angeles Lakers match will be played at the Crypto.com Arena, in Los Angeles, United States. The kick-off is scheduled at 21:30 pm ET.
