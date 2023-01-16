Phoenix Suns vs Memphis Grizzlies LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch NBA 2023

ADVERTISEMENT
Stay with us to follow the Suns vs. Grizzlies live of the NBA Regular Season 2022-2023!
In a few moments we will share the starting lineups of the Phoenix Suns vs. Memphis Grizzlies live corresponding to the 2022-2023 NBA Regular Season, in addition to the latest information that emerges from the FedEx Forum. Do not lose detail of the game with minute by minute and live online from VAVEL.
Where and how to watch Cleveland Phoenix Suns vs. Memphis Grizzlies online and live in the Regular Season NBA 2022-2023?
This is the start time of the Suns vs Grizzlies game in various countries:
Argentina: 20 hours in NBA League Pass
Bolivia: 19 hours in NBA League Pass
Brazil: 20 hours in NBA League Pass
Chile: 20 hours in NBA League Pass
Colombia: 18 hours in NBA League Pass
Ecuador: 18 hours in NBA League Pass
USA (ET): 6 p.m. on NBATV
Spain: 00 hours in NBA League Pass
Mexico: 5:00 p.m. on NBATV, NBA League Pass
Paraguay: 20 hours in NBA League Pass
Peru: 18 hours in NBA League Pass
Uruguay: 20 hours in NBA League Pass
Venezuela: 19 hours in NBA League Pass
If you want to follow it online, VAVEL is your best option.
Ja Morant, a must see player!
The Memphis point guard is the top figure for the Grizzlies and finished the season as the team's offensive leader as the best scorer and best assister with an average of 26.7 points, 5.7 rebounds and 6.7 assists per game. The Grizzlies star is back on the court and is taking advantage of the team's great moment to be at the top of the Western Conference and, after being considered one of the starting point guards for the all-star game, he was considered as one of the great players of the season and postseason for his good moment. Without a doubt, the point guard's connection with Jaren Jackson Jr., Dillon Brooks and Steven Adams is bringing fruit to a team with few spotlights but one that is undoubtedly worth watching in this new campaign.
How does the Grizzlies get here?
The Memphis team begins a new season after reaching the Western Conference Semifinals with a team full of young promises and led by Ja Morant. The Grizzlies ended a 56-26 losing streak to move into second place in the West, behind only the Phoenix Suns, and be one of the pleasant surprises of the season. One of the factors that did the most damage to the team was Ja Morant's loss due to injury, the Grizzlies star hurt his knee and missed some games but the squad surprised with the great performance of Steven Adamas, Jarren Jackson Jr. , Desmond Bane and Dillon Brooks, who enjoyed their great moment and contributed to win more and more duels. For this season, the great core of youngsters was maintained and the team was reinforced with veterans like Danny Green, in addition to the additions of Kennedy Chandler, Jake LaRavia and Vincent Williams Jr. to have greater depth.
Devin Booker, a must see player!
The Phoenix point guard is one of the great figures of the Suns, he finished the season as the team's offensive leader averaging 26.8 points, 5.0 rebounds and 4.8 assists per game. The Suns star will start a new season with those from Phoenix, after only playing 68 games with the team, reducing his contribution to the squad. Booker will look to take advantage of the revamped Suns roster and add his play to that of Chris Paul, Deandre Ayton and Cameron Payne as Phoenix returns to the NBA title fight. Devin Booker is already the face of the franchise but now he will have to show that he is the leader the team needs on offense. A healthy season should be enough for the Suns to reach the postseason and try to win the Western Conference.
How does the Suns arrive?
The Suns start a new season with the same objective, to win the NBA title and win their first championship. The team has begun to make moves and give an important turn to the second unit of the squad, incorporating players like Damion Lee and Josh Okogie, in addition to renewing their defensive players such as Deandre Ayton and Bismack Biyombo. Although it seems that the board has made some desperate moves, the project has kept important pieces in the team such as Devin Booker, Chris Paul and Jae Crowder. Last season the team finished in first place in the Western Conference with a record of 64 wins and 18 losses. Problems in the team arose from several stars of the team in the postseason, culminating in the elimination of the team in the semifinals of the Western Conference. Monty Williams' project has been one of the ones that has achieved the best results, however, they have not managed to attract a title that confirms their good project. The objective of this season for the Booker-Paul-Ayton trio will be to seek an NBA finals.
Where's the game?
The FedEx Forum located in the city of Memphis will host this regular season duel between two teams looking to continue the 2022-2023 NBA campaign in good shape in their respective Conference. This stadium has a capacity for 18,400 fans and was inaugurated in 1992.
Welcome!
Good day to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the broadcast of the Phoenix Suns vs. Memphis Grizzlies game corresponding to the 2022-2023 NBA Regular Season. The meeting will take place at the FedEx Forum, at 6:00 p.m.