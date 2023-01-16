Golden State Warriors vs Washington Wizards LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to NBA 2023 Match
11:00 AMan hour ago

Where and how to watch Golden State Warriors vs Washington Wizards live online

The game will be televised on ESPN.
Golden State Warriors vs Washington Wizards can be tuned in from the live streams of STAR+ and NBA App.
10:55 AMan hour ago

Stay tuned for live coverage of Golden State Warriors vs Washington Wizards

In a few moments we will share with you the Golden State Warriors vs Washington Wizards live starting lineups, as well as the latest information from the Capital One Arena. Don't miss any details of the game with VAVEL's up-to-the-minute live online coverage.
10:50 AMan hour ago

Watch out for this Wizards player

Kristaps Porcingis, 27 year old center, is being the Wizards reference in a good start of the season, with 6 seasons played the player is getting more and more involved in the team's victories and is currently averaging 21.9 points, 8.9 rebounds and 2.3 assists, if he continues like this he can put the team in a good Playoff spot, just like a couple of seasons ago.
10:45 AMan hour ago

Watch out for this Warriors player

Jordan Poole, shooting guard. One of the youngest players on the roster, he is taking advantage of his participation in every game and little by little has become a key player in Warriors, although Curry is the star, this player is doing a great job in the absence of key players and currently averages: 20.9 points, 2.5 rebounds and 4.5 assists.
10:40 AMan hour ago

Wizards all-star roster

Morris, Beal, Barton, Kuzma, Porzingis.
10:35 AM2 hours ago

Warriors all-star roster

Curry, Thompson, Wiggins, Green, Looney.
10:30 AM2 hours ago

Face to face

Last season Warriors and Wizards played a short two-game series, Warriors took the first meeting and Wizards the second, in preseason Warriors won the duel and now they will open the two-game series, the season for both is being very different and that makes you think it will be a great showdown.
10:25 AM2 hours ago

Wizards close to Play-In

Washington Wizards is far from being one of the best teams in the NBA, however unlike some teams they have a title in their cabinets, although last season they did not qualify for the Play-In, they have done it in previous seasons, the team's goal each season is that, to be able to play something more than the regular season, this season the team so far is out of qualifying positions, Wizards recently was defeated by Knicks and their next opponent will be the Warriors, this is an opportunity to surprise the champion and take the victory.
10:20 AM2 hours ago

Warriors already fighting for a Playoffs spot

Warriors had a very bad start this season and until a little more than half of the season the team is resuming a good rhythm, placing itself in a Playoffs position, Warriors knew how to hold firm despite the prolonged injuries of its stars, the current champion had many problems to defend, but they were able to maintain a record that for this moment is 21-21 and with that they are located in the sixth position, the conference is very close and at any moment they can lose that position, since good teams are at the bottom very close to that record, Warriors need a prolonged winning streak to shadow the leaders and with this put pressure towards the end of the regular season, they recently beat Spurs and on Sunday, prior to the game against Wizards they will face Bulls.
Thompson in duel/Image: warriors
10:15 AM2 hours ago

Wizards and Warriors in another great duel

The NBA is already past the halfway point of the season and this is when teams will have to show their best moment to get into the Playoffs, every game is important and adding victories is fundamental, Warriors and Wizards will not want to give up a victory easily, as it could hurt them a lot in their current position in their conferences.
10:10 AM2 hours ago

Welcome

Good afternoon to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the Golden State Warriors vs Washington Wizards live stream, corresponding to the NBA 2023. The match will take place at the Capital One Arena at 3:00 pm ET.
 
