Golden State Warriors vs Washington Wizards LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to NBA 2023 Match

Where and how to watch Golden State Warriors vs Washington Wizards live online
Watch out for this Wizards player
Kristaps Porcingis, 27 year old center, is being the Wizards reference in a good start of the season, with 6 seasons played the player is getting more and more involved in the team's victories and is currently averaging 21.9 points, 8.9 rebounds and 2.3 assists, if he continues like this he can put the team in a good Playoff spot, just like a couple of seasons ago.
Watch out for this Warriors player
Jordan Poole, shooting guard. One of the youngest players on the roster, he is taking advantage of his participation in every game and little by little has become a key player in Warriors, although Curry is the star, this player is doing a great job in the absence of key players and currently averages: 20.9 points, 2.5 rebounds and 4.5 assists.
Wizards all-star roster
Morris, Beal, Barton, Kuzma, Porzingis.
Warriors all-star roster
Curry, Thompson, Wiggins, Green, Looney.
Face to face
Wizards close to Play-In
Washington Wizards is far from being one of the best teams in the NBA, however unlike some teams they have a title in their cabinets, although last season they did not qualify for the Play-In, they have done it in previous seasons, the team's goal each season is that, to be able to play something more than the regular season, this season the team so far is out of qualifying positions, Wizards recently was defeated by Knicks and their next opponent will be the Warriors, this is an opportunity to surprise the champion and take the victory.
Warriors already fighting for a Playoffs spot
Warriors had a very bad start this season and until a little more than half of the season the team is resuming a good rhythm, placing itself in a Playoffs position, Warriors knew how to hold firm despite the prolonged injuries of its stars, the current champion had many problems to defend, but they were able to maintain a record that for this moment is 21-21 and with that they are located in the sixth position, the conference is very close and at any moment they can lose that position, since good teams are at the bottom very close to that record, Warriors need a prolonged winning streak to shadow the leaders and with this put pressure towards the end of the regular season, they recently beat Spurs and on Sunday, prior to the game against Wizards they will face Bulls.
Wizards and Warriors in another great duel
The NBA is already past the halfway point of the season and this is when teams will have to show their best moment to get into the Playoffs, every game is important and adding victories is fundamental, Warriors and Wizards will not want to give up a victory easily, as it could hurt them a lot in their current position in their conferences.
