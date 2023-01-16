Indiana Pacers vs Milwaukee Bucks: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch the NBA Match

ADVERTISEMENT
How and where to watch the Indiana Pacers vs Milwaukee Bucks match live?
What time is Indiana Pacers vs Milwaukee Bucks match for NBA?
Argentina 4:30 pm: NBA League Pass
Bolivia 3:30 pm: NBA League Pass
Brazil 4:30 pm: NBA League Pass
Chile 2:30 pm: NBA League Pass
Colombia 2:30 pm: NBA League Pass
Ecuador 2:30pm :NBA League Pass
USA 2:30 pm ET: NBA League Pass
Spain 8:30 pm: NBA League Pass
Mexico 1:30 pm: NBA League Pass
Paraguay 4 pm: NBA League Pass
Peru 2:30 pm: NBA League Pass
Uruguay 4:30 pm: NBA League Pass
Venezuela 3:30 pm: NBA League Pass
Probable lineup for the Pacers
Nesmith
Isaiah Jackson
Nembhard
Bennedict Mathurin
Pacers situation
Pacers roster
FG: Oshae Brissett
G: Tyrese Haliburton, Buddy Hield, Chris Duarte, McConnell, Kendall Brown, Trevelin Queen
G-F: Bennedict Mathurin, Aaron Nesmith, Andrew Nembhard
Coach: Rick Carlisle
Probable lineup for the Bucks
Portis
Brook Lopez
Grayson Allen
Holiday
Bucks situation
Bucks roster
F-G: Joe Ingles
G: George Hill, Jevon Carter, Grayson Allen, AJ Green, Jrue Holiday, Wesley Matthews, Pat Connaughton
F-C: Sandro Mamukelashvili
C: Brook Lopez
Coach: Mike Budenholzer
Latest results
Indiana Pacers 111-113 Atlanta Hawks
New York Knicks 119-113 Indiana Pacers
Indiana Pacers 116-111 Charlotte Hornets
Indiana Pacers 108-99 Portland Trail Blazers
Philadelphia 76ers 129-126 Indiana Pacers
Indiana Pacers 122-114 Toronto Raptors
Indiana Pacers 131-130 Los Angeles Clippers
Indiana Pacers 135-126 Cleveland Cavaliers
Indiana Pacers 129-114 Atlanta Hawks
New Orleans Pelicans 113-93 Indiana Pacers
Miami Heat 108-111 Indiana Pacers
Boston Celtics 112-117 Indiana Pacers
Indiana Pacers 106-109 New York Knicks
Cleveland Cavaliers 118-112 Indiana Pacers
Indiana Pacers 125-119 Golden State Warriors
Indiana Pacers 82-87 Miami Heat
Indiana Pacers 133-136 Brooklyn Nets
Indiana Pacers 121-111 Washington Wizards
Minnesota Timberwolves 121-115 Indiana Pacers
Golden State Warriors 104-112 Indiana Pacers
Portland Trail Blazers 116-100 Indiana Pacers
Utah Jazz 139-119 Indiana Pacers
Sacramento Kings 137-114 Indiana Pacers
Los Angeles Lakers 115-116 Indiana Pacers
Pacers
Latest results
Miami Heat 108-102 Milwaukee Bucks
Atlanta Hawks 105-114 Milwaukee Bucks
New York Knicks 107-111 Milwaukee Bucks
Milwaukee Bucks 109-138 Charlotte Hornets
Toronto Raptors 101-104 Milwaukee Bucks
Milwaukee Bucks 123-113 Washington Wizards
Milwaukee Bucks 95-118 Washington Wizards
Milwaukee Bucks 123-114 Minnesota Timberwolves
Chicago Bulls 119-113 Milwaukee Bucks
Boston Celtics 139-118 Milwaukee Bucks
Brooklyn Nets 118-100 Milwaukee Bucks
Cleveland Cavaliers 114-106 Milwaukee Bucks
New Orleans Pelicans 119-128 Milwaukee Bucks
Milwaukee Bucks 123-97 Utah Jazz
Memphis Grizzlies 142-101 Milwaukee Bucks
Milwaukee Bucks 128-111 Golden State Warriors
Houston Rockets 97-92 Milwaukee Bucks
Dallas Mavericks 105-106 Milwaukee Bucks
Milwaukee Bucks 126-113 Sacramento Kings
Orlando Magic 102-109 Milwaukee Bucks
Charlotte Hornets 96-105 Milwaukee Bucks
Milwaukee Bucks 129-133 Los Angeles Lakers
New York Knicks 103-109 Milwaukee Bucks
Milwaukee Bucks 124-115 Dallas Mavericks
If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL US is your best option!