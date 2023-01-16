Indiana Pacers vs Milwaukee Bucks: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch the NBA Match
Photo: Milwaukee Bucks

How and where to watch the Indiana Pacers vs Milwaukee Bucks match live?

If you want to directly stream it: NBA League Pass

If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL US is your best option!

What time is Indiana Pacers vs Milwaukee Bucks match for NBA?

This is the start time of the game Indiana Pacers vs Milwaukee Bucks of 16th January 2022 in several countries:

Argentina 4:30 pm: NBA League Pass

Bolivia 3:30 pm: NBA League Pass

Brazil 4:30 pm: NBA League Pass

Chile 2:30 pm: NBA League Pass

Colombia 2:30 pm: NBA League Pass

Ecuador 2:30pm :NBA League Pass

USA 2:30 pm ET: NBA League Pass

Spain 8:30 pm: NBA League Pass

Mexico 1:30 pm: NBA League Pass

Paraguay 4 pm: NBA League Pass

Peru 2:30 pm: NBA League Pass

Uruguay 4:30 pm: NBA League Pass

Venezuela 3:30  pm: NBA League Pass

Photo: Indiana Pacers
Probable lineup for the Pacers

Hield

Nesmith

Isaiah Jackson

Nembhard

Bennedict Mathurin

Pacers situation

Rick Carlisle will not be able to count on Kendall Brown, with a leg injury, Tyrese Haliburton and Daniel Theis, with a knee injury. Myles Turner, on the other hand, is doubtful because of back problems.
Pacers roster

F: Isaiah Jackson, Terry Taylor, James Johnson

FG: Oshae Brissett

G: Tyrese Haliburton, Buddy Hield, Chris Duarte, McConnell, Kendall Brown, Trevelin Queen

G-F: Bennedict Mathurin, Aaron Nesmith, Andrew Nembhard

Coach: Rick Carlisle

Foto: Milwaukee Bucks
Probable lineup for the Bucks

Connaughton

Portis

Brook Lopez

Grayson Allen

Holiday

Bucks situation

Mike Budenholzer will be without Khris Middleton due to a knee injury and Serge Ibaka for personal reasons. Giannis Antetokounmpo feels his knee and is a doubt.
Bucks roster

F:  MarJon Beauchamp, Bobby Portis, Jordan Nwora, Khris Middleton, Serge Ibaka, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Thanasis Antetokounmpo

F-G: Joe Ingles

G: George Hill, Jevon Carter, Grayson Allen, AJ Green, Jrue Holiday, Wesley Matthews, Pat Connaughton

F-C: Sandro Mamukelashvili

C: Brook Lopez

Coach: Mike Budenholzer

Latest results

Indiana Pacers 112-130 Memphis Grizzlies

Indiana Pacers 111-113 Atlanta Hawks 

New York Knicks 119-113 Indiana Pacers 

Indiana Pacers 116-111 Charlotte Hornets 

Indiana Pacers 108-99 Portland Trail Blazers  

Philadelphia 76ers 129-126 Indiana Pacers

Indiana Pacers 122-114 Toronto Raptors 

Indiana Pacers 131-130 Los Angeles Clippers 

Indiana Pacers 135-126 Cleveland Cavaliers 

Indiana Pacers 129-114 Atlanta Hawks 

New Orleans Pelicans 113-93 Indiana Pacers 

Miami Heat 108-111 Indiana Pacers 

Boston Celtics 112-117 Indiana Pacers 

Indiana Pacers 106-109 New York Knicks 

Cleveland Cavaliers 118-112 Indiana Pacers 

Indiana Pacers 125-119 Golden State Warriors 

Indiana Pacers 82-87 Miami Heat 

Indiana Pacers 133-136 Brooklyn Nets 

Indiana Pacers 121-111 Washington Wizards 

Minnesota Timberwolves 121-115 Indiana Pacers 

Golden State Warriors 104-112 Indiana Pacers 

Portland Trail Blazers 116-100 Indiana Pacers 

Utah Jazz 139-119 Indiana Pacers 

Sacramento Kings 137-114 Indiana Pacers 

Los Angeles Lakers 115-116 Indiana Pacers 

Pacers

Coming from a loss, the Indiana Pacers remained in eighth place in the Eastern Conference. In 44 meetings, the Pacers have 23 wins and 21 losses.
Latest results

Miami Heat 111-95 Milwaukee Bucks 

Miami Heat 108-102 Milwaukee Bucks 

Atlanta Hawks 105-114 Milwaukee Bucks 

New York Knicks 107-111 Milwaukee Bucks 

Milwaukee Bucks 109-138 Charlotte Hornets 

Toronto Raptors 101-104 Milwaukee Bucks 

Milwaukee Bucks 123-113 Washington Wizards 

Milwaukee Bucks 95-118 Washington Wizards 

Milwaukee Bucks 123-114 Minnesota Timberwolves 

Chicago Bulls 119-113 Milwaukee Bucks 

Boston Celtics 139-118 Milwaukee Bucks 

Brooklyn Nets 118-100 Milwaukee Bucks 

Cleveland Cavaliers 114-106 Milwaukee Bucks 

New Orleans Pelicans 119-128 Milwaukee Bucks 

Milwaukee Bucks 123-97 Utah Jazz 

Memphis Grizzlies 142-101 Milwaukee Bucks 

Milwaukee Bucks 128-111 Golden State Warriors 

Houston Rockets 97-92 Milwaukee Bucks 

Dallas Mavericks 105-106 Milwaukee Bucks 

Milwaukee Bucks 126-113 Sacramento Kings 

Orlando Magic 102-109 Milwaukee Bucks 

Charlotte Hornets 96-105 Milwaukee Bucks 

Milwaukee Bucks 129-133 Los Angeles Lakers 

New York Knicks 103-109 Milwaukee Bucks 

Milwaukee Bucks 124-115 Dallas Mavericks 

Bucks

The Milwaukee Bucks are coming off three straight losses in the Eastern Conference and appear in third place. Of the 43 games played, the Bucks have won 27 and lost another 16.
Eye on the game

Indiana Pacers vs Milwaukee Bucks live this Monday (16), at the Fiserv Forum at 2:30 pm ET, for the NBA.
Welcome to VAVEL.com 's coverage of the NBA match: Indiana Pacers vs Milwaukee Bucks Live Updates!

My name is Izabelle França and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, score updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL USA.
