Toronto Raptors vs New York Knicks LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch NBA

What time is Toronto Raptors vs New York Knicks in NBA?
This is the time the game starts in several countries:
Argentina: 15:00 AM
Bolivia: 15:00 AM
Brazil: 16:00 AM
Chile: 15:00 AM
Colombia: 14:00 AM
Ecuador: 14:00 AM
USA (ET): 15:00 AM
Spain: 21:00 PM
Mexico: 14:00 AM
Paraguay: 15:00 AM
Peru: 15:00 AM
Uruguay: 15:00 AM
Venezuela: 15:00 AM
England : 20.00 AM
Australia : 05:00 AM
India: 00:30 AM
Watch out for this player on the New York Knicks.
New York Knicks forward Julius Randle has averaged 24,1 points, 10,4 rebounds and 3,8 assists during the 2022-23 season. The 28-year-old scored 42 points, dished out four assists and grabbed 15 rebounds in his team's win over the Detroit Pistons.
Watch out for this player on the Toronto Raptors.
Pascal Siakam, the power forward, is averaging 25.7 points, 8.2 rebounds and 6.4 assists this season. The 28-year-old scored 15 points, seven rebounds and six assists in his last game.
How are the New York Knicks doing?
The New York Knicks come in after talking the last three games they have played and have won seven of the last eight games they have played. Right now they are in sixth place in the Eastern Conference, i.e. in the Playoffs, with a record of 25 wins and 19 losses. Meanwhile, they are in fourth place in the Atlantic Division;
How are the Toronto Raptors coming along?
The Toronto Raptors are coming off a 103-114 loss in their last game against the Atlanta Hawks. However, they have won three of their last four games. They are at the top of the Eastern Conference standings with 19 wins and 24 losses and in last place in the Atlantic Division;
Background
These two teams have already met once in 2023 with the New York Knicks winning 108-112. In 2022 these two teams met three times with two wins for the Toronto Raptors and one for the Knicks. The Raptors have won five of the last seven meetings.
Venue: The game will be played at Madison Square Garden, located in New York. This was located in 1968 with a capacity for 20789 spectators.
Preview of the match
Toronto Raptors and New York Knicks will meet in a 2022-23 NBA regular season game.
