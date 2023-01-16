Utah Jazz vs Minnesota Timberwolves LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch NBA

ADVERTISEMENT
Watch out for this player in Minnesota Timberwolves
Anthony Edwards, the 21-year-old guard is averaging 23'8 points, six rebounds and 4'4 assists this 2022-23 season. He had a game-high 26 points, six rebounds and seven assists in the Timberwolves' final game.
Watch out for this player in Utah Jazz
Lauri Markkanen has 24'6 points, 8'6 rebounds and 1'9 assists on average. The power forward in the last game he played was the best of the game with 28 points, 12 rebounds and 2 assists contributing to his team's victory.
How are the Minnesota Timberwolves doing?
The Minnesota Timberwolves are coming off a home win over the Cleveland Cavaliers. They have won six of their last seven meetings and are in second place in the Western Conference with 22 wins and 22 losses, while they are in second place in the Northeast Division.
How are the Utah Jazz coming along?
The Utah Jazz are coming off a one-point loss in their last game against the Philadelphia 76ers. However, they have won two of their last games. They are currently ninth in the Western Conference with 22 wins and 24 losses, while they are in third place in the Northeast Division.
Background
This will be the first time that Minnesota Timbwerwolves and Utah Jazz meet in 2023. The last time these two teams met was December 2022 in which the Minnesota Timberwolves won 108-118. Although the Utah Jazz have won four of their last six meetings
Venue: The game will be played at the Target Center, located in Minneapolis, which has a capacity of 20,500 spectators.
