Speak up, JB Bickerstaf!
“I don’t think it was road fatigue,” said JB Bickerstaff. “ our conscious effort to keep fighting, fighting and being who we are. If you give up 60-something spots on paint, that tells me they are being the aggressors.''
“Defensively, we are not like that. We stand our ground. They decided to lead us and continue to press the paint. We do not respond.”
" I think we had a lot of mental lapses," Cavaliers coach JB Bickerstaff said. "From top to bottom, we didn’t play well enough to win. The Timberwolves outplayed us. simple as that."
"Giving up 33 points in the fourth quarter, our defense was not in its normal state," Bickerstaff said.
"We build leadership and stop doing the right things and the things that helped us build it," Bickerstaff said. "We let them get back into the game by turning the ball over and making hard, forceful shots instead of doing what was there."
"Even when he started the season a little slow, he put in the effort. É It's amazing to see how consistent he is. and its efficiency on the ground."
"Trey has to kick the ball when he is in the field. open," commented Green frustratingly. "When hes not there," open, he needs to drive the ball or find a teammate. É simple as that for him."
''He is here. in an [opponent's] reconnaissance report". Teams are defending Murphy differently, so it's up to the sophomore player to use his driving skills to "make it to the top of the field" basket or hit a teammate",
"JV had a monster game," said New Orleans head coach Willie Green. "He just dominated on the beam. He dominated the boards. We needed every point and rebound from him. Just a good road win for us."
"That's the JV," said point guard Trey Murphy III. "Bottom line - they didn't have a matchup for him. They had to fold or it would be a JV bucket"
"He was great for us," said point guard CJ McCollum, who had 19 points. "He established his presence early, put us on bonus, recovered and put them in rotation very early."
