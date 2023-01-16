New Orleans Pelicans vs Cleveland Cavaliers LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch NBA
Speak up, JB Bickerstaf!

“ playing in adverse environments, but finding consistency in the group to do the right thing over and over again," said JB Bickerstaff at a post-game press conference. “We have proved that we can do this, we have proved that we are capable of this. Only I think we had a lot of mental lapses tonight. We didn't play well enough to win. The Timberwolves outplayed us.   simple as that.”

“I don’t think it was road fatigue,” said JB Bickerstaff. “ our conscious effort to keep fighting, fighting and being who we are.   If you give up 60-something spots on paint, that tells me they are being the aggressors.''

“Defensively, we are not like that. We stand our ground. They decided to lead us and continue to press the paint. We do not respond.”

" I think we had a lot of mental lapses," Cavaliers coach JB Bickerstaff said. "From top to bottom, we didn’t play well enough to win. The Timberwolves outplayed us.   simple as that."

"Giving up 33 points in the fourth quarter, our defense was not in its normal state," Bickerstaff said.

"We build leadership and stop doing the right things and the things that helped us build it," Bickerstaff said. "We let them get back into the game by turning the ball over and making hard, forceful shots instead of doing what was there."

Probable Cleveland Cavaliers!

PG - Darius Garland

SG - Donovan Mitchell

SF - Isaac Okoro

PF - Evan Mobley

C - Jarrett Allen.


 

How do the Cleveland Cavaliers arrive?

The Cleveland Cavaliers have a positive campaign this season, with 27 wins and 17 losses, with a loss in the last game to the Minnesota Timberwolves. The Cavs occupy the 5th; Eastern Conference placement at this time.
Open quotes!

'Extremely impressive.   Are you a professional and are you? always ready," Green focused on McCollum.

"Even when he started the season a little slow, he put in the effort. É It's amazing to see how consistent he is. and its efficiency on the ground."

"Trey has to kick the ball when he is in the field. open," commented Green frustratingly. "When hes not there," open, he needs to drive the ball or find a teammate. É simple as that for him."

''He is here. in an [opponent's] reconnaissance report". Teams are defending Murphy differently, so it's up to the sophomore player to use his driving skills to "make it to the top of the field" basket or hit a teammate",

"JV had a monster game," said New Orleans head coach Willie Green. "He just dominated on the beam. He dominated the boards. We needed every point and rebound from him. Just a good road win for us."

"That's the JV," said point guard Trey Murphy III. "Bottom line - they didn't have a matchup for him. They had to fold or it would be a JV bucket"

"He was great for us," said point guard CJ McCollum, who had 19 points. "He established his presence early, put us on bonus, recovered and put them in rotation very early."

Likely New Orleans Pelicans!

PG -Dyson Daniels

SG - CJ McCollum

SF - Trey Murphy

PF - Naji Marshall

C - Jonas Valanciunas.


 

How do the New Orleans Pelicans arrive?

The New Orleans Pelicans has a positive season campaign with 26 wins and 17 losses. The team arrives for the confrontation with a victory in the last game, after beating the Detroit Pistons, recovering the defeat to the Boston Celtics.
NBA!

The game will be played at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse

The New Orleans Pelicans vs Cleveland Cavaliers game will be played at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, with a capacity of 19.432 people.
Welcome to VAVEL.com coverage of the NBA: New Orleans Pelicans vs Cleveland Cavaliers live updates

My name is Thomas Alencar and I will be your host for this game. We will provide pre-match analysis, score updates and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.
