Boston Celtics vs Charlotte Hornets LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch NBA 2023 Match

Follow here Boston Celtics vs Charlotte Hornets Live Score
What time is the Boston Celtics vs Charlotte Hornets match for NBA 2023?
This is the start time of the game Boston Celtics vs Charlotte Hornets of January 16th in several countries:
Argentina: 2:00 PM on ESPN and NBA league pass.
Bolivia: 1:00 PM on NBA league pass.
Brazil: 2:00 PM on ESPN and NBA league pass.
Chile: 2:00 PM on NBA league pass.
Colombia: 12:00 PM on NBA league pass.
Ecuador: 12:00 PM on NBA league pass.
United States (ET): 1:00 PM on ESPN.
Spain: 7:00 PM on NBA league pass.
Mexico: 12:00 PM on ESPN and NBA league pass.
Paraguay: 2:00 PM on NBA league pass.
Peru: 1:00 PM on NBA league pass.
Uruguay: 2:00 PM on NBA league pass.
Boston Celtics last lineup
The last five of Boston Celtics:
Blake Griffin, Derrick White, Jayson Tatum, Marcus Smart, and Jaylen Brown.
Charlotte Hornets last lineup
The last five of Charlotte Hornets:
P.J. Washington, LaMelo Ball, Gordon Hayward, Terry Rozier, and Mason Plumlee.
Boston Celtics Players to Watch
You have to be attentive to these three players, they are important pieces of the team and they must guide their team to victory. First forward Jayson Tatum (#0), he is considered the best player on the team and this season would be his fifth year in the league. In the 2022-2023 regular season, he is averaging 30.8 points, 8.1 rebounds and 4 assists per game, they will be very important for the offense and he has a lot of weight on the team. Another important player is guard Marcus Smart (#36) who last season was awarded Defensive of the Year and this season has managed to average 11.1 points, 3.4 rebounds and 7.4 assists per game. The team needs him to rebound and control the defense. Finally, forward Jaylen Brown (#7) is the second most important player on the team, last season he had an excellent tournament and it is his sixth tournament in the NBA, this season he has averaged 27.2 points, 7.1 rebounds and 3.3 assists.
Boston Celtics in the tournament
The Boston Celtics have played very well at the beginning of this season, this year they are once again a strong team that competes in the Eastern Conference. They had an excellent start to the 2022-2023 regular season, with 31 wins and 12 losses, they are in first place in the Eastern Conference. Last season they reached the NBA Finals, but they lost to the Golden State Warriors and their goal this year is to get back into the postseason, to achieve this they must win as many games as possible. Their last game was on January 12 against the Brooklyn Nets, where the Boston Celtics won 109-98 at the Barclays Center for their other victory of the tournament. They arrive as the least favorites to win the game, but they could surprise and win the match because they are a good team from the Eastern Conference and because of the experience their players have.
Charlotte Hornets Players to Watch
You have to be attentive to these three players, they are important pieces of the team and they must guide their team to victory. First point guard Terry Rozier (#3), is considered the best player on the team and this season would be his seventh year in the league. In the 2022-2023 regular season, he is averaging 21.2 points, 4.7 rebounds and 5.7 assists per game respectively, they will be very important for the offense and he has a lot of weight on the team. Another important player is the center Mason Plumlee (#24) who this season has managed to average 9.4 points, 9 rebounds and 4.1 assists per game. The team needs him to rebound and control the defense. Finally, point guard LaMelo Ball (#1) will be key to assisting, last season he helped the team a lot and this season he has averaged 23.7 points, 6 rebounds and 7.8 assists.
Charlotte Hornets in the tournament
The Charlotte Hornets started the tournament very badly by losing most of their games of the season, this year they are again a team that competes in the eastern conference. They had a bad start to the 2022-2023 regular season, with 11 wins and 32 losses, they are in fourteenth place in the Eastern Conference. Last tournament they were left out of the playoffs, they made several changes to the team and they hope that this season they can compete to enter the Play-in tournament or even qualify directly for the playoffs. Their last game was on January 12 against the Toronto Raptors, where the Charlotte Hornets lost 124-114 at Scotiabank Arena and that way they got another loss in the tournament. They arrive as favorites to win this game and stay with the victory because of the incredible team they have and the good moment they are going through. They have an advantage in Saturday's game by playing at home and having their fans support them.
The stadium
The Spectrum Center will be the venue for the regular season game, it is located in the city of Charlotte, North Carolina. It cost 260 million dollars to build it, it is the home of the Charlotte Hornets. Its opening was on October 21, 2005 and it has a capacity of 19,000 spectators.