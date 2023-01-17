Houston Rockets vs Los Angeles Lakers LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch NBA Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Tune in here Houston Rockets vs Los Angeles Lakers Live Score!
How to watch Houston Rockets vs Los Angeles Lakers Live Stream on TV and Online?
If you want to watch directly stream it: NBA League Pass
If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL USA is your best option!
What time is the Houston Rockets vs Los Angeles Lakers game for NBA?
Argentina: 12:30 AM (January 17) on NBA League Pass
Bolivia: 11:30 PM on NBA League Pass
Brazil: 12:30 AM (January 17) on NBA League Pass
Chile: 12:30 AM (January 17) on NBA League Pass
Colombia: 10:30 PM on NBA League Pass
Ecuador: 10:30 PM on NBA League Pass
USA (ET): 10:30 PM on NBA League Pass
Spain: 4:30 AM (January 17) on NBA League Pass
México: 9:30 PM on NBA League Pass
Paraguay: 12:30 AM (January 17) on NBA League Pass
Peru: 10:30 PM on NBA League Pass
Uruguay: 12:30 AM (January 17) on NBA League Pass
Venezuela: 11:30 PM on NBA League Pass
Key player - Los Angeles Lakers
In Los Angeles Lakers, the presence of LeBron James stands out. The 38-year-old player is coming from being the best scorer of the team in the previous game against the Philadelphia 76ers, where he also reached the figure of 38 thousand points in his career. In the season he has an average of 29.2 points per game, achieved in 33 games played, where he has an average of 36.2 minutes played per game.
Key player - Houston Rockets
Last starting five - Los Angeles Lakers
7- Troy Brown Jr.
17- Dennis Schröder
31- Thomas Bryant
95- Juan Toscano
Last starting five - Houston Rockets
6- Kenyon Martin Jr.
10- Eric Gordon
15- Daishen Nix
17- Tari Eason
Los Angeles Lakers
The Los Angeles Lakers have just lost their most recent game against the Philadelphia 76ers, with which they have chained their third consecutive defeat. The team has had many ups and downs, but it is more the negative aspects that abound when it comes to the balance of results and therefore it is very important to get back to winning ways between now and the end of the regular season, if they want to access the playoffs. They have lost six of their last 10 games and this makes their situation even more worrisome, and they need to turn it around as soon as possible.
They are currently in thirteenth place in the standings with a percentage of .442, the result of 19 wins and 24 losses.
Houston Rockets
The Houston Rockets are coming off a loss to the Los Angeles Clippers and continue to struggle in the season. The results have been disastrous and there is no sign of improvement. Although there is still a long way to go to reach the postseason, they are one of the teams that should practically be thinking about next season. The streak is so negative that they have lost 10 games in a row.
They are currently in the last position of the Western Conference, with a percentage of .233, product of 10 wins and 33 losses.