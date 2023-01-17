Houston Rockets vs Los Angeles Lakers LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch NBA Match
Image: VAVEL

ADVERTISEMENT

LIVE UPDATES live icon gif
Update Live Commentary
6:00 PM20 minutes ago

Tune in here Houston Rockets vs Los Angeles Lakers Live Score!

In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for the Houston Rockets vs Los Angeles Lakers live game, as well as the latest information from the Crypto.com Arena. Don't miss a single detail of the live match updates and commentary from VAVEL's coverage.
5:55 PM25 minutes ago

How to watch Houston Rockets vs Los Angeles Lakers Live Stream on TV and Online?

The Houston Rockets vs Los Angeles Lakers game will not be broadcast on television.

If you want to watch directly stream it: NBA League Pass

If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL USA is your best option!

5:50 PM30 minutes ago

What time is the Houston Rockets vs Los Angeles Lakers game for NBA?

This is the start time of the game Houston Rockets vs Los Angeles Lakers of January 16th, 2023 in several countries:

Argentina: 12:30 AM (January 17) on NBA League Pass
Bolivia: 11:30 PM on NBA League Pass
Brazil: 12:30 AM (January 17) on NBA League Pass
Chile: 12:30 AM (January 17) on NBA League Pass
Colombia: 10:30 PM on NBA League Pass
Ecuador: 10:30 PM on NBA League Pass
USA (ET): 10:30 PM on NBA League Pass
Spain: 4:30 AM (January 17) on NBA League Pass
México: 9:30 PM on NBA League Pass
Paraguay: 12:30 AM (January 17) on NBA League Pass
Peru: 10:30 PM on NBA League Pass
Uruguay: 12:30 AM (January 17) on NBA League Pass
Venezuela: 11:30 PM on NBA League Pass

5:45 PM35 minutes ago

Key player - Los Angeles Lakers

In Los Angeles Lakers, the presence of LeBron James stands out. The 38-year-old player is coming from being the best scorer of the team in the previous game against the Philadelphia 76ers, where he also reached the figure of 38 thousand points in his career. In the season he has an average of 29.2 points per game, achieved in 33 games played, where he has an average of 36.2 minutes played per game.

5:40 PM40 minutes ago

Key player - Houston Rockets

In Houston Rockets, the presence of Eric Gordon stands out. The 34-year-old player is coming from being the team's best scorer in the previous game against Los Angeles Clippers. He has averaged 11.7 points per game in 36 games played, with an average of 29.6 minutes played per game.
5:35 PMan hour ago

Last starting five - Los Angeles Lakers

6- LeBron James

7- Troy Brown Jr.

17- Dennis Schröder

31- Thomas Bryant

95- Juan Toscano

5:30 PMan hour ago

Last starting five - Houston Rockets

1- Jalen Smith Jr.

6- Kenyon Martin Jr.

10- Eric Gordon

15- Daishen Nix

17- Tari Eason

5:25 PMan hour ago

Los Angeles Lakers

The Los Angeles Lakers have just lost their most recent game against the Philadelphia 76ers, with which they have chained their third consecutive defeat. The team has had many ups and downs, but it is more the negative aspects that abound when it comes to the balance of results and therefore it is very important to get back to winning ways between now and the end of the regular season, if they want to access the playoffs. They have lost six of their last 10 games and this makes their situation even more worrisome, and they need to turn it around as soon as possible.

They are currently in thirteenth place in the standings with a percentage of .442, the result of 19 wins and 24 losses.

5:20 PMan hour ago

Houston Rockets

The Houston Rockets are coming off a loss to the Los Angeles Clippers and continue to struggle in the season. The results have been disastrous and there is no sign of improvement. Although there is still a long way to go to reach the postseason, they are one of the teams that should practically be thinking about next season. The streak is so negative that they have lost 10 games in a row.

They are currently in the last position of the Western Conference, with a percentage of .233, product of 10 wins and 33 losses.

5:15 PMan hour ago

The match will be played at the Crypto.com Arena.

The Houston Rockets vs Los Angeles Lakers game will be played at the Crypto.com Arena, located on Figueroa Avenue in the city of Los Angeles, in the state of California, in the United States. This venue, inaugurated in 1999, has a capacity for 19,060 spectators.
5:10 PMan hour ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com's coverage of the NBA 2022-23 match: Houston Rockets vs Los Angeles Lakers Live Updates!

My name is Jhonatan Martinez and I will be your host for this match. We will bring you pre-match analysis, score updates and live news here on VAVEL.
VAVEL Logo