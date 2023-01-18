Brooklyn Nets vs San Antonio Spurs LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to NBA 2023 Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Watch out for this Spurs player
Keldon Johnson, small forward. With four seasons played, the 23 year old is one of the NBA promises, for Spurs to keep young talent in their ranks is important and this player is showing that he wants to grow with the team, although the team is not in better shape, this player will be key to seek vindication, currently averages: 21.1 points, 4.8 rebounds and 2.7 assists.
Watch out for this Nets player
Kyrie Irving, point guard. One of the best players in the NBA in the modern era with 30 years is living his best moments as a player, despite the controversies in which he has been involved, the player is key to keep Nets disputing the first places, currently averages: 25.6 points, 4.8 rebounds and 4.8 assists, if they continue like this could lead Nets to the NBA Finals.
As @KyrieIrving does. pic.twitter.com/jtDuXrUbll— Brooklyn Nets (@BrooklynNets) January 16, 2023
Spurs all-star roster
Jones, Vassell, Johnson, Sochan, Poeltl.
Nets All-Star Team
Irving, Simmons, O´Neale, Durant, Claxton.
Face to face
Spurs sinks
San Antonio Spurs is not having a good time being sunk in the last places of the Western Conference, their last seasons had been acceptable when playing more than the regular season, currently they do not have a big star that monopolizes the front pages, Spurs has an established project recruiting talent from the G-League, San Antonio has a record of 13-31, As the weeks go by the team does not add up victories and sinks more and more, without a doubt their performance at home and away has been terrible, since they are not solid in any of them, the team accumulates a streak of five consecutive defeats, the last one against Kings with a score of 132-119, against Nets they have a great challenge, but they come from two defeats, so they can look for and get the victory.
Brooklyn Nets wants to be a leader
Nets is becoming a great candidate in the Eastern Conference, it seems that the internal problems have been left behind and now they have become a great candidate to win the title, Nets has a great record of 27-15 and with that they have remained in second place in the Eastern Conference, Nets recently lost a streak of twelve consecutive wins, certainly the offense is one of the strengths of the team, but Bulls managed to break the winning rhythm and since then the team has let go wins, currently accumulates two consecutive losses being the last one against Thunder, for bad fortune of Nets, Celtics is moving away with the leadership of East, Brooklyn will have to start winning and add a winning streak, certainly as a visitor they have good numbers and that is why they come out as a favorite against Spurs.
Intense NBA duel
Brooklyn Nets and San Antonio Spurs are going through a very different season in the NBA, while one is fighting for the top spots in their conference, the other is at the bottom of the table with no chance of Playoffs, the meeting will be very interesting, as both will seek victory urgently, the NBA reached mid-season and every duel from now on can mean a lot.
Welcome
Good afternoon to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the live broadcast of the Brooklyn Nets vs San Antonio Spurs game, corresponding to the NBA 2023. The match will take place at the AT&T Center at 8:00 pm ET.
