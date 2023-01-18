Portland Trail Blazers vs Denver Nuggets LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch NBA Game

ADVERTISEMENT
Argentina: 23 hours in NBA League Pass
Bolivia: 22 hours in NBA League Pass
Brazil: 23 hours in NBA League Pass
Chile: 23 hours in NBA League Pass
Colombia: 21 hours in NBA League Pass
Ecuador: 21 hours in NBA League Pass
USA (ET): 21 hours on NBATV
Spain: 02 hours in NBA League Pass
Mexico: 20 hours on NBATV, NBA League Pass
Paraguay: 23 hours in NBA League Pass
Peru: 21 hours in NBA League Pass
Uruguay: 23 hours in NBA League Pass
Venezuela: 22 hours in NBA League Pass
Nikola Jokic, a must see player!
The Denver center is the top figure of the Nuggets, he was named MVP of the regular season after the great campaign leading his team in the absence of players like Murray and Porter Jr. Now, it seems that the star of the Nuggets You will be able to have less pressure by being able to count on a full squad and you will have to gradually reduce your responsibilities with the support of the other figures on the team. Jokic will seek to take advantage of the renewed Nuggets roster and add his game to that of Jamal Murray, Michael Porter Jr. Kantevious Caldwell-Pope and Aaron Gordon so that Denver returns to fight for the NBA title and is a difficult rival within the Western Conference. What is most expected from the Nuggets star is a healthy season and the return of “PG-Jokic” to generate a very fun game to watch.
How does the Nuggets get here?
The Nuggets start a new season after finishing the previous season in sixth place in the Western Conference, after a record of 48 wins and 34 losses. After 2 of his stars were out due to injuries and missed the entire season, Nikola Jokic took absolute command of the team and led it in all statistics. With the return of Jamal Murray and Michael Porter Jr., the team made several interesting additions with the aim of fighting to be in the top 3 of the Western Conference, among these are Bruce Browm, DeAndre Jordan and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope to give it a refreshed to various parts of the rotation. With the return of Murray and Porter Jr., the Nuggets hope to be a competitive team once again fighting for a spot in the NBA Playoffs. Everything will depend on the rhythm with which they return so that the pieces of the team fit together and, together with Jokic, they could be a difficult opponent in the Western Conference and could leave out some other favorite team.
Damian Lillard, a must see player!
The Portland point guard is the top figure of the Blazers, he missed much of last season when he had to undergo surgery for heart problems. During the previous season, Lillard played in 29 games in which he averaged 24.0 points, 4.1 rebounds and 7.3 assists per game. Now, it seems that the Blazers star has overcome his heart problems and will be able to play the full season and with the aim of leading the team towards other playoffs. Lillard will seek to take advantage of the renewed Blazers roster and add his game to that of Gary Payton II, Jerami Grant, Jusuf Nurkic and Anfernee Simmons so that Portland returns to fight for the NBA title and is a difficult rival within the Western Conference . What is most expected from the Blazers star is a healthy season and the return of "Dame-Time" to generate a very fun game to watch.
How does the Blazers arrive?
The Blazers start a new season after finishing the previous season in the thirteenth position in the Western Conference, after a record of 27 wins and 55 losses. After their best player was sidelined for heart surgery, the team fell apart and the existing project came to an end. CJ McCollum was one of the fundamental pieces that left the team to rethink a new team, with the departure of the second star of the Blazers, players like Josh Hart, Jerami Grant and Gary Payton Jr. arrived who will give the team a new air . With the return of Damian Lillard, the Blazers hope to be a competitive team once again fighting for a place in the NBA Playoffs. Everything will depend on the pace with which Lillard returns so that the pieces of the team fit him as a leader, they can be a difficult opponent in the Western Conference and could leave out some other favorite team.
Where's the game?
The Ball Arena located in the city of Denver will host this regular season duel between two teams looking to continue their 2022-2023 NBA campaign in good shape in their respective Conference. This stadium has a capacity for 20,000 fans and was inaugurated in 1999.
