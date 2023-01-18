Toronto Raptors vs Milwaukee Bucks LIVE: Score Updates and How to Watch NBA Match
Photo: NBA

3:00 PM31 minutes ago

How and where to watch the Toronto Raptors vs Milwaukee Bucks match live?

2:55 PM36 minutes ago

What time is Toronto Raptors vs Milwaukee Bucks match for NBA?

This is the start time of the game Toronto Raptors vs Milwaukee Bucks of 17th January 2023 in several countries:

2:50 PM41 minutes ago

Giannis

2:45 PMan hour ago

Interview

“My goal now is keep improving and make this team play the best it can. É That's it, said Nurse. “I don't even know where we are in the season. Working every day to keep them going and just improve and reach their potential. É That's what we're trying to do.”

“ It's just attention to detail, particularly on defense and things like that,' said Pascal Siakam. “You? there will be twists, things happen. I don’t think this is the game, I just feel like there’s out there. some buckets that we want to get back and things that we know we talked about before [the game] and we go in and we don't execute well, or 50/50 balls, and they take it and they score a three, things like that, that I feel like we can take it off the board... I think little things like that can make a difference in the game.''

“I promise I will accept all criticism, questions and concerns at the end of the season, but we still have a long way to go,” "I am not giving up. I will never bow my head. I will always stay positive and confident and as long as we have this group together, we have got to go there. and fight and give it our all every night and look at the movie, be accountable, try to grow and improve.''

“All that is?   If you get a little spark, run around, make some movement, get some good mojo and try to ride it.”

2:40 PMan hour ago

Possible Toronto Raptors!


PG - Fred VanVleet

SG - Gary Trent Jr.

SF - OG Anunony

PF - Scottie Barnes

C - Pascal Siakam.

2:35 PMan hour ago

How do the Toronto Raptors arrive

The Toronto Raptors have a negative campaign this season with 24 losses and 20 wins, but the team is coming back after three straight wins against Portland Trail Blazers and Charlotte Hornets, twice. Now, the team approached the play-in spots and occupies the 11th place with the same campaign as the Chicago Bulls.
2:30 PMan hour ago

Probable lineup for the Bucks

Connaughton

Portis

Brook Lopez

Grayson Allen

Holiday

2:25 PMan hour ago

Bucks situation

Mike Budenholzer will be without Khris Middleton due to a knee injury and Serge Ibaka for personal reasons. Giannis Antetokounmpo feels his knee and is a doubt.
2:20 PMan hour ago

Bucks roster

F:  MarJon Beauchamp, Bobby Portis, Jordan Nwora, Khris Middleton, Serge Ibaka, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Thanasis Antetokounmpo

F-G: Joe Ingles

G: George Hill, Jevon Carter, Grayson Allen, AJ Green, Jrue Holiday, Wesley Matthews, Pat Connaughton

F-C: Sandro Mamukelashvili

C: Brook Lopez

Coach: Mike Budenholzer

2:15 PMan hour ago

2:10 PMan hour ago

Bucks

The Milwaukee Bucks are coming from a victory over the Pacers in the Eastern Conference and appear in third place. Of the 44 games played, the Bucks won 28 times and lost 16 times.
2:05 PMan hour ago

Eye on the game

Toronto Raptors vs Milwaukee Bucks live this Tuesday (17), at the Fiserv Forum at 8:30 pm ET, for the NBA.
2:00 PM2 hours ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com 's coverage of the NBA match: Toronto Raptors vs Milwaukee Bucks Live Updates!

My name is Arthur Fernandes and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, score updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL USA.
