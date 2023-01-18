Toronto Raptors vs Milwaukee Bucks LIVE: Score Updates and How to Watch NBA Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Argentina 4:30 pm: NBA League Pass
Bolivia 3:30 pm: NBA League Pass
Brazil 4:30 pm: NBA League Pass
Chile 2:30 pm: NBA League Pass
Colombia 2:30 pm: NBA League Pass
Ecuador 2:30pm :NBA League Pass
USA 2:30 pm ET: NBA League Pass
Spain 8:30 pm: NBA League Pass
Mexico 1:30 pm: NBA League Pass
Paraguay 4 pm: NBA League Pass
Peru 2:30 pm: NBA League Pass
Uruguay 4:30 pm: NBA League Pass
Venezuela 3:30 pm: NBA League Pass
“ It's just attention to detail, particularly on defense and things like that,' said Pascal Siakam. “You? there will be twists, things happen. I don’t think this is the game, I just feel like there’s out there. some buckets that we want to get back and things that we know we talked about before [the game] and we go in and we don't execute well, or 50/50 balls, and they take it and they score a three, things like that, that I feel like we can take it off the board... I think little things like that can make a difference in the game.''
“I promise I will accept all criticism, questions and concerns at the end of the season, but we still have a long way to go,” "I am not giving up. I will never bow my head. I will always stay positive and confident and as long as we have this group together, we have got to go there. and fight and give it our all every night and look at the movie, be accountable, try to grow and improve.''
“All that is? If you get a little spark, run around, make some movement, get some good mojo and try to ride it.”
Possible Toronto Raptors!
PG - Fred VanVleet
SG - Gary Trent Jr.
SF - OG Anunony
PF - Scottie Barnes
C - Pascal Siakam.
How do the Toronto Raptors arrive
Probable lineup for the Bucks
Brook Lopez
Grayson Allen
Holiday
F-G: Joe Ingles
G: George Hill, Jevon Carter, Grayson Allen, AJ Green, Jrue Holiday, Wesley Matthews, Pat Connaughton
F-C: Sandro Mamukelashvili
C: Brook Lopez
Coach: Mike Budenholzer
Latest results
Miami Heat 108-102 Milwaukee Bucks
Atlanta Hawks 105-114 Milwaukee Bucks
New York Knicks 107-111 Milwaukee Bucks
Milwaukee Bucks 109-138 Charlotte Hornets
Toronto Raptors 101-104 Milwaukee Bucks
Milwaukee Bucks 123-113 Washington Wizards
Milwaukee Bucks 95-118 Washington Wizards
Milwaukee Bucks 123-114 Minnesota Timberwolves
Chicago Bulls 119-113 Milwaukee Bucks
Boston Celtics 139-118 Milwaukee Bucks
Brooklyn Nets 118-100 Milwaukee Bucks
Cleveland Cavaliers 114-106 Milwaukee Bucks
New Orleans Pelicans 119-128 Milwaukee Bucks
Milwaukee Bucks 123-97 Utah Jazz
Memphis Grizzlies 142-101 Milwaukee Bucks
Milwaukee Bucks 128-111 Golden State Warriors
Houston Rockets 97-92 Milwaukee Bucks
Dallas Mavericks 105-106 Milwaukee Bucks
Milwaukee Bucks 126-113 Sacramento Kings
Orlando Magic 102-109 Milwaukee Bucks
Charlotte Hornets 96-105 Milwaukee Bucks
Milwaukee Bucks 129-133 Los Angeles Lakers
New York Knicks 103-109 Milwaukee Bucks
Milwaukee Bucks 124-115 Dallas Mavericks
