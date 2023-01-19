Houston Rockets vs Charlotte Hornets: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch NBA Match

ADVERTISEMENT
The game begins at 8PM (ET). Do not miss a detail of the match Houston Rockets - Charlotte Hornets live updates and commentaries of VAVEL.
Latest games between the teams
This is the first time Rockets and Hornets play each other this season. In the previous one, they met twice, with once victory each.
Houston won at home in November 2021 by 146 to 143 after overtime. Charlotte won also at home in December by 123 to 99.
Charlotte probable starters
LaMelo Ball, Terry Rozier, Jalen McDaniels, P.J. Washington and Mason Plumlee
Coach: Steve Clifford
Hornets injury report
One the teams key players, Gordon Hayward remains out with a hamstring.
Kelly Oubre Jr. recovers from surgery in the left hand taken in the beginning of January and is also out.
Cody Martin is questionable. He missed the last game agianst the Celtics with left knee soreness.
Houston probable starting line-up
Jalen Green, Eric Gordon, Kenyon Martin Jr., Jabari Smith Jr. and Alperen Sengun
Coach: Stephen Silas
Rockets injury report
The team from Texas has only one roster setback for the game: Kevin Porter Jr. The shooting guard recovers from a foot injury. The rest of the squad is available to play.
Teams with the worst campaings
The home team at this game is currently in the last position of the Western Conference, with a campaign of ten wins and 34 losses. This is the worst one in all the league; the second worst is exactly from its tonight's opponent, the Hornets. They sit in the last position of the Eastern Conference with eleven victories and also 34 defeats. Both teams also come from big negative sequences: the Houston Rockets have eleven defeats in a row, meanwhile Charlotte doesn't know what is like to win since five games ago. Regardless of the record so far in the season, Houston made the Los Angeles Lakers and Lebron James work on the road last Monday 16th, scoring 132 points and losing by only 8. In the same day, Hornets lost their latest game to the Celtics at home by 118 to 130.
The match will be played at the Toyota Center
The Houston Rockets vs Charlotte Hornets match will be played at the stadium Toyota Center, Houston (TX) with a capacity of 18.300 people.
The home team has only six wins in 20 games played there so far, while Charlotte has also six victories and 18 defeats on the road
