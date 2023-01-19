Miami Heat vs New Orleans Pelicans LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to NBA 2023 Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Watch out for this Pelicans player
CJ McCollum, shooting guard. With 31 years old, the experienced player is being part of a very competitive team that will try to win the NBA championship, Pelicans is back in competition after recovering key players, McCollum is one of the top scorers of the team and this season his numbers are: 21.3 points, 4.6 rebounds and 5.8 assists.
Watch out for this Heat player
Jimmy Butler, small forward. The 33-year-old experienced player wants to get an NBA championship, the team has had its chances and despite the fact that this season seems difficult, Butler is having a great season to keep the Heat in competition, his numbers this season are: 22.1 points, 6.4 rebounds and 5.2 assists.
Jimmy's 3 cut the deficit to 7 👌 pic.twitter.com/ZxRVTVvTz6— Miami HEAT (@MiamiHEAT) January 16, 2023
Pelicans All-Star Team
McCollum, Ingram, Jones, Williamson, Valanciunas.
Heat all-star quintet
Lowry, Strus, Butler, Martin, Adebayo.
Face to face
Last season Pelicans and Heat played a short two-game series, the Miami team won the two duels by very similar results, now they will open a series that will have two clashes, both want to improve their position in the standings and will do everything possible to add a victory, in this duel there is no favorite.
Pelicans in the fight to lead the West
Pelicans want to transcend in the NBA and one of their goals of the season is to be champion, the New Orleans team is doing better things compared to last season and that is being seen in the Western Conference standings, last season injuries depleted the team and prevented them from being a contender in the Playoffs, this season the team has remained in good condition and with this they have a record of 26-18 which leaves them in third place, Pelicans definitely stands out when they are at home and as visitors they have fallen several times, the team recently was defeated by Cavaliers and before that had had difficult clashes, in the coming weeks the team will have great duels and that is why they have to be in their best version to move up and not fall back in the conference.
Miami Heat reacts and aims for Playoffs
Miami Heat is overcoming its bad start of the season and little by little is beginning to position itself in Playoff positions, the team did not start with the best results after a very good previous season, now passing the halfway point of the season they are in Play-In positions and have many possibilities to qualify directly to the Playoffs, playing at home has been a strength for the Heat and that has kept them in competition, Miami has suffered when visiting rivals, they are currently ranked 7th with a record of 24-21, the team is coming off a loss to Hawks with a difference of eight points, to continue thinking about qualifying Miami must start a winning streak and thus be placed in the top positions, Pelicans is a tough opponent and the following duels of the Heat are against very complicated rivals.
Great conference duel
The NBA is passing the halfway point of the season and teams are beginning to know what will be their destiny at the end of the regular season, Heat and Pelicans still have in their hands the classification and that is why this matchup will be one of the best of the week and the season, both are coming off losses and it is a priority to get the win at the Smoothie King Center.
Welcome
Good afternoon to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the Miami Heat vs New Orleans Pelicans live stream, corresponding to the NBA 2023. The match will take place at the Smoothie King Center at 8:00 pm ET.
