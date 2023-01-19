Cleveland Cavaliers vs Memphis Grizzlies LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to watch NBA Game

ADVERTISEMENT
Stay with us to follow the Cavs vs. Grizzlies live of the 2022-2023 NBA Regular Season!
In a few moments we will share the starting lineups of the Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Memphis Grizzlies live corresponding to the 2022-2023 NBA Regular Season, in addition to the most recent information that emerges from the FedEx Forum. Do not lose detail of the game with minute by minute and live online from VAVEL.
Where and how to watch Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Memphis Grizzlies online and live in the Regular Season NBA 2022-2023?
This is the start time of the Cavs vs Grizzlies game in various countries:
Argentina: 9:30 p.m. in NBA League Pass
Bolivia: 8:30 p.m. in NBA League Pass
Brazil: 9:30 p.m. in NBA League Pass
Chile: 9:30 p.m. in NBA League Pass
Colombia: 7:30 p.m. in NBA League Pass
Ecuador: 7:30 p.m. in NBA League Pass
USA (ET): 7:30 p.m. on NBATV
Spain: 01:30 hours in NBA League Pass
Mexico: 6:30 p.m. on NBATV, NBA League Pass
Paraguay: 9:30 p.m. in NBA League Pass
Peru: 7:30 p.m. in NBA League Pass
Uruguay: 9:30 p.m. in NBA League Pass
Venezuela: 8:30 p.m. in NBA League Pass
Ja Morant, a must see player!
The Memphis point guard is the top figure for the Grizzlies and finished the season as the team's offensive leader as the best scorer and best assister with an average of 26.7 points, 5.7 rebounds and 6.7 assists per game. The Grizzlies star is back on the court and is taking advantage of the team's great moment to be at the top of the Western Conference and, after being considered one of the starting point guards for the all-star game, he was considered as one of the great players of the season and postseason for his good moment. Without a doubt, the point guard's connection with Jaren Jackson Jr., Dillon Brooks and Steven Adams is bringing fruit to a team with few spotlights but one that is undoubtedly worth watching in this new campaign.
How does the Grizzlies get here?
The Memphis team begins a new season after reaching the Western Conference Semifinals with a team full of young promises and led by Ja Morant. The Grizzlies ended a 56-26 losing streak to move into second place in the West, behind only the Phoenix Suns, and be one of the pleasant surprises of the season. One of the factors that did the most damage to the team was Ja Morant's loss due to injury, the Grizzlies star hurt his knee and missed some games but the squad surprised with the great performance of Steven Adamas, Jarren Jackson Jr. , Desmond Bane and Dillon Brooks, who enjoyed their great moment and contributed to win more and more duels. For this season, the great core of youngsters was maintained and the team was reinforced with veterans like Danny Green, in addition to the additions of Kennedy Chandler, Jake LaRavia and Vincent Williams Jr. to have greater depth.
Donovan Mitchell, a must see player!
The Cleveland forward is one of the team's new figures and expects the 2022-2023 season to be one of the best. He finished the season as one of the Jazz's offensive leaders averaging 25.5 points, 4.0 rebounds and 5.2 assists per game per game. The project in Utah and the bad relationship between Mitchell and Rudy Gobert were an important part for "Spida" to look for a new team, as part of the negotiation Collin Sexton and Lauri Markkanen left. The new figure of the Cavaliers, comes to reinforce one of the sensational teams from last season and with great young talent to become a competitive squad. The point guard's connection to the likes of Darius Garland, Jarrett Allen and Kevin Love will be critical to fulfilling Cleveland's goals. Mitchell will be the one who attracts all the reflectors and that will help take the pressure off the young promise.
How does the Cavs arrive?
The Cleveland team arrives after having had a revelation season, after losing its starting point guard and substitute, very few trusted that Darius Garland would be the best point guard for the team, however, he surprised everyone by making the team get involved to Play-In. The Cavs had a great year with Kevin Love nominated for sixth man of the year, Evan Mobley nominated for rookie of the year and Garland nominated for most improved player, unfortunately they failed to make the playoffs, ending one of the most attractive seasons for the team. Last season, Cleveland had a positive record with 44 wins and 38 losses, finishing in eighth place in the standings. Now, the team has been reinforced with big names such as Donova Mitchell, Ricky Rubio and Robin López, to reinforce all the lines of the team that already has several stars such as Jarret Allen, Kevin Love, Darius Garland and Evan Mobley. The goal this year is to get into the playoffs and fight to be one of the best teams in the Eastern Conference.
Where's the game?
The FedEx Forum located in the city of Memphis will host this regular season duel between two teams looking to continue the 2022-2023 NBA campaign in good shape in their respective Conference. This stadium has a capacity for 18,400 fans and was inaugurated in 1992.
